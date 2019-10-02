What's Going On Oct. 2

ODESSA

>> Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled Noche de Loteria (Loteria Night), as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, at 5:30 p.m. today in the game room. Visit tinyurl.com/y4hjg6ng.

>> Latina Charlas “Women Empowering Women,” has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage month 11:30 a.m. Thursday at UTPB Mesa Building second floor. Visit tinyurl.com/y6p2us37 or tinyurl.com/jok54r8.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: Wellness Heath Awareness, Thursday, 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Adinvita: School of Design Thinking, 619 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled a Community Garage Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All proceeds go to Adinvita Private School, a nonprofit organization. Visit tinyurl.com/yyb34wzw.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled Bowie Choir Fall Concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> A dance has been scheduled featuring Mike Leonard from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams. Admission is $5.

>> Due to annual tree limb mulching, the tree limb drop off site will be closed through Oct. 7. The drop-off site will re-open on Oct. 8. Visit 814 W. 42nd Street, or call 432-368-3546, with any questions or concerns.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group is has scheduled a Retreat and Refresh Stroke Camp Friday through Sunday at Ceta Canyon Camp in Happy. Handicap accessible. Call 866-688-5450 or visit strokecamp.org.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> Roadrunner, a Midland College Alumni Exhibition will be available to view through Thursday at the McCormick Gallery at MC campus, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. This exhibition features Sam Ivie, Rachel Long, and Jessica Mason. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

>> Midland College has scheduled Hispanic Heritage Month event from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Scharbauer Student Center. Students/faculty/staff are invited to showcase their affection for Hispanic culture through poem, song, skit and dance. There will be performance, street tacos and more. Visit midland.edu.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute’s 33rd annual Texas Leadership Forum (TLF) has been scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Austin. An opening reception will kick off Friday at The Bullock Texas State History Museum, Austin. The forum will continue Oct. 5 at The Sheraton, Austin. This year’s TLF winners include: Chief Justice Kem Thompson Frost, Jim Woodcock, Jason Terrell and Vivienne Dragun. Chief Justice Kem Frost and Jim Woodcock, who will also be inducted into the Texas Leadership Hall of Fame during Saturday’s Banquet. The public is invited to attend and/or sponsor these ticketed events. For more information on sponsorships or event pricing/tickets, contact the JBS Leadership Institute at 552-2850, jbs@utpb.edu, or SherpperdInstitute.com.

>> Life Challenge, 4500 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Harvest Kids Ministry Conference from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Register online, tinyurl.com/yxr3nrd8.

>> The West Texas Salseros has scheduled Latin Night with featured performance from Contra-Tiempo of Los Angeles Friday at The Reserve, DoubleTree by Hilton, 117 W Wall St, Midland. Free Mambo lesson starts at 9:30 p.m. Partners or prior dance experience is not required. DJ ReY will spin the best in salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia and more. Call 349-1472 or visit lovetodancestudio.com.

>> West Texas Tattz and Fadez have scheduled the fifth annual tattoo and barber convention Friday and Saturday at the Midland Horseshoe Arena & Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Doors open at noon The event will include a haunted maze. Booths are available or for information, call 208-1828. Visit tinyurl.com/y3lehbx3.

>> The Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave, Midland, will present the Pickwick Players Frankenstein Friday and Saturday and Oct. 11-13. Shows are scheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 11-12 and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and Oct. 13. Tickets visit www.mctmidland.org.

>> The Eighty Eights Dueling Pianos are scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday, Nov. 1-2, Dec. 27-28 at the Beer Garden, 7112 W. Business I-20, Midland. Table reservations are available. call 806-441-0681. Visit tinyurl.com/y5zhdnaf.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ANDREWS

>> Apostolic Worship Center, 200 S.W. Ave. I, Andrews, has scheduled Community Wide Women's Fourth Annual Conference Women of Worth 2019/Mujeres de Valor Friday and Saturday. The event starts at 7 p.m. Friday. Register at tinyurl.com/y6tg62gq.

FORT STOCKTON

>> Fort Stockton Fall Festival, in conjunction with the Rebecca Creek Team Roping, has been scheduled Friday and Saturday at the Pecos County Coliseum, Fort Stockton. Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday. Entertainment will be presented by Grupo Peligro, Nacho Galindo Jr., Art Tijerina and Los Rivales Del Norte. Admission is free and open to the public. BYOB. Visit tinyurl.com/y482n9sr.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.