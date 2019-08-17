What's Going On Aug. 17

ODESSA

>> Dress for Success Permian Basin, 5050 E. University Blvd., Suite 7, has scheduled a Second Chance Sale and fundraising event for the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. New and gently used women’s clothing, shoes and accessories will be available. Most items under $10. All proceeds benefit Dress for Success Permian Basin. Call 770-8907, email permianbasin@dressforsuccess.org or visit permianbasin.dressforsuccess.org.

>> Permian Athletic Booster Media Day has been scheduled at 9:30 a.m. today at the Permian High School East parking lot. There will be spirit wear and burritos for sale for the Football Booster Club. The event is free and open to younger teams and the public. Email oryan@tbdxama.com or wofitfamily@gmail.com.

>> Al's Complete Auto Repair and Brown Creations Car Club has scheduled the second annual Lowriders Against Bullying Car Show from noon to 8 p.m. today downtown Odessa. Anti bully speakers will be Epi Quiroca, Doug Strand and Cathy Ann Flores. The event will also include live bands, a cook-off, kids activities, vendors and more. Cook-off categories include fajitas and jalapeno poppers. Auto entry fee is $25 per car or backpack with school supplies. For vendor information, call 824-8503. For cook-off information, call 253-5196. Visit tinyurl.com/y4pvnebd.

>> The Pink Ladies & WOTM has scheduled the second annual Back 2 School Show & Shine from noon to 3 p.m. today at Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, 2711 N. Dixie Blvd. Registration starts at noon. Registration is $25 with a donation of school supplies ($30.00 without). This year, all proceeds will go to the Rainbow Room of Odessa. Visit tinyurl.com/y2gwn2om.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled the Randy Rogers Band to perform live today. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 307-6384 or visit www.dosamigos.com.

>> The Odessa Police Department will be paying respects to fallen officer Cpl. Gordon Terry Toal Aug. 19. This date marks the 37th anniversary of Toal's passing. He was killed in a motorcycle accident while performing a funeral escort. He was assigned to the traffic division. The OPD Honor Guard will place a wreath at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the police department. The wreath will be displayed from sunrise (7:17 a.m.) until sunset (8:29 p.m.) in remembrance of Toal. Anyone wishing to show their respects is encouraged to visit the memorial during this time.

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a five-week childbirth preparation course from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 30 and Nov. 18 in the ORMC East Campus Auditorium. Only expectant mothers should register for class before their 24th week (sixth month) of pregnancy to ensure a space. The course covers a variety of information including: labor, delivery, cesarean section, anesthesia options, relaxation techniques, breast and bottle feeding, newborn appearance and procedures. Cost is $35. Fee covers mother and one coach. Call 582-8796. Register at tinyurl.com/y4m5su6z.

MIDLAND

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled 2019 Cinema Under the Stars - Space movies today under the Wagner Noël PAC starfield inside the theatre. "American Tale (1986)" is set for noon, "Three Amigos" at 2:30 p.m. and "The Magnificent Seven" at 5 p.m. All Cinema Under the Stars are presented by MIX979, B93, and Lone Star 92 events are family-friendly. Admission is free. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or visit www.wagnernoel.com.

>> La Hacienda Event Center, 12610 Highway 191, Midland, has scheduled Mike Salazar to perform Sunday. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Visit www.haciendamidland.com or tinyurl.com/y4b7m3bv.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, are now taking registrations for Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 19. There will be different themes for each session. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming will use equipment such as LEGO Robotics (WeDo 2.0 and Mindstorm EV3s), Ozobots, Osmos, Spheros, and NEW KUBO to help get kids get excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403 or email education@petroleummuseum.org. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y4hbhvva. For discounts, visit tinyurl.com/y6fvahuc.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton, has scheduled Parking With Planets with October Roar performance on today. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/y4mhssmx.

>> Fort Stockton CVB has scheduled a Main Street Dance featuring La Fiebre and El Gran Sabor de Adrian Diaz from 6 p.m. to midnight today on Main Street, Fort Stockton. Music starts at 7 p.m. The event includes washer pitching contest, cornhole tournament and food and craft vendors. Admission is free and BYOB. For more information, call 432-336-2264. Visit tinyurl.com/y5f234sw.

MONAHANS

>> The second annual Fire Truck Pull benefiting Special Olympics Texas has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Hill Park, corner of Fifth Street and South Allen Avenue, Monahans. Registration is required. Visit tinyurl.com/yyfdjra4 or tinyurl.com/y5hrznq5.