What's Going On Oct. 3

ODESSA

>> Latina Charlas “Women Empowering Women,” has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage month 11:30 a.m. today at UTPB Mesa Building second floor. Visit tinyurl.com/y6p2us37 or tinyurl.com/jok54r8.

>> Jason's Deli, 3167 E. University Blvd., Suite 12, will donate 25% of diner's purchase to Odessa High School from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. today. Mention OHS for those dining in. Visit tinyurl.com/yxamhrk5.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled Permian High School, Theater Student Directed Shows at 6 p.m. today and Friday at PHS, 1800 E. 42nd St. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Contra-Tiempo of Los Angeles will present a Salsa Rueda dance lesson from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. today at Love To Dance Studio, 2817 N. JBS Parkway, Suite E1. The lesson is free, however donations are welcomed. Salsa experience helpful, but not necessary. Call 349-1472 or visit lovetodancestudio.com.

>> A dance has been scheduled featuring Mike Leonard from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams. Admission is $5.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled the Permian Basin Health Fair 2019 from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn G, 4201 Andrews Highway. The event will include blood sugar/glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides & PSA, body fat/BMI and pulmonary function screenings, a blood drive, vision testing, balance testing, flexibility testing, adult flu shots, advanced directives/power of attorney and heart attack risk assessment. Admission is free. Call 640-6000. Visit mchodessa.com.

>> A 1 Mile/5K Run Benefit for Lacee Jones has been scheduled for Saturday at Comanche Trail Park, 301 I-20 E. The run starts at 8:30 a.m. Jones was the victim of a drunk driving hit-and-run accident July 31. Your donation is your registration. Call 967-9751 or email laqueetia82@gmail.com. Register at tinyurl.com/y2hhc3d5.

>> A $30 Vaccination Clinic (cash only) for dogs and cats has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Odessa Animal Shelter, 910 W. 42nd St. Vaccinations available will be Bordetella, Rabies and DA2PPV and city/county license. All dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier. Micro Chips will be available for $25. Call 368-3527.

>> LULAC Scholarship fundraiser has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage Month at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Los Arcos Ballroom located at 2205 W. Whitney Lane. Visit tinyurl.com/y6p2us37 or tinyurl.com/jok54r8.

>> Due to annual tree limb mulching, the tree limb drop off site will be closed through Monday. The drop-off site will re-open on Tuesday. Visit 814 W. 42nd Street, or call 432-368-3546, with any questions or concerns.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Boot Camp, “Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: Wellness Heath Awareness, today, Oct. 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> The Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group is has scheduled a Retreat and Refresh Stroke Camp Friday through Sunday at Ceta Canyon Camp in Happy. Handicap accessible. Call 866-688-5450 or visit strokecamp.org.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Roadrunner, a Midland College Alumni Exhibition will be available to view through today at the McCormick Gallery at MC campus, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. This exhibition features Sam Ivie, Rachel Long, and Jessica Mason. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

>> Midland College has scheduled Hispanic Heritage Month event from noon to 1 p.m. today in the Scharbauer Student Center. Students/faculty/staff are invited to showcase their affection for Hispanic culture through poem, song, skit and dance. There will be performance, street tacos and more. Visit midland.edu.

>> The Midland Quilters Guild has scheduled the 40th Anniversary Ruby Jubilee Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland. This show is comprised of more than 200 quilts on display including quilts of valor, judged entries from area quilters and a collection of antique quilts on loan from the private collection of David Arrington. In addition, there is a market of custom made collectibles, silent auction, vendors and raffle quilt. This year’s featured quilter is Pat Connally who continues to be internationally recognized for her amazing work. There will be a formal presentation of 23 quilts of valor to area veterans at 3 p.m. This presentation will open with an honor guard and consist of short bios and the wrapping of each veteran with their own quilt. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $7 and $10. Seniors are $5. Visit midlandquiltersguild.com.

>> The University of Texas of the Permian Basin John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute’s 33rd annual Texas Leadership Forum (TLF) has been scheduled for Friday through Saturday in Austin. An opening reception will kick off Friday at The Bullock Texas State History Museum, Austin. The forum will continue Saturday at The Sheraton, Austin. This year’s TLF winners include: Chief Justice Kem Thompson Frost, Jim Woodcock, Jason Terrell and Vivienne Dragun. Chief Justice Kem Frost and Jim Woodcock, who will also be inducted into the Texas Leadership Hall of Fame during Saturday’s Banquet. The public is invited to attend and/or sponsor these ticketed events. For more information on sponsorships or event pricing/tickets, contact the JBS Leadership Institute at 552-2850, jbs@utpb.edu, or SherpperdInstitute.com.

>> Life Challenge, 4500 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Harvest Kids Ministry Conference from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Register online, tinyurl.com/yxr3nrd8.

>> The Alzheimer's Association West Texas Chapter has scheduled Permian Basin Walk to End Alzheimer's from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Scharbauer Sports Complex, 5514 Champions Dr., Midland. Register at bit.ly/2MnL5zo or visit act.alz.org.

>> The Midland Humane Coalition, 4206 W. Loop 250, Midland, has scheduled the Henry Resources Forever Home 5K and Pet Parade from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Proceeds from this event will benefit the pets under the care of the Midland Humane Coalition, a non-profit organization whose mission rescue healthy, adoptable pets from euthanasia and find them furr-ever homes. Register at tinyurl.com/y5qru5au.

>> The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale will present The Addams Family in concert Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Box office hours are from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at mosc.org.

>> Contra-Tiempo of Los Angeles will start their fall tour, “JoyUs JustUs,” presented by the Midland African American Roots Historical/Cultural Arts Council Inc., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bowie Fine Arts Academy 805 Elk Ave., Midland. VIP tickets are $35, general admission is $30 and students/seniors $20. Tickets are available at La Debo Na, 413 W. Wadley, Midland; Roy Nelson Insurance, 910 W. Wall St.; Midland Festival Ballet, 4410 N. Midkiff Road, Midland; Electric Flava Cafe, 301 N. Lee St., Midland; Marcia Cleaver Odessa Connection, 580-9011; and Robbyne Hocker Fuller, 210-0892 or 245-1880. Email robbynehockerfuller@outlook.com.

>> Briar Patch Trade Day has been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway, Buildings D & E. Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/y6369yko.

>> The Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave, Midland, will present the Pickwick Players Frankenstein Friday through Sunday and Oct. 11-13. Shows are scheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12 and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 13. Tickets visit www.mctmidland.org.

>> The Eighty Eights Dueling Pianos are scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2, Dec. 27-28 at the Beer Garden, 7112 W. Business I-20, Midland. Table reservations are available. call 806-441-0681. Visit tinyurl.com/y5zhdnaf.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> Corrupt, Chapter One, a Bachelor of Fine Arts Capstone Exhibition by Allison Nichole Smith is on exhibit through 5 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. An evening reception for the artist will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. Smith’s exhibition showcases the art of Corrupt, Chapter One, a graphic novel set in a post-apocalyptic world. Email smith.allisonnichole@gmail.com.

>> Big Bend Comic Con is bringing special guests and more activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Espino Conference Center on the Sul Ross campus, Alpine. This year includes an after dark show ginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritchey Wine Saloon and Beer Garden on Murphy Avenue, Alpine. At the Ritchey show, includes a burlesque show by Burlesque on the Rio, out of El Paso, plus comic vendors with more adult-themed content. At the day portion, comic book artist Sam De La Rosa, known for Marvel comics like Spider Man, Captain America and Iron Man, will give a presentation of his work. One of his sketches will be a prize for the juried art competition. The juried art competition has a category for high schoolers and another for adults, each with first, second and third place prizes. Art must be submitted prior to Oct. 4. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as a favorite comic book or fantasy character. Professional cosplayer Missy Mayhem, known for her homemade costumes, will help judge a costume contest. There will be all sorts of smaller events throughout the day. Fan fiction trivia kicks off at 11 a.m. with prizes including The Walking Dead compendium. Documentary screenings run all day and a special anime viewing runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Sul Ross Art Club is hosting a timed drawing competition with art supplies for the top winners. There will be a virtual reality room with three viewing stations. A Super Smash Brothers gaming competition will have three rounds with winners from each. All attendees will receive a Comic Con bag while supplies last. Door prizes include Comic Con t-shirts. Entrance to all the activities is free with the exception of the face paint booth and the photo booth, which includes a green screen back drop. Vendors will be on site with goods for sale ranging from comic books to crafts. Aramark will have a comic themed lunch available for a fee. A silent auction benefitting Big Bend Comic Con 2020 includes prints from Athena Finger, artist and granddaughter of Batman co-creator Bill Finger. Committee members are trying to secure Athena as one of next year’s special guests. The family-friendly event will end with a closing ceremony hosted by Missy Mayhem. For inquires and art submissions, contact comic-con@sulross.edu. Visit tinyurl.com/yydk3ldu.

ANDREWS

>> Apostolic Worship Center, 200 S.W. Ave. I, Andrews, has scheduled Community Wide Women's Fourth Annual Conference Women of Worth 2019/ Mujeres de Valor Friday and Saturday. The event starts at 7 p.m. Friday. Register at tinyurl.com/y6tg62gq.

>> Andrews Chamber of Commerce and CVB, 700 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled Oktober Fest from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. There will be unlimited drinks, live music, games and food vendors. Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $30 per person or $55 per couple. Prices will go up at the door. Tickets are available at the Andrews Chamber Commerce. Visit tinyurl.com/y22scn3v.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

>> Marfa Live Arts will present Letters to Goya with James Magee at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Crowley Theater, 98 S. Austin St., Marfa. www.marfalivearts.org.