What's Going On Aug. 16

ODESSA

>> Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled a tree planting workshop from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at Household Hazardous Waste Education Facility, 814 W. 42nd St. Joe Villarreal with American Tree Care with teach the class. The event is free and open to the public. Call 335-4686 Registration is required. Register at tinyurl.com/yytf9yek.

>> The Swing Machine has been scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. today and Saturday at the American Legion, Earl S. Bailey Post 430, 2701 E Eighth St.

>> The Permian Basin Gun Show is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G. There will be books, knives, ammunition, reloading supplies, blow guns, coins and supplies and more.

>> Permian Athletic Booster Media Day has been scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Permian High School East parking lot. There will be spirit wear and burritos for sale for the Football Booster Club. The event is free and open to younger teams and the public. Email oryan@tbdxama.com or wofitfamily@gmail.com.

>> The Pink Ladies & WOTM has scheduled the second annual Back 2 School Show & Shine from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, 2711 N. Dixie Blvd. Registration starts at noon. Registration is $25 with a donation of school supplies ($30.00 without). This year, all proceeds will go to the Rainbow Room of Odessa. Visit tinyurl.com/y2gwn2om.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled the Randy Rogers Band to perform live Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 307-6384 or visit www.dosamigos.com.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> XTO Energy and Concho Resources will present the 18th annual Bustin Clay for United Way Clay Shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Jake's Clays, 13301 FM 1379, Midland. The $200 per shooter includes breakfast/lunch, shooting and door prizes. Prize boards and raffle tickets available. For sponsorship information, call Marcela Munoz at 620-4320 or email Marcela_Munoz@XTOEnergy.com. All net proceeds benefit United Way of Midland. Registrations are required. Register at tinyurl.com/y6ferh46.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled 2019 Cinema Under the Stars - Space movies Saturday under the Wagner Noël PAC starfield inside the theatre. "American Tale (1986)" is set for noon, "Three Amigos" at 2:30 p.m. and "The Magnificent Seven" at 5 p.m. All Cinema Under the Stars are presented by MIX979, B93, and Lone Star 92 events are family-friendly. Admission is free. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or visit www.wagnernoel.com.

>> La Hacienda Event Center, 12610 Highway 191, Midland, has scheduled Mike Salazar to perform Sunday. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Visit www.haciendamidland.com or tinyurl.com/y4b7m3bv.

>> The Midland-Odessa Symphony Chorale has scheduled auditions at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the MOSC Hall, 3100 LaForce Blvd., near Midland International Airport. Membership is open to all singers high school age and older, and a brief audition is required of each new singer. For more information, email Chorale Conductor Gregory Pysh at chorale@mosc.org. Visit www.mosc.org.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

CRANE

>> Crane Sandhills Rodeo Concert & Dance featuring Jim Clack is scheduled from 9 p.m. to midnight tonight at the Crane County Arena. Visit tinyurl.com/y2lz4uom.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton, has scheduled Parking With Planets with October Roar performance on Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/y4mhssmx.

>> Fort Stockton CVB has scheduled a Main Street Dance featuring La Fiebre and El Gran Sabor de Adrian Diaz from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday on Main Street, Fort Stockton. Music starts at 7 p.m. The event includes washer pitching contest, cornhole tournament and food and craft vendors. Admission is free and BYOB. For more information, call 432-336-2264. Visit tinyurl.com/y5f234sw.

MONAHANS

>> The second annual Fire Truck Pull benefiting Special Olympics Texas has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hill Park, corner of Fifth Street and South Allen Avenue, Monahans. Registration is required. Visit tinyurl.com/yyfdjra4 or tinyurl.com/y5hrznq5.