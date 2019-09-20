What's Going On Sept. 20

ODESSA

>> Just Between Friends has scheduled a Midland-Odessa Children’s Consignment Event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (half price sale) at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G, 4201 N. Andrews Highway.

>> The Odessa Forum has scheduled a meeting with guest speaker State Rep. Brooks Landgraf today at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave. Registration begins at 11 a.m., lunch is at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at noon. Landgraf will be available to answer questions afterwards. Reservations are required for lunch $10. To RSVP, call President Karen Howard-Winters at 212-2664 or email leewint@grandecom.net or Secretary Marcia Lamb at 325-264-2959 or email mkrichards3@gmail.com.

>> Hispanic medical professionals lunch has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage month 11:30 a.m. today at Odessa Regional Medical Center. Visit tinyurl.com/y6p2us37 or tinyurl.com/jok54r8.

>> Fresco, 519 N. Jefferson Ave., has scheduled Localpalooza from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today. There will be shopping, eating and music. Visit tinyurl.com/y24mt5jk.

>> First United Methodist Church Foundation Kids, 415 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled Family Date Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 18, Nov. 8. Events include bingo (Sept. 20), paint night (Oct. 18) and game night (Nov. 8). All ages are welcome. Dinner will be served. Visit tinyurl.com/y6os9lqj.

>> Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled a Fall Sweep Kick Off from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Noel Heritage Plaza, 321 W. Fifth St. Volunteers can pick up clean up supplies at KOB. Clean up can be scheduled beginning Saturday-Nov. 9. There will be coffee, donuts, pastries, water. Meet KOB staff, board members and other volunteers. Call 335-4686 or visit tinyurl.com/yydy6yfx or keepodessabeautiful.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd, has scheduled Art A La Carte Community Art Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The free art-filled day is themed Japan, ties in with the exhibit: Yukio-e to Shin Hango Japanese Woodcuts from the Syracuse Museum of Art. The event will include hands-on stations of origami, printmaking, sumi painting and more. The screening of the King Kong vs Godzilla Film will take place at 1 p.m. Call 550 9696 or visit tinyurl.com/y5unfk7y.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Odessa Strong Flag Football Tournament has been scheduled for Saturday at Comanche Trails West Park, 900 S. County Road West. The event will include 12 teams, going to be an all day event. All proceeds will go to the Odessa Community Foundation Inc., benefiting the victims and families involved in the Aug. 31 shooting tragedy. Food trucks will be on location. To join or for more information, call 385-4421. Visit tinyurl.com/y4t45ky6.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Black Label Society with The Black Dahlia Murder and Alien Weaponry Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 307-6384 or visit www.dosamigos.com.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin, 4901 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Little Twirlers Camp for grades K-8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the UTPB gym Participants will perform during halftime at the UTPB football game Sept. 28 at Ratliff Stadium. Register online at utpb.edu/littetwirlers.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave, Midland, has scheduled a reception and free exhibition, "Paperwork: Letterpress and Screen-Printed Posters," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. The exhibition will continue during museum hours through Nov. 17. Call 683-2882 or visit museumsw.org.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Pure Country featuring Gene Watson from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. today. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at www.wagnernoel.com.

>> The VFW Post 4149, 409 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, has scheduled a National Desert Storm War Memorial Fun Run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Breakfast and registration starts at 9 a.m. KSU at 11 a.m. Dinner is at 5 p.m. Cost is $20 for riders riding and playing or $10 for riders who are riding only. Pit stops (30-40 minutes each): Riley's Bar & Grill, Your Place, Corky's Bar & Grill and Pat's Place Lounge. Prizes will be awarded at 50/50 shared between winner and National Desert Storm War Memorial. Donations are welcomed for breakfast and dinner to benefit VFW MG (Unit 4) of VFW Post 4149. Visit tinyurl.com/y6jo5vrl.

>> Department 56 display artist, Stephen Pepin, will make a personal appearance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Miss Cayce's Christmas Store, 1012 Andrews Highway, Midland. Pepin will demonstrate cutting Styrofoam and painting for displaying Dept. 56 Villages. Call 684-4837. Visit www.facebook.com/MissCaycesWonderland.

>> The Midland Humane Coalition has scheduled the ninth annual Furr Ball from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Petroleum Club, 501 W. Wall St., Midland. This year's theme is Monte Carlo Night. There will be food, beverages, auctions, contests, live entertainment, dancing and games. Tables and sponsorships are available. Visit www.midlandhumane.org/furrball.

>> The Destination, 1705 W. Industrial Ave., has scheduled Grindstone to perform Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages welcomed through 9 p.m. Twenty-one and older enforced after 9 p.m. $10 cover. Call 352-0913. Visit tinyurl.com/y55df3fd.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

ALPINE

>> The Sul Ross Theatre Program kicks off its 98th season with the award-winning (I)sland T(rap): The Epic Remixology of the Odyssey at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at Francois Fine Arts Building, on the Sul Ross campus, Alpine. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for seniors and children. Island Trap is rated PG (suitable for children ages 8+ with parental guidance suggested). Visit www.sulross.edu/theatre or call 432-837-8218.

MARFA

>> Domina de Bardo, a performance about justice and memory, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa. Please arrive no later than 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Visit www.marfalivearts.org/domina-de-bardo.

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

MARATHON

>> The Sixth Annual Museum of the Big Bend Heritage Dinner honoring Charles Mallory, a steadfast supporter of the Museum and Sul Ross State University, is scheduled at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ritchey Brothers, S.W. First St., Marathon. For tickets or information, call 432-837-8143 or visit museumofthebigbend.com/events.