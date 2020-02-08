What's Going On Feb. 8

ODESSA

>> Discover Odessa has scheduled the annual Midessa Boat, RV, Sport & Gun Show from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be boats, jewelry, ranch toys, ladies apparels, rhino linings, home decor, spices, hunting guides, family powersports, atv's, watercrafts and more. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children ages 3-11. For information, call 770-5165, email jramseynrg@aol.com or visit midessaboatshow.com.

>> Downtown Street Market and Downtown Odessa, Inc. has scheduled Cupid Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 619 N. Grant Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/yx6qymqs.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Lettering & Calligraphy Workshop led by Molly Cox with PoppyCox Ink from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. today. This workshop is available for ages 16 and older. Workshop admission is $35. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 550-9696, 213 or email education@noelartmuseum.org. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today, Feb. 22, 29. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled the Casey Donahew Band to perform at 7 p.m. today. Call 307-6384 or visit dosamigos.com.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled a Toddler Storytime Valentine's Day from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on today. Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas. Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy. For Star bios, information, tickets or to donation, visit ccwtx.org/dwwts.

>> Adinvita, 619 N. Grant Ave., Suite 200, has scheduled open enrollment for pre-k3 & 4 through eighth grades begins on Feb. 17. School begins Aug. 19. To enroll and/or schedule a tour, call 305-9566. Visit adinvita.org.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department presents the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that showcases the talent of young musicians between the ages of 17-20 within the West Texas area. Participants will be competing for cash prizes and may qualify for a Full Tuition Scholarship to study music at Odessa College. The competition is open to any musician (ages 17-20), whether vocalist or instrumentalist, performing music from classical, jazz, pop, and musical theater genres. Applicants must complete the entry form, including video submission, by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 11. Finalists will be chosen to participate in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at OC campus, in the Jack Rodgers Auditorium. Prize winners will be announced. Visit www.odessa.edu/music to apply.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Comanche Trails Wood Turners has scheduled a meeting from 10 a.m. to noon today at George Hancock’s shop, 1709 Clark St., Midland. Handcock will show his way to make finials on the wood lathe. The public is welcome to demonstrations. Call 439-5343.

>> Texas Country Downtown with Reckless Kelly and Brandon Rhyder from 6 p.m. to midnight today at Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St. There will be Texas barbecue and a Texas Two Step Competition. Tickets tinyurl.com/wbtaox4. Visit entertainmentdoctors.com.

>> The Midland West Rotary has scheduled Queen of Hearts benefiting vocational education in Midland from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland. The event includes dinner, drinks and dancing. Visit tinyurl.com/vnt69ln.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Casey Donahew to perform today. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com

>> Midland Festival Ballet has scheduled Iconic at 7:30 p.m. today at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland. They accompanied by the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale and Angel & the Badmen. Visit tinyurl.com/r6snkrb.

>> The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled auditions for Concertmaster and for Principal Violin II Feb. 24 location tba. Application deadline is Monday. Minimum requirements: Candidates must hold a degree in violin performance. Masters degree preferred. For application details, visit tinyurl.com/yh2fc5h9. For more information, email personnel@mosc.org.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

ANDREWS

>> The Andrews Chamber of Commerce and CVB has scheduled the 67th Annual Chamber Banquet featuring Wade Bowen today at ACE Arena, 1441 E. State Highway, 176, Andrews. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Student pass is $10. General admission is $25. Dinner and dance is $40. Tickets available at the Andrews Chamber of Commerce. For tickets, call 432-523-2695. Visit tinyurl.com/u7hdxnk.

MARATHON

>> The 15th annual Fish Fry and dance featuring Justin Trevino has been scheduled at 6 p.m. today at the Marathon Community Center in Marathon. Plates will include fish, fries, baked potato and beans. An auction will also be conducted. Monies raised will go towards repairs and improvements of the community center and Post Park. Call Ruben Ortega 432-294-1096.