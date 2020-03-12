What's Going On March 12

ODESSA

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled crafts for kids pre-K through sixth grade from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. Visit tinyurl.com/s6u3f93.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Knit & Stitch from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. This class is for knitters, quilters, stitchers or those who would like to be. Bring current projects or begin new ones in class. Call 550-9696 or visit noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Fix West Texas March Animal Clinic will be open on through Sunday, apart from their trailer and equipment being stolen recently, at the Odessa Police Department Garage, 210 N. Lincoln Ave. Low cost spay/neuter ($45-105) start at 8 a.m.; and vaccines (start at $12) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dental cleaning cost is $100 and tooth extraction $5-10 per tooth. City of Midland and Midland County Vouchers will be accepted. FWT’s mission is to make spay/neuter services and other preventative care both affordable and accessible to all pet owners in the West Texas area. The trailer containing all of FWT equipment was stolen on Monday and FWT organizers and volunteers have created a Go Fund Me page to replace the trailer and equipment. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/w9ndg5s. To book an appointment, tinyurl.com/tc9ssjy

>> The Permian Basin Comic Con X has been scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main Street, Midland. Special guests include John Swasey, Black Foster (Power Rangers Turbo) and more. There will be gaming tournaments, costume contests, after parties and more. Visit tinyurl.com/w8vz2x3.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Stoney Larue to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. Call 307-6384 or visit dosamigos.com.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled the “Way Out West” exhibit of Alice Leese through April 24. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway invites high school students from the 11th District of Texas to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. The deadline to enter is April 6. The annual competition is hosted by congressional districts around the nation. The winning piece will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for one full year. Additionally, the winning student and a parent or guardian will receive free airfare and accommodations to attend the unveiling ceremony at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. this summer. The competition is open to student’s grades 9-12. Artwork must be two-dimensional, and can range from paintings, to drawings, collages, photographs, and more. Students interested in applying should contact their school’s art teacher or principal for information on delivering their artwork for judging. Artwork must be received by one of Conaway’s six regional offices by April 6. The Congressman will host a reception at Angelo State University on April 25 where all entries from the 11th District will be displayed, and the winner of the competition will be announced. For specific details regarding the rules of the competition, call Nancy Watson at 325-247-2826, or email Nancy.Watson@mail.house.gov.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled Think. Make. Spring Break! from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday. Each day features family-friendly cartoons, an outdoor activity, come and go STEAM activities and much more to spark their imaginations. Daily admission applies for non-members Monday through Thursday, ages 0-2, free; 3-11, $3; 12 years and up, $5; and seniors, $3. Friday's Astronomy Day will be free to all and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Visit www.museumsw.org.

>> The Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group has scheduled a group bowling event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bowlero, 5320 W. Loop 250 N., Midland. Visit tinyurl.com/rxg4z4p.

>> The Comanche Trails Wood Turners has scheduled a meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at George Hancock’s shop, 1709 Clark St., Midland. Randy Thorne from Lubbock will turn off set goblets on the wood lathe. The event is open to the public. Call 432-439-5343.

>> The CAF High Sky Wing, CAF Desert Squadron and West Texas Aviators has scheduled Aviation Fun Day, “Ghosts of West Texas,” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at CAF High Sky Wing Hangar, 9600 Wright Dr., Midland. There will be open cockpit tours, museum tours, aircraft rides and a fly-in day. Lunch will be available for purchase. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/skede6.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled The TAP Pack, comedy show, to perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/sx3jkyn.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled The Office! A Musical Parody to perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Visit www.wagnernoel.com.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Bustin’ for Badges, the seventh annual sporting clays tournament benefiting the Ector County and Midland Sheriff’s Offices, and the Odessa and Midland Police Departments, has been scheduled for April 23-24. Clay Shoot registration starts at 7:30 a.m. April 23-24 at Windwalker Farms, Sporting Clays, Stanton. Event dinner and entertainment featuring Current Nine will start with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. April 24 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Raffle items include a 2020 Polaris Ranger 570, Springfield M1A Scout Squad, Caliber: .308 Winchester/7.62 NATO and Diamond VIP Package: 4 premium reserved floor tickets, 2 night hotel stay, preshow hospitality food and drinks, specially designed tour merchandize Aug. 29 to Las Vegas. The raffle tickets can be purchased by contacting Cpl. Steve LeSueur at 432-335-3322 at the Odessa Police Department during regular business hours. Drawing will be held at Windwalker Farms. Need not be present to win. Event tickets are $20 each or six for $100. For tickets, call 432-684-7564. Sponsor levels opportunities are available as wells as, team entry, individual entry and in-kind donations. Donations are tax deductible. To register, call 571-3462, email info@bustinforbadges.org or visit tinyurl.com/vtayplp. Mailing address: Bustin’ for Badges, P.O. Box 53513, Midland, TX, 79710.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the Thomas Collection exhibition through April 26. The collection was started by long-time Midlander Bennie Sue Thomas and was greatly expanded by her son, George Thomas, who passed away in 2018. He shared his mother’s enthusiasm for Western art and became especially interested in the Taos Society of Artists, a group of 12 Western artists painting primarily Native American and pioneer life scenes. He was an avid collector of Ernest Martin Hennings and Eanger Irving Couse, the Taos Society of Artists' first president. The collection also contains works by Clark Hulings, Doug Hyde and Allan Houser. Call 683-2882 ext. 304 or visit museumsw.org.

>> The poster exhibit, “World War I: Lessons and Legacies,” provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission will be on display through Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. Visit midland.edu.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.