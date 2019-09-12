What's Going On Sept. 12

ODESSA

>> The Young Professionals of Odessa will present State of Education Address today at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room, 201 W. University Blvd. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Esteemed speakers will be State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri, Superintendent's Budget Advisory Committee Lisa Wyman and ECISD Community Engagement Specialist-Volunteers Debbie Lieb. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y3mkhar2.

>> A Parks Legado Farmers Market has been scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Parks Legado Town Center Plaza, 7260 E. Highway 191. There will be vendors, live music, food trucks and fun activities for families of all ages. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit parkslegado.com.

>> The annual High Sky Wing Commemorative Air Force AIRSHO has been scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Midland International Air & Space Port, 9600 Wright Drive, Midland. The event will include civilian aerobatic performers, flying displays of vintage military aircrafts and a display from the CAF's Pyrotechnic Groups. Visit www.airsho.org or tinyurl.com/y46z2pv3

>> The West Texas Hispanic Heritage has scheduled the 16 De Septiembre Parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd. The parade will continue South on Andrews Highway/Grant Avenue, ending at Ninth Street (ECISD Administration Building). A Live Music and Awards event will follow at Club 20/20, 1023 S. Grant Ave. Parade entry registration fees are: Float $40, truck/car $30, horse $20 and bicycle are free. Awards presentations will include: Best Float, $500; Best Truck/Car, $150; Best Motorcycle, $75; Best Horse, $75; and Bicycle, $50. For registration or more information, call Jesse Porras at 770-9423 or Delma Hernandez 269-2991. Visit tinyurl.com/y5jds2d9.

>> Ector County Democrats have scheduled monthly County Executive Committee meetings from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14 at the Ector County Democratic Headquarters, 319 N. Grant Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/y3evf8bn.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 19, Oct. 3, 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: Self Defense Class, today; Wellness Cooking Class, Sept. 19; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept.18. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled baby story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursdays, through Sept. 26. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, through Sept. 28. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

MIDLAND

>> The Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Kitchen Science, a family science night, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Explore the world of food science through hands-on, tastebud-activating experiments, demonstrations and creative activities that help explain the science behind food and cooking. Museum members will received an added bonus of early admission from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Call 683-4403 or visit www.pbpetro.org.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Kathleen Madigan, Hot Dogs and Angels Tour at 8 p.m. Saturday. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or visit www.wagnernoel.com.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, are now taking registrations for Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 18. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming is a great way to kids excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.