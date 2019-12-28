What's Going On Dec. 28

  • December 28, 2019

ODESSA

>> Country Artist J.R. McNutt and Comedian Jennifer McNeely are scheduled to perform Sunday at Cactus House, 114 E. 29th St. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/s4qttek.

>> Club 305, 620 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a New Year's Eve Countdown Tuesday. Doors open at 8 p.m. VIP and table reservations available. Call 258-8833. Visit tinyurl.com/vd3nwrl.

>> Downtown Odessa will present Roaring 20's New Year's Eve Comedy Show & Midnight Countdown on Tuesday at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St. VIP cocktail hour starts at 8:30 p.m. Dinner and comedy is scheduled from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Midnight Countdown including champagne toast is set from 11 p.m. to midnight, followed by the after party to 2 a.m. Featured guest will be Comedian Steven Michael Quezada, as seen on Breaking Bad, Girlfriend's Day, Documentary Now!, The Mindy Project, and more. Twenty's (20’s) themed costume not required, however welcomed. This is a 21+ event. Visit tinyurl.com/wdmttpx. Tickets tinyurl.com/wwxu26g.

>> St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 7601 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Knights of Columbus New Year's Eve Party featuring La Dezz from San Antonio from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the St. Elizabeth Family Center. BYOB, set- ups, cups, cokes, sprite, bottled water, etc. NYE party favors. Tamales and menudo after midnight. Party snacks, outside food, cakes, champagne, snacks, etc. are allowed. Tables and seating is limited. Eight tickets and reserved table is $250. Ten tickets and reserved table is $300. No single ticket sales. For reservations or information, call 296-9100. Visit tinyurl.com/rb8lcat.

>> Woody's Lounge, 2704 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled a New Year's Eve Party Tuesday. Doors open at 9 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/upp65n4.

>> Pat's Place Lounge, 7405 N. Andrews Highway, has scheduled a New Year's Eve Party featuring Runnin Blind on Tuesday. Doors open at 9 p.m. There will be complimentary food and midnight toast. No cover. Visit tinyurl.com/r7x4qvn.

>> The Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a Friday night dance featuring Mike Leonard from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020. Admission is $5. Call 337-5281.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an Adventures in Art classes from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 12, 2020, Feb. 2, March 1, April 5 and May 3. Adventures in Art is a monthly class implementing art appreciation and art history lessons with a hands on an in studio hands on experience. Monthly activities vary monthly from printmaking to 3D design and even calligraphy. The fee is $20 ($25 for ceramics) and must be paid in advance at the museum or over the phone. Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund. To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a Friday night dance featuring Tommy & The Boys from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 17, 2020. Admission is $5. Call 337-5281.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled Prepared Childbirth Classes starting from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 26, 2020 east campus auditorium. Only expectant mothers should register for class before their 24th week (6th month) of pregnancy to ensure a space. Class consists of five consecutive Mondays. Class covers a variety of information including labor, delivery, cesarean section, anesthesia options, relaxation techniques, breast and bottle feeding, newborn appearance and procedures. Call 582-8976. Enroll online at tinyurl.com/y7e8ogsm.

