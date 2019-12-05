What's Going On Dec. 5

ODESSA

>> Pease Elementary School, 1800 W. 22nd St., has scheduled Coffee with a Cop at 7:50 a.m. today. Call tinyurl.com/txxpezx.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled a Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. today at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. The ceremony kicks off Starbright Village with carolers, dancers, hot chocolate, and the lighting of the official community Christmas tree. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> Hospice of Midland and Hospice of Odessa has scheduled Surviving the Holidays Grief Support from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 801 W. Fourth St. Call Chaplin Clark Racca at 661-2181 or email at cracca@hospiceofmidland.org.

>> The 40 Something Cowgirls of Stanton has scheduled a BLM Wild Horse and Burro Adoption from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. More than 75 wild horses and burros will be available for adoption. Fees start at $25. Call 866-468-7826.

>> Betenbough Homes has scheduled its annual Christmas event, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Betenbough Homes New Home Centers, 200 E. 100th St. There will be cookies, popcorn, cocoa, meet Santa and Mrs. Clause and receive a complimentary printed and digital photo. Visit betenbough.com.

>> Kingdom Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Wonder: Sisterhood Christmas Event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. There will be dinner, worship, prizes and a special guest speaker. Cost is $20 a ticket. Call 272-1080 or visit tinyurl.com/qsrmhdh or www.kingdomodessa.com.

>> Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a dance featuring Johnny & Suzy from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5. Call 337-5281.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin Students In Philanthropy has scheduled the second annual Santa Fun Run on Saturday at the UTPB Stonehenge Replica, 3901 E. UTPB Circle. Registration/check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Bring your children and pets. All proceeds go to local non-profit organizations in the local Permian Basin area. Pre-register at tinyurl.com/s8rsu6n.

>> Adinvita: School of Design Thinking, 619 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled the second annual Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. There will be pancakes, games, activities, letters to Santa and more. Breakfast is $5 and games booth tickets are $1. Visit tinyurl.com/ruggjy9.

>> Ruhnke's Xtreme Cycles, 12406 W. Highway 80 E., has scheduled the annual Toy Run benefiting The Boys and Girls Club from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Coffee and donuts will be provided. Bring a new, unwrapped, toy to donate. Visit tinyurl.com/vss6vus.

>> The Lower Society has scheduled the second annual Jingle for Jevin Toy Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Target Parking Lot, 3909 E. 42nd St. All toys must be wrapped. All donations will go to High Sky Children's Ranch. Feel free to bring your ride. Visit tinyurl.com/rfn8fka.

>> The Permian Basin MS Support Group has scheduled a Christmas Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Odessa, 5321 JBS Parkway. Tickets are $5 for MS warriors and $15 for MS caregivers/supporters. The meal will be provided by Basin Dixon BBQ. There will also be a gift and ornament exchange. Visit tinyurl.com/ufdvwm7.

>> Downtown Odessa and the City of Odessa Parks & Recreation Department have scheduled Parade of Lights starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The route will begin south on Andrews Highway from 23rd Street, West on Third Street to Medical Center Hospital parking lot. Line-up begins at 3 p.m. in the Odessa College parking lot beside the Sports Center off University. All entries must be in the parade line-up by 6 p.m. Parade award announcements will be sent to the Odessa American and will be formally presented at a January City Council meeting. For entry fee/award/rules or more information, call 335-4682 or visit tinyurl.com/y23dlo5h.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23, 2020. A reception will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Call 550-9696.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin Men's Basketball has scheduled its second annual Toy Toss Stuff The Office through Friday at UTPB STEM Academy, 4901 E. University Blvd. Donated new or gently used toys will benefit the UTPB basketball's annual toy drive that will be given to less fortunate children during the holiday season. Visit tinyurl.com/tlypzrt.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market has been scheduled Friday through Sunday at Parks Legado Town Center, 7260 E. Highway 191. Hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For updates text TREE to 77222. Visit tinyurl.com/u2dpo2m.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities through Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year’s Eve. All events will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St. Scheduled activities include Gingerbread Rock and the annual Parade of Lights, Saturday; Santa’s Staycation weekend, Dec. 14; Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year’s Eve Downtown, Dec. 31. An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included. Sponsorships are welcomed at tinyurl.com/y3bqb8yp. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Midland Chamber of Commerce and The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have scheduled a Holiday Evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Midland College, Allison Fine Arts Building, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. There will be a Frito Pie fundraiser benefiting MC Students in Philanthropy. Cost is $7 for large bowl and $5 for small bowl. There will also be an MC student fall semester art exhibit and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. visit with Santa. Digital pictures will be emailed to parents within one week. Complimentary refreshments will be included. MC Student Showstoppers will perform. Holiday gifts down the Art Hallway. Call 685-4554. Visit midland.edu.

>> Medical Center Hospital, Center For Health & Wellness, 8050 E. Highway 191, has scheduled 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's, an educational program, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today in Classroom A. RSVP to 570-9191 ext 8031 or visit bit.ly/mchlOsigns. Visit alz.org/CRF to explore additional education programs.

>> The Midland Humane Coalition has scheduled Yappy Hour Chip Clinic at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at the Beer Garden, 7112 W. Highway 80, Midland. The cost is $20 per chip and there are no additional fees to register or update information throughout your pet's lifetime. Visit tinyurl.com/rpxmnmv. Microchip information, visit tinyurl.com/r9s7spq. Chip website for registration is idtag.com

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Christmas with The Nelsons, on today. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Josh Ward to perform today. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> Midland College has scheduled a First Friday Science Lecture featuring John Anderson at noon Friday in the MC Scharbauer Student Center Carrasco Room. Admission is free. Bring your own lunch. Visit midland.edu.

>> The 10th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes is set for 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday in both Midland and Odessa that go all out in decorating for Christmas. This year there are some returning favs as well as new homes in each city. There is also a stop to see Santa along the way and get your picture made with him. There are also auction items in each home on the tour. For sponsorship opportunities email Jamie@addyshope.com. Tickets are available for sale. Call the Addy's Hope Adoption Agency at 432-897-1503 or email hollyann@addyshope.com. Visit tinyurl.com/uy5rdnj.

>> Betenbough Homes has scheduled its annual Christmas event, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Betenbough Homes New Home Center, 6718 N. State Highway 349, Midland. There will be cookies, popcorn, cocoa, meet Santa and Mrs. Clause and receive a complimentary printed and digital photo. Visit betenbough.com.

>> Club Arriba, 1006 S. Midkiff Road, Midland, has scheduled Elida Reyna Y Avante to perform at 8 p.m. Friday. Visit tinyurl.com/swb2p3h.

>> Midland Christian School, 2001 Culver Drive, Midland, has scheduled Merry Mustang Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Student Life Center. Visit tinyurl.com/ugkzksz.

>> Casa de Amigos has scheduled the sixth annual Festival of Trees Fiesta from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Centennial Library, 2503 W. Loop 250 N., Midland. The celebration will include a mariachi Christmas tree lighting complete with hot chocolate and cookies. A mariachi performance from the students of the Hispanic Cultural Center will also be included. Visit tinyurl.com/qtzsq9e.

>> The Junior Achievement of the Permian Basin has scheduled a Jingle Bell Run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Grasslands Estates West, 1304 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Volunteers are needed. Registration is required. Pre-registrations or on-site registrations may be made. Packets will be ready and available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Midland Athletic Company, 3326 N. Midkiff Road, Midland, or onsite at 5 p.m. day of event. Visit tinyurl.com/rwzwvtd.

>> Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled Sounds of the Season featuring Scott and Nikki Windham as Santa and Mrs. Claus from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Tickets are $30 to $50 or $17 for students. Visit tinyurl.com/u35upcd.

>> The Midland Nativity Festival, a celebration of Christ's birth through music and art, has been scheduled from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 4805 Gateway St., Midland. There will be hundreds of nativities on display, live musical performances, children craft room and a private bible collection spanning seven centuries including the Bible of King George the II, a Latin Bible published in 1493 of Napoleon Bonaparte's Prayer book. The event is free and open to the public. Visit midlandnativitiyfestiva.com.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross student-artist Albino Gomez’s Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition will be showcasing a comic book “Finally Independent” through Friday at the Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Building at Sul Ross State University. Email Gomez at axg13ci@sulross.edu.

MONAHANS

>> The 13th Annual Christmas & Chili Market Arts & Craft Show has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans. First 50 will receive a door prize. Breakfast with Santa is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be activities for children ages 5 through sixth grade, such as Christmas ornament crafts, games and visit with Santa. There will also be vendors, a walk through Bethlehem and Lions Club Bingo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Call the Monahans Chamber of Commerce at 432-943-2187 or visit tinyurl.com/y22mto42.