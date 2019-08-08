What's Going On Aug. 8

ODESSA

>> Crossroads Fellowship, 6901 E Highway 191, has scheduled the 2019 Global Leadership Summit at 8 a.m. today and Friday. Join more than 405,000 people around the world for two days of world-class leadership training. Register at tinyurl.com/y2n3gale.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will conclude its Summer Film Series that includes award-winning film selected by Odessa College Mass Communications Assistant Professor Harlan Whatley. Film screening has been scheduled at 6:30 p.m. today. “Cairo Station” (1958). The Egyptian dramatic film was directed by Youssef Chahine. Farid Shawqi plays a newsstand owner who takes pity on a young, lame man, Qinawi (Youssef Chahine), who develops an obsession for Hannuma (Hind Rostom), a beautiful cold drink vendor. The film was the Egyptian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 31st Academy Awards. The will be followed by discussions. Refreshments will be provided. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org or tinyurl.com/y3bvfdr5.

>> Rolling 7’s Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122, has scheduled Buck Buffalo & The Cottonwood Crows to perform today. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 741-2317 or visit http://r7rec.com/calendar.

>> The 2019 Campaign Kick-off for United Way of Odessa has been scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the United Way of Odessa Courtyard at the MLK Building, 128 E. Second St. Join Ector County’s business and community leaders for the time-honored tradition of kicking off the United Way of Odessa Workplace Giving Campaign. Share in our impact and inspire the community to get involved. Special guest and keynote speaker, Congressman Conaway, representing the 11th district of Texas, will lead the way followed by the 2019 Campaign Chair, John Shefchik. There will be a 2019 fundraising goal announcement, check presentations, a special performance, a client testimonial, a balloon release and more. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call Rebecca Taylor at 332-0941.

>> The Club, 1023 S. Grant Ave., has scheduled Bobaflex with Artifas, Gridiron, Brightburn and Politely Menacing to perform Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m.

>> The Hemingway, 3952 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Los Crazy Guys to perform Friday. Doors open at 8 p.m.

>> A Parks Legado Farmers Market has been scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Parks Legado Town Center Plaza, 7260 E. Highway 191. There will be vendors, live music, food trucks and fun activities for families of all ages. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit parkslegado.com.

>> Cars & Coffee Permian Basin will meet and collect donations for the Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road. In order to keep everyone safe and not cause any traffic issues please enter and exit through the south entrance of the parking lot on Dr. Emmitt Headlee Road. Jeeps and lifted trucks with wider tracks will be located in the north side of the lot to allow for more viewing room. Please no trailers. Unless you’re that cool school bus. Coffee and donuts will be available. No burnouts, revs (unless you’ve got 10+ cylinders), and pick up after yourself. Donations to the Lone Star Sanctuary may also be made at lonestarsanctuary.org/donate. Visit tinyurl.com/y6toe3kp.

>> Vintage Deluxe, 1901 N. County Road, has scheduled a Vinyl & Comic Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/yynfe3lc.

>> Music City Mall has scheduled a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bloodmobile at the mall. Vitalant-West Texas depleted its blood reserves during the aftermath of the tragic mass shooting at Wal-Mart in El Paso. Vitalant is now in need of donations to keep up with supply in West Texas. For more information, call 877-25-VITAL (8-4825). Visit tinyurl.com/y6nxsguz

>> Jackicorn & Tabbykat Creations has scheduled an Up Events Arts & Crafts Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. Visit tinyurl.com/y2u3buev.

>> The Ector County Angels has scheduled a Back to School Bash from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the UTPB Park. School supplies are welcomed. Supplies will not be distributed at the event. However, they will later be delivered directly to ECISD teachers, counselors and students. The event will include a free hamburger or hot dog with chips and a drink, free jumpers, haircuts, face painting and other fun activities for the kids. ECA is also seeking volunteers. Email ectorcountyangels@gmail.com or visit tinyurl.com/yxeded6t or tinyurl.com/yyxufynj.

>> Ector County Democrats have scheduled a monthly County Executive Committee meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Democratic Headquarters, 319 N. Grant Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/y3evf8bn.

>> Camp Fire West Texas has scheduled a Summer Day Camp for children ages 5-12 from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Friday at Buice Elementary School, 1800 E. 87th St. Activities include arts and crafts, games, sports, field trips and more. Children must bring a sacked lunch daily. A morning and afternoon snack will be provided. Weekly tuition is $75 per child. Financial assistance is available based on family size and income levels. Call 570-4144 or visit www.campfirewtx.org.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., offers a free musical performance by song writer/guitarist Charles Silvermand, known for his new acoustic, contemporary folk style, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, through Aug. 15. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Love To Dance Studio, 2817 JBS Parkway, Suite E-1, has scheduled Ballroom/Latin, Salsa, Bachata, Country Two Step, Belly Dance group and Zumba classes. Private lessons are also available. Call 349-1472 or visit www.lovetodancestudio.com.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Rockin’ Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Suite D46, Midland, has scheduled Josh Ward to perform today. Doors open at 8 p.m. Call 682-0400 or visit www.rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> Sibley Nature Center, 1307 E. Wadley Ave., Midland, has scheduled the sixth annual Dragonfly Celebration on Saturday, with crafts, places to observe dragonflies, a dragonfly gift shop and more. The following events have been scheduled. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Dragonflies at Sibley Pond. Tour the pond and learn about dragonflies. Shuttle to pond is available. 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Lunch and workshop on dragonfly identification. Learn how to net, handle, identify, photograph and record dragonflies. Advance registration is required. 7 p.m.: “Diversity of Dragonflies and Damselflies in Playas of Texas” with Nancy McIntyre, professor of Biology at Texas Tech University. The celebration is free and open to the public. The cost for lunch and the afternoon workshop is $25 for Sibley members or $30 for non-members. Call 684-6827 or visit sibleynaturecenter.org.

>> The Boys & Girls Club, United Way, First 5, and various community partners have scheduled the third annual Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Midland County Horseshoe Main Arena, Pavilion, Amphitheater, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. There will be music, games, face painting, balloon animals, kiddie train, bumper cars, petting zoo, indoor jumpers, photo booth, game trailer, an interactive resource fair with great door prizes, and a special appearance by PJ Masks. There will also be giving away free back-to-school haircuts, eye exams and tons of backpacks full of school supplies to elementary age kids present at the event, while supplies last. The event is free and open to the public. Email misha@basinkids.org. Visit tinyurl.com/y4hcyoal.

>> Classic Memories Car Club has scheduled a Polo Park Car Show from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Polo Park Club House, 4700 Polo Parkway, Midland. Bring your classic car. Fajitas and trimmings will be provided. Bathrooms and shade are available. Call Jerry Owens at 967 2972.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Dailey & Vincent to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at www.wagnernoel.com.

>> The VFW Post 4149, 409 Veterans Lane, Midland, has scheduled a benefit featuring Brian Milson from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $20 at the door or $300 VIP tables. VIP table questions, text 770-7832. Proceeds will benefit the VFW. Visit tinyurl.com/yygkwxkx.

>> The Lone Star Bar, 621 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled Braydon Zink to perform from 11:15 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/yysxbw7a.

>> The Yucca Theatre, 208 N. Colorado Ave., Midland, has scheduled the 2019 Summer Mummers melodrama, “Prehistoric Popcorn Party in the Permian Basin or Yabba Dabba Don’t” at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, through Aug. 31. Not recommended for anyone under age 16. Box office is located at the Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 570-4111 or visit www.mctmidland.org.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> The annual Big Bend Ranch Rodeo is scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday at the Sul Ross State University S.A.L.E. Arena, Alpine. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and go on sale at 5:30 p.m. For the full line-up and more information, visit bigbendranchrodeo.com.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton, has scheduled Feud Time to perform Aug. 13. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/y4mhssmx.

>> The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton, has scheduled Parking With Planets with October Roar performance on Aug. 17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/y4mhssmx.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.