What's Going On Aug. 2

ODESSA

Envisacare RX KICKS Cares for Radiothon to support Children’s Miracle Network has been scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Tune in to KHKX-FM 99.1 Kicks, West Texas Radio. All donations will stay local to help kids and babies in the Permian Basin. Visit tinyurl.com/y3ssywq3 or tinyurl.com/y49amvuf.

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Pulling for the Arts Clayshoot fundraiser starting at 9 a.m. today. Space is available for six man teams as well as individual shooter options. Sponsorship opportunities are available. This fundraiser supports the museum's exhibitions, education programming and free community events. Tickets are available. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

Downtown Odessa, Inc. and the Odessa Council for the Arts and Humanities have scheduled the 2019 Hot Summer Nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, through Aug. 9, at Noël Heritage Plaza Park, 320 W. Fifth St. Today, Free Spirit will be the featured entertainment. There will be music, activities for children and food trucks. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed. Admission is free. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and drinks. Call 335-4682 or visit tinyurl.com/yby2ofbv.

West Texas Talent Entertainment has scheduled the Brandon and Daniel Summer Variety Series from 10 p.m. to midnight today at Dee's Bistro and Grill, 622 N. Lee Ave. Doors open at 9 p.m. The series, hosted by Brandon Lopez and Daniel R. Ryan III, will star Laura Carpenter, Rick Brooks, Jackie Brooks, Michael Hayes, Prisila Hernandez, Kelcie Cowan, Houston McCain, Cynthia Alvarado, Hiram Flores and musical guests include Kaylee Cochran, Marchette Dewberry and Sonya Cortez. Beer, wine and snacks will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10. The show has adult humor and recommended for age 17 and up. Call 978-7405 or visit westtexastalent.com.

The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time at 3 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

The Club 1023 S. Grant Ave., has scheduled TK Soul Presents: The Southern Soul Showdown at 7 p.m. Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/yxecd3a5.

Gabby-Doo Saloon, 6009 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Comedy & Country Night starting at 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be non-stop entertainment as Chris Crawford, Vanessa Hope, Jennifer McNeely and Johnny Vannier kick things off with laugh-out-loud comedy and J.R. McNutt wraps things up with his own unique brand of Texas Country. Visit tinyurl.com/yxtgtv5b.

The City of Odessa has scheduled the 2019 Pet Splash from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Sherwood Aquatic Center, 4520 N. Dixie Blvd. Activities include music, giveaways, free watermelon and more. There will be contests, including a best trick/dressed and personality contest and a pet/owner look-a-alike contest. Prizes will be awarded. Proof of current K9 vaccination is required. Leash must be used on dogs once outside of the pool. Admission is free. Must be accompanied by dog, closed to public swim. For more information, call 368-3548, email recreation@odessa-tx.gov, or visit tinyurl.com/y4ubkyfo.

Saturday Morning Club for families with children age 5 years old and younger has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Boys & Girls Club of Odessa, 800 E. 13th St. Family activities include crafts, games and food. Siblings of all ages are welcome. Events may be held at other locations some Saturdays. Get weekly updates by texting BGC Odessa to number 313131, and receive a weekly update of time, location and activities. Call 337-8389 or email judith@basinkids.org.

The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

MIDLAND

The 20th annual Rock the Desert Christian Music Festival continues today and Saturday at the Rock the Desert Festival Field, 2000 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Gates open at 1 p.m. today and Saturday. Participants may bring coolers, lawn chairs, umbrellas, canopy tops, skateboards and sunscreen (all coolers will be checked). Alcohol, drugs, glass containers, weapons, golf carts, pets and smoking is not allowed on the festival grounds. Volunteers are also needed and are encouraged to sign up. Call 563-3434 or email info@rockthedesert.com or rtd@rockthedesert.com. For tickets go to tinyurl.com/y4pry8cc. Visit www.rockthedesert.com.

Gary Hobbs and La Fiebre are scheduled to perform today Club Arriba, 1006 S. Midkiff Rd, Midland. Doors open at 8 p.m. Call 520-0057.

Silver Spur Trade Shows has scheduled a Gun and Blade Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Main Arena, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Buy, sell, trade or just browse. Admission is $7 for adults and free for children under age 12. Two-day passes are $12. Visit www.midlandhorseshoe.com/events/2019/silver-spur-gun—blade-show32.

Alldredge Market at the Gardens has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Alldredge Gardens, 3300 N. Fairgrounds Road, Midland. Local vendors will be selling a variety of hand crafted items, including food, photos, soaps, breads, salsa and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y5mao9cn.

ALPINE

The Theatre of the Big Bend has scheduled performances of “Nunsense,” a musical comedy by Dan Goggin, at 8:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 4 at Sul Ross State University's Kokernot Outdoor Theatre, corner of North Harrison Street and Loop Road, Alpine. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Sul Ross students, faculty and staff get in free with valid ID. Call 432-837-8218 or visit www.sulross.edu/tobb.

Sul Ross State University, 400 N. Harrison St., Alpine, has scheduled the 2019 Science of Literacy and Learning Conference at 9 a.m. Monday in the Morelock Academic Building. Cost is $25. Discounts are available to school districts with five or more participants. Participants will earn continuing professional education (CPE) credits at each presentation. Participants are urged to sign in to each session to ensure CPE hours. Certificates will be mailed following the event. To register, visit https://sites.google.com/view/scienceoflearning2019/registration.

BIG SPRING

Big Spring State Park, 1 Scenic Drive, Big Spring, has scheduled its annual Stargazing Party starting at sunset Saturday. There will be 10-12 telescopes set up at the pavilion. Members of the West Texas Amateur Astronomy Club from Midland will be available to educate the young and old about astronomy. There is no cost to attend, but donations to support this event will be accepted. Call 432-263-4931.

MARFA

Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.