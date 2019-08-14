What's Going On Aug. 14

ODESSA

>> First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled a W.O.W (Women Only Wednesday) luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. today. The menu includes fried fish, fried shrimp, hush puppies, coleslaw and beans. The event is open to the women of the community. Cost is $8 Text WOW to 432-271-4648 to get signed up. Visit tinyurl.com/y26afqbj.

>> West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance night featuring the Lonesome Road band from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at 208 E. VFW Lane. Admission is $6 for members and $8 for non-members. The dance is a alcohol and smoke free event. Call Betty Berry at 528-6308.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., offers a free musical performance by song writer/guitarist Charles Silvermand, known for his new acoustic, contemporary folk style, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Rolling 7’s Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122, has scheduled Logan Samford and Triston Marez to perform Thursday. Doors open at 7 p.m. In addition West Texas Chivo Chasers will also conduct a goat roping event at 7:30 p.m. Call 741-2317 or visit http://r7rec.com/calendar.

>> Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled a tree planting workshop from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday at Household Hazardous Waste Education Facility, 814 W. 42nd St. Joe Villarreal with American Tree Care with teach the class. The event is free and open to the public. Call 335-4686 Registration is required. Register at tinyurl.com/yytf9yek.

>> West Texas Gifts of Hope has scheduled a Cancer Sucks Fest featuring Pat Green and Brian Milson from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday at the Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 day of the how. Call 614-9284 or visit tinyurl.com/y679gkyu or tinyurl.com/y58kfohx.

>> The Swing Machine has been scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the American Legion, Earl S. Bailey Post 430, 2701 E Eighth St.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

MIDLAND

>> Rockin’ Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Suite D46, Midland, has scheduled Curtis Grimes to perform Thursday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Call 682-0400 or visit www.rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> XTO Energy and Concho Resources will present the 18th annual Bustin Clay for United Way Clay Shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Jake's Clays, 13301 FM 1379, Midland. The $200 per shooter includes breakfast/lunch, shooting and door prizes. Prize boards and raffle tickets available. For sponsorship information, call Marcela Munoz at 620-4320 or email Marcela_Munoz@XTOEnergy.com. All net proceeds benefit United Way of Midland. Registrations are required. Register at tinyurl.com/y6ferh46.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, are now taking registrations for Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 19. There will be different themes for each session. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming will use equipment such as LEGO Robotics (WeDo 2.0 and Mindstorm EV3s), Ozobots, Osmos, Spheros, and NEW KUBO to help get kids get excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403 or email education@petroleummuseum.org. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y4hbhvva. For discounts, visit tinyurl.com/y6fvahuc.

>> The Yucca Theatre, 208 N. Colorado Ave., Midland, has scheduled the 2019 Summer Mummers melodrama, “Prehistoric Popcorn Party in the Permian Basin or Yabba Dabba Don’t” at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, through Aug. 31. Not recommended for anyone under age 16. Box office is located at the Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 570-4111 or visit www.mctmidland.org.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled a free Brown Bag Gardening Series from noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Gardening topics include vegetable gardens, lawns and trees, recycling and more. Call 697-4003 or visit www.wtxfoodbank.org.

CRANE

>> Crane Sandhills Rodeo Concert & Dance featuring Jim Clack is scheduled from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Crane County Arena. Visit tinyurl.com/y2lz4uom.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.