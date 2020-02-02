What's Going On Feb. 2

ODESSA

>> The Black Cultural Council of Odessa and Odessa Arts will present the Dallas Black Dance Theater Encore as part of Black History Month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/rsh2byo.

>> Albertsons Market, Market Street and United Supermarkets locations across west Texas are hosting the annual Souper Bowl of Caring, with donations benefiting the West Texas Food Bank through today. Locations include: Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St., Albertsons Market Stores, 2751 County Road West and 1350 E. Eight St.; Market Street, 4706 N. Midkiff Road, Albertsons Market stores, 1002 Andrews Highway and 3317 N. Midland Drive, all in Midland; United Supermarkets, 11 S.E. Second St., Seminole; and United Supermarket, 2302 Lubbock Highway, Lubbock. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase a 10-dollar prepackaged bag filled with non-perishable items including peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned corn, and dried beans. These donations will contribute to the more than 64,000 meals the West Texas Food Bank provides annually. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 4 through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Feb. 8. Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas. Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy. The team with the most votes by noon on Feb. 7 wins. For Star bios, information, tickets or to donation, visit ccwtx.org/dwwts.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department presents the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that showcases the talent of young musicians between the ages of 17-20 within the West Texas area. Participants will be competing for cash prizes and may qualify for a Full Tuition Scholarship to study music at Odessa College. The competition is open to any musician (ages 17-20), whether vocalist or instrumentalist, performing music from classical, jazz, pop, and musical theater genres. Applicants must complete the entry form, including video submission, by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 11. Finalists will be chosen to participate in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at OC campus, in the Jack Rodgers Auditorium. Prize winners will be announced. Visit www.odessa.edu/music to apply.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

MIDLAND

>> The Silver Spur Gun & Blade Show has scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail. Admission is $7 for adults and free for 12 and under. Visit midlandhorseshoe.com.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Loran & Mark to perform Monday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 552-4452 or email info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets wagnernoel.com.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland. com.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

BIG SPRING

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled Satellite English Language Learning and Computer Literacy classes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, through May 5, at Howard College Anthony Hunt Library, 1001 Birdwell Lane, Big Spring. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693, ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Apply online at tinyurl.com/t7t4bux.