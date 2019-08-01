What's Going On Aug. 1

ODESSA

>> Envisacare RX KICKS Cares for Radiothon to support Children’s Miracle Network has been scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday tune in to KHKX-FM 99.1 Kicks, West Texas Radio. All donations will stay local to help kids and babies in the Permian Basin. Visit tinyurl.com/y3ssywq3 or tinyurl.com/y49amvuf.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a free Knit & Stitch art class at 7 p.m. today. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled a community pool party and dive-in movie today at Woodson Aquatic Center, 1020 E. Murphy Road. The pool party will begin at 5 p.m. There will be music, dancing, games, contests, free door prizes and free watermelon. Concessions will be available. Lockers will be available for rent. Admission is free for ages 0- to 11-months-old, $2.50 per children ages 1-18, $4 for adults ages 19-64 and free for ages 65 and older. Call 368-3548, email recreation@odessa-tx.gov or visit tinyurl.com/yyj3jhrj.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time at 3 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Club 1023 S. Grant Ave., has scheduled TK Soul Presents: The Southern Soul Showdown at 7 p.m. Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/yxecd3a5.

>> Gabby-Doo Saloon, 6009 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Comedy & Country Night starting at 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be non-stop entertainment as Chris Crawford, Vanessa Hope, Jennifer McNeely and Johnny Vannier kick things off with laugh-out-loud comedy and J.R. McNutt wraps things up with his own unique brand of Texas Country. Visit tinyurl.com/yxtgtv5b.

>> Camp Fire West Texas has scheduled a Summer Day Camp for children ages 5-12 from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Aug. 9 at Buice Elementary School, 1800 E. 87th St. Activities include arts and crafts, games, sports, field trips and more. Children must bring a sacked lunch daily. A morning and afternoon snack will be provided. Weekly tuition is $75 per child. Financial assistance is available based on family size and income levels. Call 570-4144 or visit www.campfirewtx.org.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., offers a free musical performance by song writer/guitarist Charles Silvermand, known for his new acoustic, contemporary folk style, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, through Aug. 15. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Illusionist Jay Owenhouse at 7:30 p.m. today. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at www.wagnernoel.com.

>> The Midland Coalition has scheduled Live Above the Influence from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Auditorium, 2300 Butternut Lane, Midland. The informational event will include topics on underage drinking, drugs and drunk driving. There will be resource tables, guest speakers and much more fun. Visit tinyurl.com/y2aknkgu.

>> Rockin’ Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Suite D46, Midland, has scheduled Chris Colston to perform today. Doors open at 8 p.m. Call 682-0400 or visit www.rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> The 20th annual Rock the Desert Christian Music Festival has been scheduled today through Saturday at the Rock the Desert Festival Field, 2000 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. today and at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Participants may bring coolers, lawn chairs, umbrellas, canopy tops, skateboards and sunscreen (all coolers will be checked). Alcohol, drugs, glass containers, weapons, golf carts, pets and smoking is not allowed on the festival grounds. Volunteers are also needed and are encouraged to sign up. Call 563-3434 or email info@rockthedesert.com or rtd@rockthedesert.com. For tickets go to tinyurl.com/y4pry8cc. Visit www.rockthedesert.com.

>> Gary Hobbs and La Fiebre are scheduled to perform Friday Club Arriba, 1006 S. Midkiff Rd, Midland. Doors open at 8 p.m. Call 520-0057.

>> Silver Spur Trade Shows has scheduled a Gun and Blade Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Main Arena, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Buy, sell, trade or just browse. Admission is $7 for adults and free for children under age 12. Two-day passes are $12. Visit www.midlandhorseshoe.com/events/2019/silver-spur-gun—blade-show32.

>> Alldredge Market at the Gardens has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Alldredge Gardens, 3300 N. Fairgrounds Road, Midland. Local vendors will be selling a variety of hand crafted items, including food, photos, soaps, breads, salsa and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y5mao9cn.

>> The Yucca Theatre, 208 N. Colorado Ave., Midland, has scheduled the 2019 Summer Mummers melodrama, “Prehistoric Popcorn Party in the Permian Basin or Yabba Dabba Don’t” at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, through Aug. 31. Not recommended for anyone under age 16. Box office is located at the Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 570-4111 or visit www.mctmidland.org.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> Kelly D. Kennedy Fine Art, 100 N. Main St., Suite 102, Midland, has scheduled a First Thursday Art & Wine Soirée from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. There will be works from more than 30 artists, complimentary wine and lite bites. The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available at the parking garage off Texas Avenue, behind Wall Street Lofts.

>> The Midland Humane Coalition will be administering microchips at Yappy Hour from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at The Beer Garden, 7112 W. Highway 80, Midland. The cost is $20 per chip. Profits go towards helping homeless pets find their forever homes. The chip website to register pets is www.idtag.com. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y8k8w98z.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for a writer’s round table at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at the Midland County Centennial Library, 2503 West Loop 250 North, Midland. Writers of all genres are welcome. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland.com.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled a free Brown Bag Gardening Series from noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Gardening topics include vegetable gardens, lawns and trees, recycling and more. Call 697-4003 or visit www.wtxfoodbank.org.

ALPINE

>> Nominations for the 2020 Class of Sul Ross State University Distinguished Alumni will be accepted through today. The 2020 Distinguished Alumni inductees will be announced during the homecoming football game against Texas Lutheran University on Oct. 26. Induction ceremonies will take place during the Alumni Gala scheduled for late March at the Pete P. Gallego Center. Visit https://www.sulross.edu/page/1964/distinguished-alumnus-awards.

>> The Theatre of the Big Bend has scheduled performances of “Nunsense,” a musical comedy by Dan Goggin, at 8:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 4 at Sul Ross State University's Kokernot Outdoor Theatre, corner of North Harrison Street and Loop Road, Alpine. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Sul Ross students, faculty and staff get in free with valid ID. Call 432-837-8218 or visit www.sulross.edu/tobb.

>> Sul Ross State University, 400 N. Harrison St., Alpine, has scheduled the 2019 Science of Literacy and Learning Conference at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 in the Morelock Academic Building. Cost is $25. Discounts are available to school districts with five or more participants. Participants will earn continuing professional education (CPE) credits at each presentation. Participants are urged to sign in to each session to ensure CPE hours. Certificates will be mailed following the event. To register, visit https://sites.google.com/view/scienceoflearning2019/registration.

BIG SPRING

>> Big Spring State Park, 1 Scenic Drive, Big Spring, has scheduled its annual Stargazing Party starting at sunset Saturday. There will be 10-12 telescopes set up at the pavilion. Members of the West Texas Amateur Astronomy Club from Midland will be available to educate the young and old about astronomy. There is no cost to attend, but donations to support this event will be accepted. Call 432-263-4931.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

MONAHANS

>> Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters are scheduled to perform Saturday at 5D Steakhouse & Lounge, 1600 N. Main Street, Monahans. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $30 and a limited number of VIP Tables will be available for purchase. Call 432-251-5030. For tickets or information, visit tinyurl.com/yydumj4w or tinyurl.com/y2fznltd.