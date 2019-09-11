What's Going On Sep. 11

ODESSA

>> A Vaquero Breakfast has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage month from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday at La Margarita festival grounds, 1257 W. Monahans St. Visit tinyurl.com/y6p2us37.

>> HEB has scheduled the sixth annual golf tournament benefiting United Way of Odessa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Ratliff Ranch Golf Course, 7500 N. Grandview Ave. Fee are $150 per golfer, includes green fee, cart, and lunch; $600* - 4 man teams (scramble), includes green fee, cart, and lunch; and $10 per mulligans, limit two. Tee times are assigned on a first-come, first serve basis. Prizes will be awarded for Hole-in-one, closest to the pin and longest drive. Sponsorships are available: Putting Green Sponsor, $300; Driving Range Sponsor, $300; and Tee Box Signage, $150, (limit 36). For more information, call 332-0941. Register and pay online at unitedwayodessa.org.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept.18. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled baby story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursdays, through Sept. 26. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> The Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Kitchen Science, a family science night, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Explore the world of food science through hands-on, tastebud-activating experiments, demonstrations and creative activities that help explain the science behind food and cooking. Museum members will received an added bonus of early admission from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Call 683-4403 or visit www.pbpetro.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled a free Brown Bag Gardening Series from noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Gardening topics include vegetable gardens, lawns and trees, recycling and more. Call 697-4003 or visit www.wtxfoodbank.org.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.