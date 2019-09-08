What's Going On Sep. 8

ODESSA

>> The 44th annual Permian Basin Fair and Exposition will conclude today at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. Doors open at noon. Activities include a carnival, shopping and food vendors, petting zoos, pageants, talent shows, creative arts, Wild West Show, Old School Wrestling, live music and more. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children ages 4-12, and free for children age 3 and under. Labor Day (Sept. 2) is Dollar Day, and all admission tickets and carnival rides are only $1 each. Carnival armbands are $25. For a full schedule of events, visit www.pbfair.com.

>> The Odessa Police Department will be paying respects for two fallen officers Cpl. Arlie Jones and Cpl. Scott Gardner approximately 7:28 a.m. today at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the OPD, 205 N. Grant Ave. The wreath will be displayed from sunrise until sunset in remembrance of the officers and anyone wishing to show their respects is encouraged to visit the memorial during this time. This marks the 12th anniversary of their passing, when they were killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call. Visit www.odessaopd.com.

>> St. Mary's Catholic Church and The Filipino American Association of the Permian Basin will present Diocese of Talibon, Jeduthun, the singing Boholano Priests USA Tour, at 6 p.m. today at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Hall, 7601 N. Grandview Ave. Tickets are $20 per person/chair. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets are available at St. Mary's Church (332-5334); Cecil Samp (664-9994); Nenita Toledanes (212-4530); Lyd Reyes (853-0301); Candel Wright (425-9944).

>> State Rep. Books Landgraf has scheduled a town hall meeting to discuss briefly on the state's response to the Aug. 31 tragedy and discuss the 2019 legislative session from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans. Call 512-463-054 or visit www.house.texas.gov.

>> CASA of the Permian Basin Area Inc. has scheduled Men of CASA meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Josy's Grill, 4555 E University, Blvd. C-1. CASA is seeking the need of men, to step up and be a child's voice in court. Appetizers are included. Call 498-4174. Visit tinyurl.com/y687rrfb or casapba.org.

>> State Rep. Books Landgraf has scheduled a town hall meeting to discuss briefly on the state's response to the Aug. 31 tragedy and discuss the 2019 legislative session from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept.10 at Andrews Business & Technology Center, 201 N.W. Avenue D, Andrews. Call 512-463-054 or visit www.house.texas.gov.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 19, Oct. 3, 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: Self Defense Class, today; Wellness Cooking Class, Sept. 19; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept.18. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled toddler story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, through Sept. 30. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Read to therapy dog Felix from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, through Sept. 30. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center offers a free surgical weight loss information seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Campus Auditorium, corner of Adams Avenue and Fifth Street. RSVP by calling 582-8677 or visit tinyurl.com/y9nxcjc8.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/y6gxy5zn.

MIDLAND

>> The Museum of the Southwest's annual three-day juried arts festival will celebrate its 50th year through today at the museum, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland. Presented by Javaid and Vicky Anwar, SeptemberFest 2019: Fifty Years of Fest will feature up to 70 artists’ booths, live entertainment, a petting zoo and a broad range of activities for the whole family. The festival continues from noon to 6 p.m. today. SeptemberFest weekend provides entertainment for families and visitors of all ages. In addition to artists' booths, festival admission includes access to a variety of food trucks, live entertainment, and a wine and Beer Garden as a nod to the festival's past. General admission also allows for entry into the Marian West and William Blanton Blakemore Planetarium highlighting the newly opened Cimarex Science on a Sphere, and the Juliette and Fred Turner, Jr. Memorial Art Museum featuring a SeptemberFest photo exhibition. To reduce the cost to families, the museum will offer KinderFest wristbands for $15 each that includes festival admission, access to a petting zoo, rock wall, bounce houses, and KinderFest crafts and games. Festival admission costs $5 for adults and $3 for seniors 65+, active military personnel and children ages 3+ not participating in KinderFest activities. Admission is free to children ages 2 and under. Call 683-2882 or email info@MuseumSW.org. Visit MuseumSW.org.

>> The Midland County Bar Association, Midland County Young Lawyers Association and Legal Aid of North West Texas have scheduled Civil Legal Clinics from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 8 at Case de Amigos, 1101 E. Garden Lane, Midland. Free civil legal clinics offer advice regarding matters including name change, child custody/support, divorce, foreclosure, wills, landlord / tenant, and occupational / essential needs licenses. Appointments are required. Call Jeannie Smith at 686-0647, ext. 5503.

>> Midland College, Al G Langford Chaparral Center, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland, has scheduled The Four Italian Tenors 'Viva Italia' from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/yyy4wvp7.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, are now taking registrations for Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 18. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming is a great way to kids excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through today in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland.com.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled a free Brown Bag Gardening Series from noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Gardening topics include vegetable gardens, lawns and trees, recycling and more. Call 697-4003 or visit www.wtxfoodbank.org.

BIG SPRING

>> Soul Anchor Entertainment is teaming up with the Desert Flower Art Bar and Levi's Backyard, both in Big Spring, to present #WeAreBasinStrong, a fundraiser that will benefit those affected by the Aug. 31 shooting, on today. The event starts at noon and runs throughout the afternoon and will be held at two locations Desert Flower Art Bar, 123 S Main St, Big Spring, and Levi's Backyard, 124 S. Main St., Big Spring. A total of 16 comedic and musical artists had donated their time for the cause. Local businesses have also donated items for door prizes and raffles. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, go to the Soul Anchor Entertainment Facebook page or call 806-317-7059. Visit tinyurl.com/yyhqh8ck.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.