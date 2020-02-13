What's Going On Feb. 13

ODESSA

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a job fair for clinical and healthcare workers from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today in the East Campus lobby. Interviews and offers will be made on-site. ORMC is looking to fill multiple clinical positions including (but not limited to): radiology director; lab services director; dietitian/NICU dietitian; surgical tech; radiology director; ER charge nurse; MRI lead tech; human resources generalist. Attendees will meet with clinical directors and hospital staff to learn about career opportunities at ORMC. Door prizes and refreshments will also be available. Call 582-8705 or visit odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled a Baby Storytime from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. today, Feb. 20, 27. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation, 3800 Englewood Lane, has scheduled a Valentines Sweetheart Dance from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today. The event will include a live band. Visit tinyurl.com/yx459d86.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> Adinvita, 619 N. Grant Ave., Suite 200, has scheduled open enrollment for pre-k3 & 4 through eighth grades begins on Monday. School begins Aug. 19. To enroll and/or schedule a tour, call 305-9566. Visit adinvita.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> A lecture and Valentine’s Day chocolate celebration featuring Linda Thorsen Bond, author of Finding the Turning Point will take place at 6 p.m. today at the Midland College Fasken Learning Resource Center, 3600 N. Garfield, Midland. Bond’s lecture will address the turning points that change the course of history for a person or a place. The event is free and open to the public. Call Howard Marks at 685-6726 or email hmarks@midland.edu.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled the film screening, “The Game Changers,” at 7:15 p.m. today. Doors open at 6:15. Call 552-4452, 800-514-3849 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Art Dine & Dance, Father/Daughter - Mother/Son Family Fun, has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the Main Street Venue, 101 W. Parker Ave., Midland. The event will include art activity, dinner, dance and photo booth. Cost is $40 admits 2. To RSVP, call 432-212-8104.

>> The Knight of Columbus Council 16391 San Miguel Arcangel has scheduled a Valentines Dinner and Dance at 7 p.m. Saturday at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church, 1100 Camp St., Midland. Tickets are $30. Visit tinyurl.com/ulxklvj.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the Thomas Collection exhibition through April 26. The collection was started by long-time Midlander Bennie Sue Thomas and was greatly expanded by her son, George Thomas, who passed away in 2018. He shared his mother’s enthusiasm for Western art and became especially interested in the Taos Society of Artists, a group of 12 Western artists painting primarily Native American and pioneer life scenes. He was an avid collector of Ernest Martin Hennings and Eanger Irving Couse, the Taos Society of Artists' first president. The collection also contains works by Clark Hulings, Doug Hyde and Allan Houser. Call 683-2882 ext. 304 or visit museumsw.org.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

STANTON

>> The Martin County Convent Foundation Inc. has scheduled the 31st annual Great Texas Soup Cook-Off from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Martin County Community Center, 301 Saint Theresa St., Stanton. There will also be a desert auction. Funds raised goes to on-going restoration and preservation of the Historic Monastery. Register at tinyurl.com/ublg84k.