What's Going On Dec. 13

ODESSA

>> The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats has scheduled a Christmas Gala and Convention from 7 a.m. to midnight today at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St. There will be political candidates and dancing. For tables or tickets, visit tinyurl.com/ufr4vgr. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/wpk9nfq.

>> Nimitz Middle School has scheduled a Choir Winter Concert at 7 p.m. today at Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Odessa High School Choir has scheduled Legacy Christmas Show at 7:30 p.m. today at the OHS Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave. General admission is $10 and $5 for students and children. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Legacy Harley-Davidson, 12100 W. Highway 80 E., has scheduled Pictures with Santa & High Sky Toy Run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Cookies and punch will be provided. Legacy Harley-Davidson is also accepting new unwrapped toys now through Saturday. Call 561-8991 or visit tinyurl.com/tbxfjeu.

>> Holly Jolly Market has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building A, 4201 Andrews Highway. Visit tinyurl.com/uk2aveb.

>> Christmas in West Texas will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be Santa Claus, Door Prizes, Stockings Giveaways, Vendors, Donation Stations, Ugly Sweater Contests, Ornament Decorating and much more. Games and raffles for the kids $5 armbands at the door or pay per game inside. Armbands will get the kiddos unlimited game play all day. Kids raffle tickets are $1. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/r3v4trt.

>> Homestead Holiday Stop & Shop has been scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Parks Bell Ranch, 7022 Spur Ranch Road. There will be adult drinks, coffee, gifts and more. Visit tinyurl.com/s4tjyx5.

>> Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group, 8050 Highway 191, has scheduled its annual White Elephant Christmas event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Bring a $10 to $20 gift to give away. A family style meal will be served by volunteers. Music will be provided by Mark Dawson. A clothing drive will also be conducted. Bring any new or gently worn jackets, coats, thermals, hats, gloves, scarves, blankets etc. and the group will donate them. Bring a dessert if you like. Visit tinyurl.com/sm8la9k.

>> Cactus House, 114 E. 29th St., has scheduled the annual Toys 4 Tots Show featuring Bad Boyfriends, Mia, Ghidorah and more at 7 pm. Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/uk5hnsr.

>> Downtown Odessa Inc. has scheduled a Teddy Bear Tea from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at The Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St. Santa and Mrs. Claus will welcome parents and children alike while guests enjoy a delicious holiday breakfast (including sparkling wine and mimosas for Mom and Dad!), lively holiday music, and a special holiday keepsake for all in attendance. Tickets tinyurl.com/sgauoxa.

>> Triple Z Playhouse, 2317 Field St., Suite O, has scheduled its annual Cookie Decorating Party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The Grinch will be making an appearance. Photo opportunities will be available. RSVP at 276-9780. The event is free. Visit tinyurl.com/wcn9ld8.

>> For the seventh year, First Basin Credit Union is sponsoring “Adopt a Star” to benefit High Sky Children’s Ranch. Visit any FBCU branch in Odessa, Midland and Andrews to “Adopt a Star” and make a Christmas wish come true for a child in need. Shop for your star and return their unwrapped gifts to any First Basin location by today. Visit tinyurl.com/r542opv.

>> Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities through Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year’s Eve. All events will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St. Scheduled activities include: Santa’s Staycation weekend, Saturday; Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year’s Eve Downtown, Dec. 31. An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included. Sponsorships are welcomed at tinyurl.com/y3bqb8yp. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> Master Gardeners has scheduled a certified Master Gardener volunteer series Jan. 11-May 2, 2020. Orientation will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020 at the Midland Agri office, 2445 E. Highway 80, Midland. Thereafter, classes will be held on a rotating schedule in the Midland and Ector county extension offices from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The cost is $250 and includes the Master Gardener handbook, tee shirt, name badge and a soil analysis and basic instruction in horticulture. Trainees must attend the core training classes and volunteer for at least 60 hours to become certified. Once certified, Master Gardeners need only attend 12 hours of instruction and give 30 hours of volunteer time annually in the Permian Basin. Topics include tree biology, soil and plant nutrients, botany, landscape design, composting, rainwater harvesting and more. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 686-4700 or email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23, 2020. Call 550-9696.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Destination Midland, 1705 W. Industrial Ave., Midland, has scheduled a Christmas Party featuring the Joe Trevino Band from 7 p.m. to midnight today. All ages welcomed until 9 p.m., 21 enforced at 9 p.m. Call 352-0913 or visit tinyurl.com/v9pcjsq.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be local choir music, holiday-themed crafts, free photos with Santa, Midland Farmers Market on the lawn (9 a.m. to noon), and more. Admission is free. Call 683-2882 or visit tinyurl.com/vqhvsrm.

>> Miss Cayce's Wonderland, 1012 Andrews Highway, Suite A, Midland, has scheduled a Santa Experience from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The experience includes a personal visit and picture with Santa as well as singing and story time with Mrs. Claus. There will be Christmas crafts, chocolate milk, cookies and a special ornament from Santa that can be personalized. Visit misscayceswonderland.com.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Matt New in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

BIG SPRING

>> Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Big Spring’s Municipal Auditorium, 310 E. Third St., Big Spring. Dancers from the Midland Festival Ballet will join musicians in the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors. Students are admitted free. Children under 12 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Ticket outlets include HEB, The Karat Patch, Heritage Museum, Chamber of Commerce and CVB, tickets will be available at the door. For information, email keithgraumann@yahoo.com.

MARFA

>> Hotel Paisano, 207 Highland St., Marfa, has scheduled “Christmas at the Hotel Paisano: a Giant Holiday Weekend” today through Sunday. A free Cookie Party for all children ages 3 to 12 will kick off at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. today in the hotel's ballroom. Volunteers will be on hand to assist children with cookie creations and refreshments. At 6:30 on Friday night, it's the adults' turn as a local artist will lead adults in creating a Christmas keepsake. Wine and holiday goodies will be provided by Jett's Grill. There will be a $30 registration fee for this event. You may reserve a spot by calling the Hotel Paisano at 432-729-3669. The Holiday Marketplace will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the hotel lobby. Artists and craftspeople from the area and beyond will have tables displaying their wares for sale. The Marfa Chamber of Commerce will be hosting “Make Your Own S'mores” and serving homemade hot chocolate by the fire pits in the Hotel courtyard, sponsored by Porter's of Marfa, while the Marfa 4-H will be selling freshly popped popcorn. Sponsored by Big Bend Coffee Roasters, a local theater troupe, Dresden Collective, will entertain as strolling carolers in the Marketplace between noon and 3 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available by the hotel's fireplace from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. the hotel's ballroom will be the site of our Holiday Dinner and Dance. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call the hotel's front desk at 432-729-3669 to make your dinner reservation. Musical entertainment, holiday classics and dance tunes will be provided by Big Night Quartet, a highly acclaimed Austin-based Jazz and Blues band. The weekend will wrap up from 8 until 11 a.m. on Sunday as Jett's Grill opens to the public for “Breakfast with Santa.” A special breakfast and brunch menu, with kids' specials, will be available. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be on hand to visit with children and families throughout the morning.

MONAHANS

>> William Clark Green and No Justice are scheduled to perform from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. today at the Ward County Events Center, 1525 E Monahans Parkway, Monahans. The concert will benefit Toys for Tots. No pre-sale tickets available, however there will be a $25 donation at the door or bring an unwrapped toy and get in for free. Visit tinyurl.com/u3v8dlc.

>> Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a Gingerbread Jubilee benefiting Special Olympics from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans. Sponsorships are available. Call 432-943-3515. Visit tinyurl.com/rjl49kz.