What's Going On Oct. 26

ODESSA

>> A Coffee and Brunch and Daytime Market has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today downtown. There will be artists, food, coffee, brunch, craftsman and vendors. Visit tinyurl.com/yxfbuea5.

>> The Midessa Community Alliance Coalition has scheduled Odessa-National DEA Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Odessa Police Department, 205 N. Grant Ave. Bring unused and expired prescription drugs for safe and anonymous disposal. Visit tinyurl.com/y3x4fr9b.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the basement. Books are $1 for hardbacks or 50 cents for paperbacks for Friends of the Library members. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The West Texas Drillers has scheduled tryouts at noon today at Music City Mall. Cost is $20 per person.

>> Legacy Harley-Davidson, 12100 W. Highway 80 East, has scheduled a Trunk Or Treat from noon to 2 p.m. today. There will be a costume contest, prizes, candy and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y4n6cv8h.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> St. John's Episcopal School has scheduled a Kooky Karnival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum, Barns D & E, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be carnival games, good food, costumes and a silent auction. Visit tinyurl.com/yyleztlt.

>> 1st American Realty, 823 Central Drive, has scheduled its second annual fall festival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today. There will be jumpers, food trucks, cake walk, face painting, train rides, entertainment by the Jesse Garcia Band, vendors and more. Visit tinyurl.com/yxftc274.

>> BloodyBill.com Home of Def Con 1 & Circus of the Dead, 2215 W. Second St., has scheduled more than 7,000 square feet of haunts from 7 p.m. to midnight today and Wednesday through Friday. Admission is $10. Visit bloodybill.com.

>> Altitude Trampoline Park, 5161 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Boo, a Halloween event, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today. There will be a costume contest, a dodgeball tournament and music by DJ Toro. Costumes cannot include masks or weapons/projectiles. Face paint is okay. Cost $15.95 per person. Visit tinyurl.com/y5lmqnhj.

>> Club 305, 620 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a Halloween Bash today. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be a costume and booty shaking contest. Visit tinyurl.com/y5h727bk.

>> Neon Moon Karaoke Bar, 2880 Kermit Highway, has scheduled its annual Halloween Bash from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. today. The event includes a costume contest and prizes. Visit tinyurl.com/y3x4og4z.

>> Favela Music will present the Grand Final Talent Show from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. today at Los Arcos Ballroom and Event Center, 2205 Whitney Lane. The event includes local community talent. Tickets at tinyurl.com/y2s42mjo.

>> United Way of Odessa and Glazer's has scheduled the third annual Boo-Ling for Charity Bowling Tournament benefiting United Way of Odessa from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Cinergy Odessa, 8250 Highway 191. There will be Bowl A Turkey/Win a Turkey, prizes, raffle, silent auction and more. Individual Boo-ler is $125; Booo-ling lane sponsor, $ 150; and Five Person Team, $500. For more information and registration form, call 332-0941. Visit tinyurl.com/yxa96nvm.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a Harp Fall Concert at 7 p.m. Monday at Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Friday. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals has scheduled Runnin’ for Rescues 5K from 9 a.m. to noon today at Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. There will be pet costume pictures and grab bags. All of the proceeds go to helping find resident animals find their fur-ever homes. Sponsorships are available. Cost is $25 donation for adults, $15 for kids between 6-12 and free and kids under 6. Extra donations are always welcome. Call 683-7387 or visit tinyurl.com/y3fq4uxn.

>> The Silver Spur Gun & Blade Show has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Visit www.midlandhorseshoe.com.

>> The Midland Fire Department, 1500 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled a Truck or Treat event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. There will be bean bag toss, football throw, cupcake walk, jumpers, fire hose practice, haunted house, combat challenge and more. Visit tinyurl.com/yyvg9cww.

>> Nick Jr. Live, “Move To The Music,” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com or www.nickjrlive.com.

>> Midland College has scheduled Fright Fest from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at the Chaparral Center, SimLife Center, PE Building and MHAB parking lot, Midland. In case of inclement weather, P.E. building gym. There will be pumpkin carving/decorating, face painting, trunk or treat, games, jumpers, a haunted asylum and food concessions. Call 685-4543 or email thurdle@midland.edu. Visit www.midland.edu.

>> The Permian Basin Apartment Association has scheduled a Totally 80's & Totally Murder event from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 5716 Deauville Boulevard, Midland. There will be a murder mystery, food and drink with ticket and a silent auction to benefit Communities in Schools. Visit tinyurl.com/y4bsxrvw.

>> Hell's Hallow Haunted House is scheduled from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Wednesday at Midway Lanes Bowling Alley, 3920 W. Wall St., Midland. Cost is $15 per person. Visit tinyurl.com/y2yg7va2.

>> Old Midland Trail of Horrors Night's has been scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday at Old Midland Trail Of Horrors, 2512 W. Ohio Ave., Midland. All ages welcomed. Food vendors will be available outside the haunted house. Admission is $15 cash. Visit tinyurl.com/yx95awsh.

>> Fiddlesticks Farms will celebrate Halloween from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be a costume contest, trick-or-treat through the maze, helicopter rides, fireworks and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y27lksmy.

>> The Cassatt String Quartet are scheduled to perform in concert, “Around the World,” from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland. Visit tinyurl.com/y28s7klv.

>> Clown Tour R.P.M has been scheduled featuring Franco Escamilla at 7 p.m. Sunday at Hacienda Event Center, 12610 Highway 191, Midland. Visit tinyurl.com/yyzy66kh.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

ALPINE

>> The Sul Ross Theatre Program will present Red, a play by John Logan through Sunday at the Sul Ross Studio Theatre in the Sul Ross Fine Arts Building, Alpine. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. The play contains strong language; parental guidance is suggested. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for seniors and children. Admission is free for Sul Ross faculty, staff, and students with a valid Sul Ross ID. Season subscriptions are also available for purchase in the Fine Arts Building, room 106. Visit www.sulross.edu/theatre or call 432-837-8218.

>> The Sul Ross Theatre Program will present “Red,” a play by John Logan and directed by Sul Ross theatre professor Dona Roman at 7:30 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sul Ross studio theater, Alpine. Red follows abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko at the height of his fame but struggling through the creation of a series of paintings, commissioned to appear as a series in New York’s brand-new Four Seasons Restaurant. As Rothko and his young assistant Ken paint alongside one another, they challenge each other to ask big questions about art: what it takes to create it and what its role should be in the world. Set in the 1950s, and based on a series of real events, Red takes a compelling look at the ever-changing relationship between an artist and his creations. Red contains strong language. Parental guidance suggested for children under 14 years of age. Ticket prices are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and children. Sul Ross students, faculty and staff get in free with valid ID. Tickets or season subscriptions available in the Fine Arts Building, room 106, or online at www.sulross.edu/theatre. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 432-837-8218.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton, has scheduled a Halloween event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. There will be a costume contest, prizes and more. Visit tinyurl.com/yyh854s6.

GARDENDALE

>> The Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department, 4072 E. Larkspur Lane, Gardendale, has scheduled a Haunted House starting at 7 p.m. today through Thursday. Admission is free, however donations are welcomed. All proceeds will be given to local law enforcement agency. Visit tinyurl.com/yx8mr9zh.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, will present the first solo museum exhibition in the United States of noted Brazilian artist Solange Pessoa Nov. 15-spring 2020. An opening reception and musical performance will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 15 and an exhibition walkthrough at 11 a.m. Nov. 16. Admission is free. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit ballroommarfa.org.