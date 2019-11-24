What's Going On Nov. 24

ODESSA

>> The 48th annual Tejano Super Show has been scheduled for the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. The show will feature lowriders, low trucks, lifted trucks, motorcycles, bicycles and pedal cars. Entertainment will be presented by AJ Castillo, James Edwards Sanchez, Los Marcelles, Brittany Nicole and more to be announced. Tickets tinyurl.com/rbwtaav.

>> Jesse Porras Productions has scheduled the seventh annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors Community Thanksgiving Dinner at 2 p.m. today at the American Legiona Earl S. Bailey Post 430, 2701 E. Eighth St. The event is free and open to the public. Volunteers are need. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 770-9423 or visit tinyurl.com/tjyazsd.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Toddler Storytime & Craft at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Read to Felix the Therapy Dog at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Thanksgiving crafts for children ages pre-k through sixth grade at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative Monday through Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

MIDLAND

>> Miss Cayce's Wonderland, 1012 Andrews Highway, Suite A, Midland, has scheduled a Santa Experience from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today, Dec. 1 and 15. The experience includes a personal visit and picture with Santa as well as singing and story time with Mrs. Claus. There will be Christmas crafts, chocolate milk, cookies and a special ornament from Santa that can be personalized. Visit misscayceswonderland.com.

>> The Midland Park Mall, 4511 N. Midkiff Drive, Midland, has scheduled Pet Photos with Santa from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today by the JCPenney Court. Enter the mall with your pets through the Northwest Mall entrance next to JCPenney. Visit tinyurl.com/t9yc37p.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross student-artist Albino Gomez’s Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition will be showcasing a comic book “Finally Independent” Monday through Dec. 6 at the Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Building at Sul Ross State University. A closing reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Email Gomez at axg13ci@sulross.edu.