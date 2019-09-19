What's Going On Sept. 19

ODESSA

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled baby story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on today and Sept. 26. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled a Lunch & Learn, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, from noon to 1 p.m. today at OC Learning Resources Center, special events room. Spanish speakers will talked about Odessa in the 1960's.

>> Walmart, 4210 JBS Parkway, has scheduled a Peppa Fair from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the store parking lot. The event will include activities such as a Peppa Pig meet and greet, screenings of Peppa Pig episodes, oinktastic games and Peppa Pig prizing and giveaways.

>> 311 Ministries has scheduled the annual Clay 4 Kids fundraiser featuring Aaron Watson from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at La Hacienda Event Center, 12610 State Highway 191, Midland. The event includes a steak dinner, concert and live auction. Tables and sponsorships are available. The Clay 4 Kids Shoot will later take place Oct. 18 at the Windwalker Farms. Shooting rotations start at 1 p.m. Lunch and prizes will be included. Visit tinyurl.com/yyl5r6gp.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Spanish Club from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 17 and Nov. 14. Participants will practice beginning conversational Spanish with native speakers. Registration in advance is required. To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit tinyurl.com/yyqmj4fe.

>> Rolling 7’s Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122, has scheduled Mark McKinney to perform today. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 741-2317 or visit r7rec.com.

>> Just Between Friends has scheduled a Midland-Odessa Children’s Consignment Event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (half price sale) at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G, 4201 N. Andrews Highway.

>> Fresco, 519 N. Jefferson Ave., has scheduled Localpalooza from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. There will be shopping, eating and music. Visit tinyurl.com/y24mt5jk.

>> First United Methodist Church Foundation Kids, 415 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled Family Date Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Nov. 8. Events include bingo (Friday), paint night (Oct. 18) and game night (Nov. 8). All ages are welcome. Dinner will be served. Visit tinyurl.com/y6os9lqj.

>> West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department, 2757 N. Tripp Ave., has scheduled a pancake breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. There will be pancakes, eggs, bacon, coffee and juice. Visit tinyurl.com/y366sxsu.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center and Pink the Basin has scheduled the fifth annual Cups for Cause 10k/5K Run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Crossroads Church, 6901 Texas 191 Frontage Road. There will be family-fun for all ages and fitness levels. Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash or in a carrier. Awards will be presented. Visit tinyurl.com/y4kjk73g or odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org.

>> Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled a Fall Sweep Kick Off from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Noel Heritage Plaza, 321 W. Fifth St. Volunteers can pick up clean up supplies at KOB. Clean up can be scheduled beginning Saturday-Nov. 9. There will be coffee, donuts, pastries, water. Meet KOB staff, board members and other volunteers. Call 335-4686 or visit tinyurl.com/yydy6yfx or keepodessabeautiful.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd, has scheduled Art A La Carte Community Art Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The free art-filled day is themed Japan, ties in with the exhibit: Yukio-e to Shin Hango Japanese Woodcuts from the Syracuse Museum of Art. The event will include hands-on stations of origami, printmaking, sumi painting and more. The screening of the King Kong vs Godzilla Film will take place at 1 p.m. Call 550 9696 or visit tinyurl.com/y5unfk7y.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Black Label Society with The Black Dahlia Murder and Alien Weaponry Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 307-6384 or visit www.dosamigos.com.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Boot Camp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 3, 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: Wellness Cooking Class, today; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> The Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group is has scheduled a Retreat and Refresh Stroke Camp Oct. 4-6 at Ceta Canyon Camp in Happy. Handicap accessible. Call 866-688-5450 or visit strokecamp.org.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, through Sept. 28. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us

MIDLAND

>> West Texas Homeschool Co-op has scheduled a Brown Bag Presentation, "What Is Successful Education?" from noon to 1 p.m. today at Sibley Nature Center, 1307 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. Libby Landry, founder of the West Texas Homeschool Co-op, will speak about education alternatives, including the topics of play, nature, and choice-based learning. Visit tinyurl.com/y2ackqeh.

>> The Downtown Midland Management District and Energy Related Properties will present Oktoberfest: The Beer, Sausage and Pretzel Festival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at 303 W. Wall St., Midland. There will be sausages, beer, live music, Oktoberfest-themed games, competitions, prizes, giveaway and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y3tl8f3m.

>> The Midland Hispanic Chamber, 209 S. Marienfield St., Suite 100, Midland, has scheduled Legacy Storytelling Workshops from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Tuesday and Sept. 26. Resident storyteller, Sue Roseberry, will conduct workshops for those interested in the art of sharing your stories and preserving them for future generations. Call 685-3876 or email msrosebe2@gmail.com. Visit tinyurl.com/yy8fabf9.

>> The Destination, 1705 W. Industrial Ave., has scheduled Churchwell Duo to perform today. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages welcomed through 9 p.m. Twenty-one and older enforced after 9 p.m. $5 cover. Call 352-0913.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave, Midland, has scheduled a reception and free exhibition, "Paperwork: Letterpress and Screen-Printed Posters," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The exhibition will continue during museum hours through Nov. 17. Call 683-2882 or visit museumsw.org.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Pure Country featuring Gene Watson from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at www.wagnernoel.com.

>> Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business, has scheduled Midland Children’s Business Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Urban Market, 310 N Colorado St., Midland. Awards will be presented in each of the five age groups (6-7, 8-10, 11-12, 13-14, and 16-18) for Most Business Potential, Most Creative Idea, and Most Impressive Presentation. The event is free and open to the public. Email midlandchildrensbusinessfair@gmail.com. Visit tinyurl.com/y66tmhz3.

>> The VFW Post 4149, 409 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, has scheduled a National Desert Storm War Memorial Fun Run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Breakfast and registration starts at 9 a.m. KSU at 11 a.m. Dinner is at 5 p.m. Cost is $20 for riders riding and playing or $10 for riders who are riding only. Pit stops (30-40 minutes each): Riley's Bar & Grill, Your Place, Corky's Bar & Grill and Pat's Place Lounge. Prizes will be awarded at 50/50 shared between winner and National Desert Storm War Memorial. Donations are welcomed for breakfast and dinner to benefit VFW MG (Unit 4) of VFW Post 4149. Visit tinyurl.com/y6jo5vrl.

>> Department 56 display artist, Stephen Pepin, will make a personal appearance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Miss Cayce's Christmas Store, 1012 Andrews Highway, Midland. Pepin will demonstrate cutting Styrofoam and painting for displaying Dept. 56 Villages. Call 684-4837. Visit www.facebook.com/MissCaycesWonderland.

>> The Destination, 1705 W. Industrial Ave., has scheduled Grindstone to perform Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages welcomed through 9 p.m. Twenty-one and older enforced after 9 p.m. $10 cover. Call 352-0913. Visit tinyurl.com/y55df3fd.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> The Sul Ross Theatre Program kicks off its 98th season with the award-winning (I)sland T(rap): The Epic Remixology of the Odyssey at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Francois Fine Arts Building, on the Sul Ross campus, Alpine. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for seniors and children. Island Trap is rated PG (suitable for children ages 8+ with parental guidance suggested). Visit www.sulross.edu/theatre or call 432-837-8218.

FORT STOCKTON

>> Raul Reyes has scheduled a town hall meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today at Annie Riggs Museum, 301 S. Main St., Fort Stockton. Visit tinyurl.com/y65hqxtz.

MARFA

>> Domina de Bardo, a performance about justice and memory, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa. Please arrive no later than 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Visit www.marfalivearts.org/domina-de-bardo.

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

MARATHON

>> The Sixth Annual Museum of the Big Bend Heritage Dinner honoring Charles Mallory, a steadfast supporter of the Museum and Sul Ross State University, is scheduled at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ritchey Brothers, S.W. First St., Marathon. For tickets or information, call 432-837-8143 or visit museumofthebigbend.com/events.