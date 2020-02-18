What's Going On Feb. 18

ODESSA

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled a Toddler Storytime from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. today and Feb. 24. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Read to Felix the Therapy Dog from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, Feb. 25. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled a Baby Storytime from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday and Feb. 27. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled Satellite English Language Learning and Computer Literacy classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through April 29, at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Kindergarten through fifth grade age children are welcome to enjoy free Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed. Childcare is not provided by or affiliated with PBALC. Call 682-9693 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Apply online at tinyurl.com/t7t4bux.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> West Texas Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesdays at the VFW, 208 East VFW Lane. Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. There is no smoking or drinking. The last Wednesday of the month is birthday night. Bring a dish to share, starting at 6:30 p.m. Call Betty Berry 528-6308.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> The West Texas Jazz Society has scheduled Chloe Feoranzo Quartet Concert from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Rea-Greathouse Recital Hall at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Tickets are $15 for general admission and can be purchased at the door. Students are free with school ID. Tickets available at wtjs.org.

>> Cantus Southwest American Choral Directors Association Preview Concert has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland. General admission is $10 and students are free. Call 552-4452, 800-514-3849 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the Thomas Collection exhibition through April 26. The collection was started by long-time Midlander Bennie Sue Thomas and was greatly expanded by her son, George Thomas, who passed away in 2018. He shared his mother’s enthusiasm for Western art and became especially interested in the Taos Society of Artists, a group of 12 Western artists painting primarily Native American and pioneer life scenes. He was an avid collector of Ernest Martin Hennings and Eanger Irving Couse, the Taos Society of Artists' first president. The collection also contains works by Clark Hulings, Doug Hyde and Allan Houser. Call 683-2882 ext. 304 or visit museumsw.org.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland. com.

>> The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland. Admission is $8 for members or $10 for guests. Call 631-6125 or email maxking@mygrande.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

Big Spring

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled Satellite English Language Learning and Computer Literacy classes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, through May 5, at Howard College Anthony Hunt Library, 1001 Birdwell Lane, Big Spring. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693, ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Apply online at tinyurl.com/t7t4bux.