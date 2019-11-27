What's Going On Nov. 27

ODESSA

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market has been scheduled Friday through Saturday, Sunday, Dec. 6-8 at Parks Legado Town Center, 7260 E. Highway 191.Hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8. For updates text TREE to 77222. Visit tinyurl.com/u2dpo2m.

>> Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities, Friday through Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year’s Eve. All Saturday events will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St. Scheduled activities include an opening ceremony, Friday; Small Business Saturday Downtown, Saturday; Gingerbread Rock and the annual Parade of Lights, Dec. 7; Santa’s Staycation weekend, Dec. 14; Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year’s Eve Downtown, Dec. 31. An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included. Sponsorships are welcomed at tinyurl.com/y3bqb8yp. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Stoney Larue to perform Wednesday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> Midland County Greater Works, 922 S. Main St, Midland, has scheduled a Turkey Trot Fun Run 5K; 10K; and Kids Fun Run from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign up at tinyurl.com/wblqbxh. Visit tinyurl.com/wckkomk.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross student-artist Albino Gomez’s Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition will be showcasing a comic book “Finally Independent” through Dec. 6 at the Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Building at Sul Ross State University. A closing reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Email Gomez at axg13ci@sulross.edu.