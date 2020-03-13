What's Going On March 13

ODESSA

>> The Fix West Texas March Animal Clinic will be open on through Sunday, apart from their trailer and equipment being stolen recently, at the Odessa Police Department Garage, 210 N. Lincoln Ave. Low cost spay/neuter ($45-105) start at 8 a.m.; and vaccines (start at $12) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dental cleaning cost is $100 and tooth extraction $5-10 per tooth. City of Midland and Midland County Vouchers will be accepted. FWT’s mission is to make spay/neuter services and other preventative care both affordable and accessible to all pet owners in the West Texas area. The trailer containing all of FWT equipment was stolen on Monday and FWT organizers and volunteers have created a Go Fund Me page to replace the trailer and equipment. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/w9ndg5s. To book an appointment, tinyurl.com/tc9ssjy.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Stoney Larue to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. Call 307-6384 or visit dosamigos.com.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled the “Way Out West” exhibit of Alice Leese through April 24. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway invites high school students from the 11th District of Texas to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. The deadline to enter is April 6. The annual competition is hosted by congressional districts around the nation. The winning piece will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for one full year. Additionally, the winning student and a parent or guardian will receive free airfare and accommodations to attend the unveiling ceremony at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. this summer. The competition is open to student’s grades 9-12. Artwork must be two-dimensional, and can range from paintings, to drawings, collages, photographs, and more. Students interested in applying should contact their school’s art teacher or principal for information on delivering their artwork for judging. Artwork must be received by one of Conaway’s six regional offices by April 6. The Congressman will host a reception at Angelo State University on April 25 where all entries from the 11th District will be displayed, and the winner of the competition will be announced. For specific details regarding the rules of the competition, call Nancy Watson at 325-247-2826, or email Nancy.Watson@mail.house.gov.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled Think. Make. Spring Break! from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through today. Each day features family-friendly cartoons, an outdoor activity, come and go STEAM activities and much more to spark their imaginations. Daily admission applies for non-members Monday through Thursday, ages 0-2, free; 3-11, $3; 12 years and up, $5; and seniors, $3. Friday's Astronomy Day will be free to all and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Visit www.museumsw.org.

>> The Permian Basin Comic Con X has been scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main Street, Midland. Special guests include John Swasey, Blake Foster (Power Rangers Turbo) and more. There will be gaming tournaments, costume contests, after parties and more. Visit tinyurl.com/w8vz2x3.

>> All American Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Midland has scheduled the Permian Basin Spring Stampede Pro Rodeo from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today and Saturday at the Midland Horseshoe Pavilion-Amphitheater, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/vvmv7xk

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled The TAP Pack, comedy show, to perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/sx3jkyn.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled The Office! A Musical Parody to perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Visit www.wagnernoel.com.

>> The Celtic Heritage Society of the Permian Basin has scheduled the West Texas Celtic Fair from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Midland Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. There will be music, bagpipers, Scottish clans, vendors, workshop, classes, children's activity area, dog contests and parades, bonniest knee contest, food and more. Call 432-210-1852 or email westtexascelticfair@gmail.com. Visit tinyurl.com/yx3jmtnt or westtexascelticfair.com.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway invites high school students from the 11th District of Texas to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. The deadline to enter is April 6. The annual competition is hosted by congressional districts around the nation. The winning piece will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for one full year. Additionally, the winning student and a parent or guardian will receive free airfare and accommodations to attend the unveiling ceremony at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. this summer. The competition is open to student’s grades 9-12. Artwork must be two-dimensional, and can range from paintings, to drawings, collages, photographs, and more. Students interested in applying should contact their school’s art teacher or principal for information on delivering their artwork for judging. Artwork must be received by one of Conaway’s six regional offices by April 6. The Congressman will host a reception at Angelo State University on April 25 where all entries from the 11th District will be displayed, and the winner of the competition will be announced. For specific details regarding the rules of the competition, call Nancy Watson at 325-247-2826, or email Nancy.Watson@mail.house.gov.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Bustin’ for Badges, the seventh annual sporting clays tournament benefiting the Ector County and Midland Sheriff’s Offices, and the Odessa and Midland Police Departments, has been scheduled for April 23-24. Clay Shoot registration starts at 7:30 a.m. April 23-24 at Windwalker Farms, Sporting Clays, Stanton. Event dinner and entertainment featuring Current Nine will start with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. April 24 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Raffle items include a 2020 Polaris Ranger 570, Springfield M1A Scout Squad, Caliber: .308 Winchester/7.62 NATO and Diamond VIP Package: 4 premium reserved floor tickets, 2 night hotel stay, preshow hospitality food and drinks, specially designed tour merchandize Aug. 29 to Las Vegas. The raffle tickets can be purchased by contacting Cpl. Steve LeSueur at 432-335-3322 at the Odessa Police Department during regular business hours. Drawing will be held at Windwalker Farms. Need not be present to win. Event tickets are $20 each or six for $100. For tickets, call 432-684-7564. Sponsor levels opportunities are available as wells as, team entry, individual entry and in-kind donations. Donations are tax deductible. To register, call 571-3462, email info@bustinforbadges.org or visit tinyurl.com/vtayplp. Mailing address: Bustin’ for Badges, P.O. Box 53513, Midland, TX, 79710.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the Thomas Collection exhibition through April 26. The collection was started by long-time Midlander Bennie Sue Thomas and was greatly expanded by her son, George Thomas, who passed away in 2018. He shared his mother’s enthusiasm for Western art and became especially interested in the Taos Society of Artists, a group of 12 Western artists painting primarily Native American and pioneer life scenes. He was an avid collector of Ernest Martin Hennings and Eanger Irving Couse, the Taos Society of Artists' first president. The collection also contains works by Clark Hulings, Doug Hyde and Allan Houser. Call 683-2882 ext. 304 or visit museumsw.org.

>> The poster exhibit, “World War I: Lessons and Legacies,” provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission will be on display through Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. Visit midland.edu.