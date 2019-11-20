What's Going On Nov. 20

ODESSA

>> The Odessa Police Department has scheduled Coffee with a Cop from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. today at Starbucks, 2016 E. 42nd St. Visit tinyurl.com/yxoby8sd.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled line dancing at 2 p.m. today in the basement. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled a District 4 Public Meeting about the parks future planning process from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Lawndale Community Building, 9201 Rainbow Drive. Online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/ODESSAparks available through Dec. 1. Complete the survey and your name will be placed in a drawing for an Apple iPad. i-Pad is provided by the Odessa Parks Foundation. Call Steve Patton, Director of City of Odessa Parks and Recreation at 368-3548 or email spatton@odessa-tx.gov.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled fall English classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled a District 5 Public Meeting about the parks future planning process from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Slator Community Building, 1001 W. 38th St. Online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/ODESSAparks available through Dec. 1. Complete the survey and your name will be placed in a drawing for an Apple iPad. i-Pad is provided by the Odessa Parks Foundation. Call Steve Patton, Director of City of Odessa Parks and Recreation at 368-3548 or email spatton@odessa-tx.gov.

>> Downtown Market Street has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 619 N. Grant Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/rvd9hyk.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> West Texas Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesdays at the VFW, 208 East VFW Lane. Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. There is no smoking or drinking. The last Wednesday of the month is birthday night. Bring a dish to share, starting at 6:30 p.m. Call Betty Berry 528-6308.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> Miss Cayce’s Wonderland has teamed up with 97 Gold for Working Women’s Wednesday for a Friendsgiving Party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Miss Cayce’s, 1012 Andrews Highway, Midland. There will be turkey bites, bubbly, shopping discounts, networking and prize giveaways. The event is free and open to the public.

>> Sibley Nature Center, 1307 E Wadley Ave, Midland, has scheduled a Brown Bag lecture featuring writer Drew Stuart from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. Stuart is from Marfa Public Radio and West Texas Public Radio. Visit tinyurl.com/sc88enp.

>> Miss Cayce's Christmas Store, Young Professionals in Energy and Women’s Energy Network has scheduled a Holiday Party from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Miss Cayce’s, 1012 Andrews Highway, Suite A, Midland. The event will benefit the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center. There will be drinks, shopping, bites and raffle prizes. Online registration is $10 or walk up is $15. Tickets online at tinyurl.com/qtnl23e.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Blue Man Group - Broadway in the Basin from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Club Dance has scheduled a dance with Cadillac Jack on Friday at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 4601 Neely Ave. Midland. Dinner is included. This is a private club dance. For membership or information, call 432-553-7056.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 29-30. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> Food For Thought, a Bachelor of Fine Arts Capstone by Victoria E. Rios, will be on display through Friday in the Sul Ross State University Art Gallery, Alpine. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 432-837-8218 or email ver17ik@sulross.edu.

MONAHANS

>> The General Federation of Women's Clubs, Tau Lambda Study Club of Monahans has scheduled a Diabetes presentation, “What You Should Know,” at 1 p.m. today at the Ward County Events Center, 1525 E Monahans Parkway, Monahans. Guest Speaker will be Dr. Varuna Nargunan, an endocrinologist at Odessa Medical Center Hospital. A question & answer session will follow the presentation. Refreshments will be served. Reservation is requested. For reservations or information, call President Valarie Sanders, 469-835-2282 or 432-943-2149 or email mvonus@yahoo.com or visit www.GFWC.org.