What's Going On Nov. 14

ODESSA

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, corner of Fifth Street and Adams Avenue, has scheduled a Masquerade Jewelry Sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday in the ORMC East Campus Auditorum. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the employee assistance program and the ORMC Pulse Committee. Visit tinyurl.com/tnr3gos.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. today and Nov. 21. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Thanksgiving Storytime & Craft from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a guitar concert at 6 p.m. today at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center; 1301 N. Dotsy Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a fifth grade program at 6 p.m. today at LBJ Elementary, 6401 Amber Drive. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Permian Playhouse has scheduled the fourth annual Divas and Desserts Greased Lightnin’ today at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn D, 4201 Andrews Highway. VIP cocktail starts at 6 p.m., doors open at 6:45 p.m., dinner and pre show at 7 p.m. and the Divas at 7:45 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/y3fblwq9.

>> B93 - 93.3FM and KBAT 99.9FM from Townsquare Media is hosting the “B93 Jams for Kids” and “KBAT Rocks for Kids” radiothon. It’s a two-day airing that will benefit the local Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System. B93 and KBAT will encourage listeners to make a donation to help kids treated at MCHS. QEP Resources is the local presenting sponsor for the event, among other generous companies and individuals. The radiothon will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on today and Friday in the admitting lobby at MCHS. Listeners can tune in to B93 or KBAT or online at https://b93.net/ or https://kbat.com/. Listeners can also donate by texting ‘B93GIVES” or “KBATGIVES” to 51555, calling 877-719-5437, or by stopping in to make a donation. One hundred percent of the funds raised from the “B93 Jams for Kids” and “KBAT Rocks for Kids” radiothon will directly benefit the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Health System. It will be used to buy life-saving equipment, specialized training for staff to better serve patients and research to help future patients. Visit CMNHospitals.org or facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 Golder Ave., has scheduled Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager to perform at 7 p.m. Friday. Must be 18 or older to attend. Call 307-6384 or visit dosamigos.com or tinyurl.com/y2h8wu5n.

>> Northside Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a dance featuring Tommy & The Boys from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring a dish to share. Admission is $5. Call 337-5281.

>> Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Santa and events starting at 9 a.m. Saturday in the northwest parking lot. Santa arrives via AeroCare Helicopter at 9:45 a.m. There will be holiday music, following video games, giveaways for the kids, face painting, balloon animals, hot chocolate and cookies.

>> Up Events Trade Shows has scheduled West Texas Fall Extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building D, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be vendors, door prizes, TV giveaway and more. Visit tinyurl.com/wfaddr8.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time at 3 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 23. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Medical Center for Women & Infants, 500 W. Fourth St., has scheduled Understanding the ABCs of Childbirth free classes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today in the fourth floor classroom. Registration is required. Call 640-6000 or sign up online at www.mch4women.com (Click Preparing for Baby and then View Childbirth Classes).

>> Local Albertsons Market and Market Street will provide guests the opportunity to bring holiday meals into the homes of people in need, by supporting the 2019 Turkey Bucks register campaign and food drive, a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank through today. Guests can purchase Turkey Bucks gifts in any amount at store registers. These monetary donations will provide pre-prepared traditional turkey dinner meal boxes to Odessa/Midland area men, women and children who might otherwise miss out on a holiday meal. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 6-Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Friday. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Randall King to perform today. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> The Midland Arts Association (MAA) 42nd Annual Fall Juried Art Exhibition will be on view through Friday at the McCormick Gallery in the Allison Fine Arts Building on the Midland College campus, Midland. The exhibit features work in a variety of mediums by local and regional artists. The juror for the exhibit is Shannon Cannings. Call 685-4770 or visit midland.edu.com.

>> The Junior League of Midland Inc. has scheduled Face The Race 5K from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Register at www.jlmidland.org/facetherace5k. Late registration available at packet pick-up and on race day up until 8:45 a.m. T-Shirts will only be guaranteed to those who register on or before Nov. 1. Extras will be distributed on a first come first serve basis at packet pick up. Face the Race 5K supports the work of the Junior League of Midland and its junior high girls mentoring program. Visit tinyurl.com/rfaxc3j.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Ron White, *2nd Show Added, on Saturday. Mature audiences. Doors open at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> The Yucca Theater, 208 Colorado St., Midland has scheduled Behind the scenes with Judas at 6 p.m. Saturday. Minimal donation of $5 per ticket. All proceeds will go to help the people from Tarahumara mountain range. Call 432-352-5349 or 934-1499.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Saturday, Sunday, Nov. 21-23, 29-30. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

ALPINE

>> The Wolves, a play by Sarah DeLappe, has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Motion Capture Sound Stage (next to the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre), Alpine. Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for seniors and children. Sul Ross students, faculty, and staff get in free with a valid Sul Ross ID. Tickets may be purchased online at www.sulross.edu/theatre or by calling 432-837-8218. Subscriptions for the Sul Ross Theatre Program season, including Theatre of the Big Bend’s summer performances, are also available. The Wolves contains strong language and adult themes and may not be suitable for children under the age of 16.

>> West Texas landowners are invited to attend a free landowner workshop co-hosted by Texas Agricultural Land Trust (TALT) and Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Espino Conference Center at Sul Ross State University, E Avenue B & N Harrison Street, Entrance No. 4, Alpine. The workshop title is Saving Working Lands: Preparing Landowners for Energy Development. Register at tinyurl.com/y4gxwuu5.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Chamber of Commerce and CVB has scheduled Harvest 2019, Giving Thanks Together, community event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the James Roberts Center, 855 E. Highway 176, Andrews. Turkey and all the trimmings will be included. The event is free and open to the public. Deliveries will be made to homebound individuals. Call the Andrews Chamber of Commerce at 432-523-2695 or email chambersecretary@andrewstx.com. Visit tinyurl.com/y4muh49v.

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce has scheduled The Glitz from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Pecos County Civic Center, 1674 Airport Drive, Fort Stockton. There will be vendors and food. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door if not sold out. Table reservations are 10 for $100, tables of 6 for $75, and VIP tables (closest to stage, seat 8) for $90. Call 432-336-2264 or visit tinyurl.com/y3t86k6d.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, will present the first solo museum exhibition in the United States of noted Brazilian artist Solange Pessoa through the spring 2020. An opening reception and musical performance will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and an exhibition walkthrough at 11 a.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit ballroommarfa.org.