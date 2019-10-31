What's Going On Oct. 31

ODESSA

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin English Program has scheduled a Halloween Luncheon Conference, “Vampire Stake Through The Heart,” come and go history and literature event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at UTPB Science & Technology Building, first floor lobby, 4901 E. University Blvd. Email Myra Salcedo at salcedo_m@utpb.edu or visit tinyurl.com/y4lnorqo.

>> Blackshear Elementary School, 501 South Dixie Blvd, has scheduled a Fourth Grade Halloween Program starting at 1:30 p.m. today. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., will be offering trick-or-treating indoors from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Malloween, safe indoor trick or treating until candy runs out, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today. There will be free activity books, candy and fun for all ages. Visit tinyurl.com/y5odnmpl.

>> Downtown Odessa and Crossroads will present Night of Light Downtown between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, with trick or treating taking place on Grant Ave. from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be carnival style games, rides, jumpers, live entertainment, giveaways and so much more. The event is free for all to enjoy. Vendors may sign up, call 335-4682 or visit tinyurl.com/y4eokepc, tinyurl.com/y6ovf2e9, downtownodessatx.com.

>> The American Legion, Earl S. Bailey Post 430, 2701 E. Eighth St., has scheduled a Halloween Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. There will be costume contest, games, face painting and more. Call 332-3551 or visit tinyurl.com/y23ah2kf.

>> Dance Connection, 4555 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today. There will be trunk contest, raffles, food trucks, games, live music, costume contest and OHS Bronchette and DC Dance Team performances. The event is open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/yybnpx9w.

>> All American Jeep Dodge, 2510 E. Eighth St., has scheduled Jeep-N-Treat from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today. There will be face painting, jumpers, train, food trucks and more.

>> Ashford Odessa Square Apartments, 222 N. Dixie Blvd., will be passing out candy to trick or treating children from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today. Call 223-9891.

>> D3cked Out Halloween Costume/Cosplay Contest has scheduled from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. today at La Hacienda Event Center, 12610 Highway 191. Cash awards will be presented for winners. All ages are welcomed. Admission is $10. Visit tinyurl.com/y2zdq3v8.

>> The Odessa College Theatre has scheduled A Doll's House at 7 p.m. through Saturday at the Globe Theater, 2308 Shakespeare Road. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors/military and free with ID for OC faculty, staff and students. Call 335-6327.

>> BloodyBill.com Home of Def Con 1 & Circus of the Dead, 2215 W. Second St., has scheduled more than 7,000 square feet of haunts from 7 p.m. to midnight today and Friday. Admission is $10. Visit bloodybill.com.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled its annual Dia de los Muertos Community Art Day at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the traditions of this widely celebrated holiday, through a free film screening of the movie “Coco,” art, and hands-on activities. The modern day Dia de los Muertos is a blending of Catholic and Aztec practices and is a fun and festive way to remember and honor loved ones. Mariachi Armonia will conclude the event with a performance. The event is free and open to the public. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a TMEA Region VI Middle School/Junior High/Freshman Region Choir Concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at Bonham Middle School, 2201 E. 21st St. Tickets are $5. Email Robert.Rodgers@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a TMEA Region VI High School Region Choir Concert at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Permian High School; 1800 E. 42nd St. Tickets are $5. Email Trenton.Davis@midlandisd.net.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Friday, by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The 244th Marine Corps Birthday Party has been scheduled at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Man Cave Museum Car Show, 1525 E. Seventh St. There will be food and drinks. The USMC cake cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. This year, the party will honor Marilyn Jones, one of the founders of the Odessa event, as well as honoring a Marine/Army Veteran who represents the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II. The guest of honor will be a Korean-era Marine. All past and present military servicemen/women, coast guard and military supporters are invited to attend. The event is free. RSVP is required by Nov. 7. To RSVP, call Lynn Reese at 349-4022, Veta Reese at 559-6549 or Carime Muniz at 940-2716. Email wyveta.reese@mygrande.net.

>> Local Albertsons Market and Market Street will provide guests the opportunity to bring holiday meals into the homes of people in need, by supporting the 2019 Turkey Bucks register campaign and food drive, a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank through Nov. 14. Guests can purchase Turkey Bucks gifts in any amount at store registers. These monetary donations will provide pre-prepared traditional turkey dinner meal boxes to Odessa/Midland area men, women and children who might otherwise miss out on a holiday meal. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cowherders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Midland Park Mall, 4511 N. Midkiff Dr., Midland, has scheduled All Treats, No Tricks from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today by JCPenney Court. There will be activities based on Vampirina, Character Card and more. Visit tinyurl.com/yxwztvnx.

>> The Midland College Fasken Learning Resource Center, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland, has scheduled a zombie in history, film and popular culture at 6 p.m. today. Texas Tech University Humanities Librarian Rob Weiner will be the guest presenter. Call 685-4726 or email hmarks@midland.edu. Visit www.midland.edu.

>> The Petroleum Club of Midland, 501 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled Spookology Family Science Night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Participants will experiment with witches brew, creating vampire veins, engineering eyeball structures and building bone bridges. Wear your costume and plan to trick or treat through the Oil Patch. Admission is free. Call 683-4403 or visit www.pbpetro.org.

>> Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, 1401 Garden Lane, Midland, has scheduled All Saints Festival from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. today. There will be Trunk or Treat, pumpkin patch, games and food. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/y5gv4kn2.

>> The Arts Council of Midland, 1506 W. Illinois Ave., Midland, has scheduled Mark A. Schultz Workshops from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday. Cost is $20 per workshop. Call 687-1149, email events@acmidland.org or visit www.acmidland.org.

>> Old Midland Trail of Horrors Night's has been scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. today at Old Midland Trail Of Horrors, 2512 W. Ohio Ave., Midland. All ages welcomed. Food vendors will be available outside the haunted house. Admission is $15 cash. Visit tinyurl.com/yx95awsh.

>> The Eighty Eights Dueling Pianos are scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28 at the Beer Garden, 7112 W. Business I-20, Midland. Table reservations are available. call 806-441-0681. Visit tinyurl.com/y5zhdnaf.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

GARDENDALE

>> The Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department, 4072 E. Larkspur Lane, Gardendale, has scheduled a Haunted House starting at 7 p.m. today. Admission is free, however donations are welcomed. All proceeds will be given to local law enforcement agency. Visit tinyurl.com/yx8mr9zh.