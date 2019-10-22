What's Going On Oct. 22

ODESSA

>> The Ector County Independent School District Fine Arts has scheduled a Blanton Elementary Fifth Grade Program at 5:30 p.m. today at Blanton Elementary School; 4101 Lynbrook Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District Fine Arts has scheduled Gonzales Elementary Third Grade PTA Program at 5:30 p.m. today. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District Fine Arts has scheduled a West Elementary Fifth Grade Music Program at 6 p.m. today at West Elementary; 2225 Sycamore Dr. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Wilson & Young Orchestra will present “Terror Tuesday Freaky Feature Concert” at 6 p.m. today at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School; 601 E 38th St. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance night featuring Lonesome Road from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at 208 E. VFW Lane. Smoking and alcohol is not allowed. Cover is $7 for members or $8 for non members. Call 528-6308.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled fall English classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Milam Magnet Elementary, 640 College Ave., has scheduled Family Art Night at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Dr. Lee Buice Elementary, ECISD and Dr. Lee Buice Elementary PTA has scheduled a fall festival from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Buice, 1800 E. 87th St. There will be game booths, food, themed basket silent auction and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y6xomo7z.

>> The Ector County Independent School District Fine Arts has scheduled a Goliad Elementary Fifth Grade Program at 6 p.m. Thursday at Goliad Elementary; 501 E. 52nd St.. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Tom Lea Day at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the museum's Sensory Garden. Learn to dance country two step and learn about the artist. See Tom Lea's Stampede in all its glory in the McKnight Gallery. The event is free and open to the public. Must be 18 and older to attend. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Call 550-9696 or visit noeartmuseum.org.

>> UTPB STEM Academy, 4901 E. University Blvd., has schedule STEM Academy Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the UTPB courtyard. There will be concessions, games, silent auction, obstacle course and more. The event is open to the public. Visit uptb.edu.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Storytime & Crafts at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 29. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Drive, has scheduled Caregiver Support Group from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month through Dec. 24. Anyone caring for a person 60 years of age and older are invited to join the group. By working together, participants can help each other cope with effects of disease and aging. Group members openly discuss their feelings, experiences, and fears in a non-judgmental and supportive atmosphere. Practical issues such as healthcare assistance, dealing with behaviors, respite and much more are discussed. Call 339-1048 and tinyurl.com/y3t8pbhs or courtyards-al.com.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> Midland College has scheduled the Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series featuring Lisa and Laura Ling at 7 p.m. today at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. The event is free and open to the public. Call 685-4526 or visit midland.edu.

>> Comedienne Heather Land has been scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Hell's Hallow Haunted House is scheduled from 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Oct. 30 at Midway Lanes Bowling Alley, 3920 W. Wall St., Midland. Cost is $15 per person. VIsit tinyurl.com/y2yg7va2.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross student-artist Brandon Apodaca will be displaying digital paintings of monsters and fears for his Bachelor of Fine Arts Capstone exhibition. Eerie Day Life will run from through Friday in the Art Gallery of the Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine. This exhibition is not suitable for the very young. Apodaca has created digital paintings of people’s fears, imaginary monsters and unsettling situations. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Email brandonalexapodaca@yahoo.com.

>> The Sul Ross Theatre Program will present Red, a play by John Logan through Oct. 27 at the Sul Ross Studio Theatre in the Sul Ross Fine Arts Building, Alpine. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. The play contains strong language; parental guidance is suggested. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for seniors and children. Admission is free for Sul Ross faculty, staff, and students with a valid Sul Ross ID. Season subscriptions are also available for purchase in the Fine Arts Building, room 106. Visit www.sulross.edu/theatre or call 432-837-8218.