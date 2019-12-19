What's Going On Dec. 19

ODESSA

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled storytime and crafts for children ages 2 through sixth grade from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Phone Calls To Santa from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today. Call 335-3217 for English or 335-4113 for Spanish. Visit tinyurl.com/yxfcj9ty.

>> Independent Dance Company has scheduled a Whoville Bash from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Little Crowns Party Place, 9051 W. 57th St. There will be available for purchase hot dogs, chips, drinks, hot cocoa, craft activity for children and $15 HD digital per photo with the Grinch. Visit tinyurl.com/sn89ks2.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Chorale performance led by Parish Director of Music David McIntyre from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Visit tinyurl.com/vuf8zxg.

>> The Lift, 1401 E. Seventh St., has scheduled a Toy Drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Donations may be dropped off for ages 12 and older. There will be characters and face painting, car club bike and cars on show. Call 332-4735 or visit tinyurl.com/upewwgy.

>> St. John's Episcopal Church, 401 N. County Road West, has scheduled a fall recital from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Visit tinyurl.com/t2kd7c3.

>> Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a Christmas dance featuring Tommy & The Boys from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring a dish to share. Admission is $5. Call 337-5281.

>> Oscar Ornelas is scheduled to perform from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at The Hemingway, 3952 E. 42nd St., Suite 0. Visit tinyurl.com/wwzpfm6.

>> Downtown Street Market Weekend has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 619 N. Grant Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/ubcmq98.

>> Cricket Wireless, 4200 Andrews Highway, has scheduled a Grinch-Mas Party benefiting The Crisis Center of West Texas from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be food trucks, free face painting and free pictures with Santa, the Grinch and more. Risas y Sonrisas has partnered with the Crisis Center for a baby donation drive. Donations for baby items will also be accepted, such as wipes, diapers, blankets, soap and shampoo. Visit tinyurl.com/raugfvl.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled puppet show for children ages 2 through sixth grade from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Odessa Animal Control, 910 W. 42nd St., is seeking to find temporary foster homes for all the animals in the shelter starting Monday. The shelter will provide food for your loving foster animal. All fosters parents will sign a waiver. All animals can be brought back the day after Thursday or consider adopting. Stop by the shelter or for more details, call 368-3527.

>> Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday activities from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year's Eve at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St. Scheduled activities include: Snow-Odessa weekend, Saturday; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year's Eve Downtown, Dec. 31. An outdoor ice skating rink, live music and more is also include. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Saturday. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> The SandHills Stock Show & Rodeo has been scheduled from Jan. 3-11, 2020 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. For the full schedule of events, visit sandhillsstockshow.com.

>> Master Gardeners has scheduled a certified Master Gardener volunteer series Jan. 11-May 2, 2020. Orientation will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020 at the Midland Agri office, 2445 E. Highway 80, Midland. Thereafter, classes will be held on a rotating schedule in the Midland and Ector county extension offices from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The cost is $250 and includes the Master Gardener handbook, tee shirt, name badge and a soil analysis and basic instruction in horticulture. Trainees must attend the core training classes and volunteer for at least 60 hours to become certified. Once certified, Master Gardeners need only attend 12 hours of instruction and give 30 hours of volunteer time annually in the Permian Basin. Topics include tree biology, soil and plant nutrients, botany, landscape design, composting, rainwater harvesting and more. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 686-4700 or email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Feb. 8. Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas. Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy. The team with the most votes by noon on Feb. 7 wins. For Star bios, information, tickets or to donation, visit ccwtx.org/dwwts.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23, 2020. Call 550-9696.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Gifts of Hope Midland and Texas Oncology have scheduled a Christmas Party for annual cancer patient and survivors from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at St. Ann's Catholic School Parlor, 2000 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Refreshments, entertainment and door prizes will be provided. Call 432-218-8714 or visit giftsofhopetx.org or tinyurl.com/sgx2xau.

>> Yuletide in the Basin, a live holiday concert, featuring Leighton Fields, Matt New & lots more local talent is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Basin PBS, 203 N. Main Street, Midland. Visit tinyurl.com/rmc4mgf.

>> The Electric Cowboys are scheduled to perform today at Rockin' Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Suite D46, Midland. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets at tinyurl.com/t8nqx8o.

>> The Midland Senior Citizens Center, 3303 W. Illinois Ave., No.18, Midland, has scheduled a Christmas Dance with DJ Frank Sandoval from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5. Call 432-681-7636.

>> Midland Festival Ballet will present their 28th production of the Nutcracker at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies will be played by the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale. Tickets tinyurl.com/thm7fp3.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W Missouri Ave, Midland, presents Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 683-2882 or visit museumsw.org.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.