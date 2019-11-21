What's Going On Nov. 21

ODESSA

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled an Honor Choir Concert at 5:30 p.m. today at Hays Elementary, 1101 E. Monahans St. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> RISE Permian Basin has scheduled a Community Gathering from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at four locations: Buice Elementary, 1800 E. 87th St.; Blackshear Elementary (English and Spanish), 501 S. Dixie Blvd.; LBJ Elementary, 6401 Amber Drive; EK Downing Elementary (English and Spanish), 1480 N. Knox Ave. RISE (Recover Inspire Strengthen Endure) has partnered with many community organizations to bring the community resources and information to help promote healing following Aug. 31 tragedy. Email carrie.beyer@ectorcountyisd.org or visit tinyurl.com/vgx7e99.

>> The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled a District 5 Public Meeting about the parks future planning process from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Slator Community Building, 1001 W. 38th St. Online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/ODESSAparks available through Dec. 1. Complete the survey and your name will be placed in a drawing for an Apple iPad. i-Pad is provided by the Odessa Parks Foundation. Call Steve Patton, Director of City of Odessa Parks and Recreation at 368-3548 or email spatton@odessa-tx.gov.

>> Odessa College has scheduled President's Reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the OC Spur Building, 201 W. University Blvd. Support the Wrangler Food Pantry by bringing non-perishable food items or toiletries. Visit tinyurl.com/rtnbwtv.

>> The fourth annual West Texas Film Festival has been scheduled for today through Saturday. The opening night gala will take place at 6 p.m. today at the Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Film screenings starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Jack Rodgers Fine Art Center at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd. This year’s festival will feature documentaries, shorts, animation and features, as well as a special screening of Peter Berg’s feature film, Friday Night Lights (2004). For schedule information and festival passes, visit www.wtxfilmfest.org.

>> A Thanksgiving Food Drive has been scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St. A list of food items needed are: Frozen turkeys and hams, canned and frozen vegetables, potatoes, boxed stuffing mix, canned cranberry sauce, pre-made pies, pastas, canned meats, french onions, bread mix, etc. All donations will be given to Harmony Home, a center for families and children who have been victims of child abuse. They benefit families not only from Odessa, but their newer location in Pecos and Monahans. Visit tinyurl.com/sq376sk.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time at 3 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Sibley Nature Center, 1307 E Wadley Ave, Midland, has scheduled a Brown Bag lecture featuring writer Drew Stuart from noon to 1 p.m. today. Stuart is from Marfa Public Radio and West Texas Public Radio. Visit tinyurl.com/sc88enp.

>> Miss Cayce's Christmas Store, Young Professionals in Energy and Women’s Energy Network has scheduled a Holiday Party from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at Miss Cayce’s, 1012 Andrews Highway, Suite A, Midland. The event will benefit the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center. There will be drinks, shopping, bites and raffle prizes. Online registration is $10 or walk up is $15. Tickets online at tinyurl.com/qtnl23e.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Blue Man Group - Broadway in the Basin from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Club Dance has scheduled a dance with Cadillac Jack on Friday at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 4601 Neely Ave. Midland. Dinner is included. This is a private club dance. For membership or information, call 432-553-7056.

>> The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 19, 501 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, has scheduled a Holiday Marketplace fundraiser for veterans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be 30 vendors, live music, bake sale, raffles, food plates, drinks and more. A food drive is also being conducted. Bring canned goods. Visit tinyurl.com/wn9kqbt.

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Book Fair Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble, 2617 Loop 250 Frontage Road, Midland. PBALC will receive between 5-15% based on how much supporters contribute in sales. Mention that you are there for the PBALC fundraiser at checkout. Visit tinyurl.com/ry744te.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Mo Pitney and Diamond Rio Holiday & Hits Tour at 8 p.m. Saturday. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> Food For Thought, a Bachelor of Fine Arts Capstone by Victoria E. Rios, will be on display through Friday in the Sul Ross State University Art Gallery, Alpine. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 432-837-8218 or email ver17ik@sulross.edu.