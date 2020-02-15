What's Going On Feb. 15

ODESSA

>> West Texas Talent Entertainment has scheduled a Valentine's Day Dinner, Music and a Show at 8 p.m. today at Dee's Bistro and Grill, 622 N. Lee Ave. Cost is $84.99 per couple includes four course buffet (appetizers, soup/salad & desserts). Entrees' include: Chicken Picata, Shrimp Scampi and Beef Marsal. Music can be requested to be sung at your table or to your date. The 2020 theme is Music from The Movies. Music provided by Tasha Bone', Sonya Cortez, Kaylee Cochran, Reina Rey and Prisila Hernandez. Then at 8:30 p.m. comedy sketch will be presented from “Shall We? or this is not how it happened in Sleepless in Seattle” All Brenda wants to do is meet the man of her dreams at the Empire State Building on Valentine's Day. But, nothing ever goes right for Brenda. Starring Harim Flores, Kelcie Cowan, Mino Cortez, Daniel R. Ryan III, Lorrie Norris, Sonya Cortez and Karen Griffin. Call 978-7405 or visit west-texas-talent.ticketleap.com or tinyurl.com/uat22lg.

>> Bone Marrow Drive for Ruby Benevedes has been scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 4 Wheel Parts, Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St. Ruby is 3-years old and has been diagnosed with leukemia. She is in need of a bone marrow transplant. Donors are needed for a quick and painless mouth swab to find out if they are a bone marrow match. Visit tinyurl.com/wk2sh83.

>> The Ector County Republican Women has scheduled a meeting and a candidate forum Feb. 19 at the Odessa Country Club, No. 1 Fairway Drive. Shopping for merchandise starts at 10:30 a.m., meet the candidates at 11 a.m., buffet line opens at 11:15 a.m., meet U.S. Sen. John Cornyn at 11:30 a.m., and the forum begins at 11:50 a.m. Candidates for the March 3 primary will be from the Ector County Commissioner, Precinct 1, Ector County Commissioner Precinct 3, and Justice, Place 3 on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Eastland. RSVP deadline is Monday. To RSVP visit ecrwodessa.com or call 528-2831 or 889-1204.

>> The Odessa Retired Teachers Association has scheduled a meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N Dixie Blvd.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> Adinvita, 619 N. Grant Ave., Suite 200, has scheduled open enrollment for pre-k3 & 4 through eighth grades begins on Monday. School begins Aug. 19. To enroll and/or schedule a tour, call 305-9566. Visit adinvita.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled Prepared Childbirth Classes starting from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 2, April 20, June 8, Aug. 3, Sept. 21, Oct. 26 east campus auditorium. Only expectant mothers should register for class before their 24th week (6th month) of pregnancy to ensure a space. Class consists of five consecutive Mondays. Class covers a variety of information including labor, delivery, cesarean section, anesthesia options, relaxation techniques, breast and bottle feeding, newborn appearance and procedures. Call 582-8976. Enroll online at tinyurl.com/y7e8ogsm.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Knight of Columbus Council 16391 San Miguel Arcangel has scheduled a Valentines Dinner and Dance at 7 p.m. today at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church, 1100 Camp St., Midland. Tickets are $30. Visit tinyurl.com/ulxklvj.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the Thomas Collection exhibition through April 26. The collection was started by long-time Midlander Bennie Sue Thomas and was greatly expanded by her son, George Thomas, who passed away in 2018. He shared his mother’s enthusiasm for Western art and became especially interested in the Taos Society of Artists, a group of 12 Western artists painting primarily Native American and pioneer life scenes. He was an avid collector of Ernest Martin Hennings and Eanger Irving Couse, the Taos Society of Artists' first president. The collection also contains works by Clark Hulings, Doug Hyde and Allan Houser. Call 683-2882 ext. 304 or visit museumsw.org.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

STANTON

>> The Martin County Convent Foundation Inc. has scheduled the 31st annual Great Texas Soup Cook-Off from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Martin County Community Center, 301 Saint Theresa St., Stanton. There will also be a desert auction. Funds raised goes to on-going restoration and preservation of the Historic Monastery. Register at tinyurl.com/ublg84k.