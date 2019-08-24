What's Going On Aug. 24

ODESSA

>> Taco Villa, 1710 E. Eighth St., has scheduled a car show from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee is $25 per car for pre-registration by Aug. 19 or $30 on the day of the event. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. Plaques will be presented to the Top 10 Cars. Visit tinyurl.com/y5tdjjjh.

>> The Medical Center Health System has scheduled a Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon on today and Sept. 28 at MCH parking lot, corner of Second Street and Golder Avenue. There will be fresh produce, baked goods, honey, locally farmed meats, live music, local artisans and more. Call 640-6000. Visit mchodessa.com.

>> The second annual OHS Band Boosters Mattress Fundraiser has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Floyd Gwin Park, 1015 N. County Road West. Exclusive mattress brands: Simmons Beautyrest Black, BeautySleep, Restonic, Tranquility, Wellsville and more will be available for sale. Even adjustable frames, luxurious memory foam pillows and mattress protectors. Every purchase benefits the Broncho band. Visit tinyurl.com/y4awm6tz.

>> Wildcatters Ball benefiting the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to midnight today at Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122. Live music will be presented by Kevin Fowler, Dirty River Boys and the Stateline Band. Go online for tickets, donate, enroll a child, or more information or call 687-0195. Visit bbbspermianbasin.org.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Uncle Kracker to perform live today. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 307-6384 or visit www.dosamigos.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a five-week childbirth preparation course from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 30 and Nov. 18 in the ORMC East Campus Auditorium. Only expectant mothers should register for class before their 24th week (sixth month) of pregnancy to ensure a space. The course covers a variety of information including: labor, delivery, cesarean section, anesthesia options, relaxation techniques, breast and bottle feeding, newborn appearance and procedures. Cost is $35. Fee covers mother and one coach. Call 582-8796. Register at tinyurl.com/y4m5su6z.

MIDLAND

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has scheduled the eighth annual Golf To Honor Tournament benefiting the Patrick Wayland Memorial Scholarship Fund on today at the Hogan Park Golf Course 3600 N. Fairgrounds Road, Midland. Shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Lunch and gathering of friends begins at 11:30 a.m. A brief program and announcements will take place approximately from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Since 2013, seven students from Midland High School have benefitted from this scholarship opportunity which is able to carry the student through all four years of college. For more information, call 617-3213. Visit www.pbaf.org.

>> The Midland County Fair will celebrate its 10th year today and Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Doors open at 9 a.m. There will be a carnival, rodeo events, indoor exhibition, live music and more. Tickets are $5 for Thursday, Friday, Saturday (before 5 p.m.), and Sunday and $10 Saturday after 5 p.m. Visit midlandcofair.com or midlandhorseshoe.com.

>> The West Texas Street Rod Association has scheduled the WTX Street Rod Poker Run benefiting Alzheimer's Association starting at 3:30 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum. Participants will travel thereafter to the CAF Museum at the Air Terminal then end at The Destination, 1705 W. Industrial Ave., Midland. They will get maps and cards at each stop. Poker Run entry fee is $10 per person due at the door at The Destination. All ages are welcome for the Poker Run. Awards will be presented. The evening will continue with Joe Trevino Band from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Destination. Must 21 or older to attend. For more information about the Poker Run, call 352-0913. Visit tinyurl.com/yymptua4 or tinyurl.com/yychpzyf.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled "MJ Live" Michael Jackson Tribute Concert at 8 p.m. today. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or visit www.wagnernoel.com.

>> Men Next Door Uncovered, a Magic Mike experience, will take place starting at 8 p.m. today at The Reserve located inside Double Tree by Hilton Midland Plaza, 117 W. Wall St., Midland. Tickets are limited. Visit tinyurl.com/y2w6w665.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled All Hands On Deck! Show at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at www.wagnernoel.com.

>> La Hacienda Event Center, 12610 Highway 191, Midland, has scheduled The Destructores Mexican Rodeo, Jaripeo En La Sangre and El Recodor Sunday. Doors open at 2 p.m. Visit www.haciendamidland.com.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> The Yucca Theatre, 208 N. Colorado Ave., Midland, has scheduled the 2019 Summer Mummers melodrama, “Prehistoric Popcorn Party in the Permian Basin or Yabba Dabba Don’t” at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, through Aug. 31. Not recommended for anyone under age 16. Box office is located at the Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 570-4111 or visit www.mctmidland.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross State University has scheduled the inaugural Camp Brand’Em for all new students at 11 a.m. today will continue throughout the weekend at the Pete P. Gallego Center on the Sul Ross Campus, Alpine. Parents and family are invited to join the students and attend the President’s Brunch also beginning at 11 a.m. This is an opportunity for new students to meet fellow students and compete for Sul Ross swag. Call the Office of New Student Programs at 432-837-8342 or email futurelobos@sulross.edu. Register online at tinyurl.com/y5lgvud5.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Comanche Springs Rodeo today and Sunday at the Pecos County Coliseum, Fort Stockton. Doors open at a.m. today and 3 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a rodeo queen pageant, rodeo parade (10 a.m. today starting at Zero Stone Park), Mutton Bustin and a free concert featuring The Honky Tonkers and The Whiskey Brothers. Adult advance tickets are $10. Tickets at door are $12. Kids advance tickets for ages 6-10 are $4 or at the door $5. Kids 5 and under are free. Visit tinyurl.com/y4zq6qlk.

KERMIT

>> The Kermit Kruizers has scheduled the ninth annual Car Show from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at The Square in Kermit. Call Michael Thompson 432-208-1841 or Millard Dodson 432-208-1315. Visit tinyurl.com/y6obuhhg.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

SAN ANGELO

>> The San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St., San Angelo, has scheduled Texas Country Music Hall of Fame members Johnny Rodriguez and Dallas Wayne to perform in concert at 7 p.m. today in the Brooks and Bates Theatre. Reserved seating tickets are $55 each. Call 325-284-3825 or visit sanangelopac.org.