What's Going On Nov. 22

ODESSA

>> The fourth annual West Texas Film Festival has been scheduled for today and Saturday. Film screenings starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Jack Rodgers Fine Art Center at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd. This year’s festival will feature documentaries, shorts, animation and features, as well as a special screening of Peter Berg’s feature film, Friday Night Lights (2004). For schedule information and festival passes, visit www.wtxfilmfest.org.

>> Downtown Market Street has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 619 N. Grant Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/rvd9hyk.

>> The Ector County Sheriff's Department has scheduled Civilian Response to Active Shooter (C.R.A.S.E.) Event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Absolute Pistol Training and Absolute LTD Training, 855 Central Drive, Suite 22. The event is free. Call 528-7616 and tinyurl.com/rh6hhbn.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time at 3 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The 48th annual Tejano Super Show has been scheduled for the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. The show will feature lowriders, low trucks, lifted trucks, motorcycles, bicycles and pedal cars. Entertainment will be presented by AJ Castillo, James Edwards Sanchez, Los Marcelles, Brittany Nicole and more to be announced. Tickets tinyurl.com/rbwtaav.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Club Dance has scheduled a dance with Cadillac Jack on today at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 4601 Neely Ave. Midland. Dinner is included. This is a private club dance. For membership or information, call 432-553-7056.

>> The Mavericks Players, 409 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, will present Double Wide Texas from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and Saturday and from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Visit tinyurl.com/uvt9fme.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Mo Pitney and Diamond Rio Holiday & Hits Tour at 8 p.m. Saturday. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Miss Cayce's Wonderland, 1012 Andrews Highway, Suite A, Midland, has scheduled a Santa Experience from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 and 15. The experience includes a personal visit and picture with Santa as well as singing and story time with Mrs. Claus. There will be Christmas crafts, chocolate milk, cookies and a special ornament from Santa that can be personalized. Visit misscayceswonderland.com.

>> The Midland Park Mall, 4511 N. Midkiff Drive, Midland, has scheduled Pet Photos with Santa from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday by the JCPenney Court. Enter the mall with your pets through the Northwest Mall entrance next to JCPenney. Visit tinyurl.com/t9yc37p.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday, Nov. 29-30. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

ALPINE

>> Food For Thought, a Bachelor of Fine Arts Capstone by Victoria E. Rios, will be on display through today in the Sul Ross State University Art Gallery, Alpine. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 432-837-8218 or email ver17ik@sulross.edu.