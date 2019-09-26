What's Going On Sept. 26

ODESSA

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled baby story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Hora de Cuentos (story time) at 4:30 p.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled a Lunch & Learn: Diabetes & Heart Disease, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, at noon today in room 119 inside of the Wood Building. Visit tinyurl.com/y4hjg6ng.

>> The Odessa Hispanic Art Association has scheduled the eighth annual Art Exhibition Gala from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at BB&T Bank, 618 Texas Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Call 894-8128 or email martin_5363@netzero.com or marquez.liliana@rocketmail.com.

>> West Texas Street Rod Association has scheduled the 41st annual West Texas Swap Meet, sponsored by the Permian Basin Oil Burners, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at McAfee Machine Inc., 4021 Kermit Highway. There will be antique cars and parts. Call Carl Chambers at-559-2308 or Bill Gambell at 413-4463. Visit tinyurl.com/y5pgbuew.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled the annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Call 332-0261.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society has scheduled a meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln Towers, 311 W. Fourth St. Barbara Wilson will present a program on poorhouses. Visit tinyurl.com/y63b5a6s.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled High School Choirs, TMEA Region VI Auditions Saturday at Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St. Enter through choir department. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> A Pull Up Party, a city wide block party, is scheduled from 6 p .m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Salvation Army, 810 E. 11th St. There will be games, gifts, food and live music. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y5jccw6f or godswayonline.org.

>> The Club, 1023 S. Grant Ave., has scheduled Little Joe y La Familia to perform Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y5mll9my.

>> For the eighth consecutive year, Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 3, 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> The Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group has scheduled a Retreat and Refresh Stroke Camp Oct. 4-6 at Ceta Canyon Camp in Happy. Handicap accessible. Call 866-688-5450 or visit strokecamp.org.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled toddler story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, through Sept. 30. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Read to therapy dog Felix from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, through Sept. 30. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center offers a free surgical weight loss information seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Campus Auditorium, corner of Adams Avenue and Fifth Street. RSVP by calling 582-8677 or visit tinyurl.com/y9nxcjc8.

>> The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Drive, has scheduled Caregiver Support Group from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month through Dec. 24. Anyone caring for a person 60 years of age and older are invited to join the group. By working together, participants can help each other cope with effects of disease and aging. Group members openly discuss their feelings, experiences, and fears in a non-judgmental and supportive atmosphere. Practical issues such as healthcare assistance, dealing with behaviors, respite and much more are discussed. Call 339-1048 and tinyurl.com/y3t8pbhs or courtyards-al.com.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, through Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us

MIDLAND

>> Roadrunner, a Midland College Alumni Exhibition will be available to view through Oct. 3 at the McCormick Gallery at MC campus, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. An artist question and answer session will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and a gallery reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. This exhibition features Sam Ivie, Rachel Long, and Jessica Mason. Galler hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

>> Familia Dental, 3200 Andrews Highway, Suite 400, Midland, has scheduled National Pancake Day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. There will be free pancakes, bounce house, raffles, games and more. Call 219-7475.

>> St. Ann's Family Fair, 1906 W. Texas Ave., Midland, has been scheduled for through Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m. today and Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. General admission is free. All proceeds benefiting St. Ann’s School and Parish. The fair will feature entertainment for all ages with more than 65 food and game booths including smoke free bingo, facepainting, games for kids, and Odds & Ends Garage Sale booth. Visit tinyurl.com/y3wb4zu3.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Austin Meade to perform today. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> Relay For Life of the Permian Basin has scheduled a Family Fun Day Relay event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Mid-Cities Church, 8700 Highway 191, Midland. There will be team booths, games, food trucks and more. Visit tinyurl.com/yxh5kd95.

>> COM Aquatics Adult Programs, 3003 N. A St., Midland, has scheduled the third annual Big Show, "Up da River, Down da Bayou," from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. There will be a featured COM dive team dive show, cocktails, cajun dinner, Zydeco concert and dance party with Jeffrey Broussard & the Creole Cowboys from Opelousas, La. Proceeds from the event will benefit the COM Endowment. Visit tinyurl.com/y4mzsksd.

>> Love They Neighbor Art Show has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Grad Texan Hotel and Convention Center, 4300 W. Wall St., Midland. Admission is $7 in advance or $10 at the door. To purchase ticket, email billing@grandtexan.com or call 618-9000.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross rodeo coach C.J. Aragon and the Sul Ross State University rodeo team has scheduled the 74th Sul Ross NIRA Rodeo at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the San Antonio Livestock Exposition (SALE) Arena located at the Turner Range Animal Science Center, Alpine. General admission is $10. Children 12 and under and senior citizens will be admitted for $5. Sul Ross students, faculty and staff with current university ID will be admitted free of charge. Slack begins at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday and is free to the public. Miss Rodeo Sul Ross candidates include: LaKayla Bell of Cresson, Randi Bloom of Sugarland, Kaylee Smith of Jay Em, Wyo., Aspen Wash of Alpine and Ashley Weatherford of Hamilton. Visit tinyurl.com/y4t7qn66.

>> Colored Landscapes by Sul Ross student and Alpine High School graduate Neela Ahmed is currently on exhibit is a current from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday in the Main Gallery in the lower level of the Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine. A closing reception will also be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Refreshments will be served.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

KERMIT

>> The Kermit Police Department has scheduled Kermit Celebration Days from 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday at the Winkler County Courthouse, 112 S. Poplar St., Kermit. There will be food, games, live music and more. VIsit tinyurl.com/y3wa3scd.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

PECOS

>> The Reeves County Hospital District’s Breast Cancer Awareness Committee has scheduled a Wine & Canvas Fundraising Event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Senior Citizens Center, 510 S. Oak St., Pecos. Must be 21 and older to attend. All proceeds raised benefit the Pecos Area Cancer Foundation. Call 432-447-3551 ext. 5536 or 8800. Visit tinyurl.com/y4axncwk.