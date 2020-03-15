What's Going On March 15

ODESSA

>> The Fix West Texas March Animal Clinic will be open on through today, apart from their trailer and equipment being stolen recently, at the Odessa Police Department Garage, 210 N. Lincoln Ave. Low cost spay/neuter ($45-105) start at 8 a.m.; and vaccines (start at $12) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dental cleaning cost is $100 and tooth extraction $5-10 per tooth. City of Midland and Midland County Vouchers will be accepted. FWT’s mission is to make spay/neuter services and other preventative care both affordable and accessible to all pet owners in the West Texas area. The trailer containing all of FWT equipment was stolen on Monday and FWT organizers and volunteers have created a Gofundme page to replace the trailer and equipment. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/w9ndg5s. To book an appointment, tinyurl.com/tc9ssjy

>> The United Way of Odessa, 128 E Second St., will conduct a brief meeting and request proposals for 2020-2021 Community Impact Funding at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Funding is open to non-profit 501C3’s serving in the United Way of Odessa service area who provide services in the areas of health, education and self-sufficiency. Application procedures and guidelines will be discussed. To request an application or for information, call 332-0941 or email Christina Escobar at cescobar@unitedwayodessa.org. Visit www.unitedwayodessa.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled the “Way Out West” exhibit of Alice Leese through April 24. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway invites high school students from the 11th District of Texas to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. The deadline to enter is April 6. The annual competition is hosted by congressional districts around the nation. The winning piece will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for one full year. Additionally, the winning student and a parent or guardian will receive free airfare and accommodations to attend the unveiling ceremony at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. this summer. The competition is open to student’s grades 9-12. Artwork must be two-dimensional, and can range from paintings, to drawings, collages, photographs, and more. Students interested in applying should contact their school’s art teacher or principal for information on delivering their artwork for judging. Artwork must be received by one of Conaway’s six regional offices by April 6. The Congressman will host a reception at Angelo State University on April 25 where all entries from the 11th District will be displayed, and the winner of the competition will be announced. For specific details regarding the rules of the competition, call Nancy Watson at 325-247-2826, or email Nancy.Watson@mail.house.gov.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

MIDLAND

>> The Celtic Heritage Society of the Permian Basin has scheduled the West Texas Celtic Fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Midland Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. There will be music, bagpipers, Scottish clans, vendors, workshop, classes, children's activity area, dog contests and parades, bonniest knee contest, food and more. Call 432-210-1852 or email westtexascelticfair@gmail.com. Visit tinyurl.com/yx3jmtnt or westtexascelticfair.com.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Bustin’ for Badges, the seventh annual sporting clays tournament benefiting the Ector County and Midland Sheriff’s Offices, and the Odessa and Midland Police Departments, has been scheduled for April 23-24. Clay Shoot registration starts at 7:30 a.m. April 23-24 at Windwalker Farms, Sporting Clays, Stanton. Event dinner and entertainment featuring Current Nine will start with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. April 24 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Raffle items include a 2020 Polaris Ranger 570, Springfield M1A Scout Squad, Caliber: .308 Winchester/7.62 NATO and Diamond VIP Package: 4 premium reserved floor tickets, 2 night hotel stay, preshow hospitality food and drinks, specially designed tour merchandize Aug. 29 to Las Vegas. The raffle tickets can be purchased by contacting Cpl. Steve LeSueur at 432-335-3322 at the Odessa Police Department during regular business hours. Drawing will be held at Windwalker Farms. Need not be present to win. Event tickets are $20 each or six for $100. For tickets, call 432-684-7564. Sponsor levels opportunities are available as wells as, team entry, individual entry and in-kind donations. Donations are tax deductible. To register, call 571-3462, email info@bustinforbadges.org or visit tinyurl.com/vtayplp. Mailing address: Bustin’ for Badges, P.O. Box 53513, Midland, TX, 79710.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the Thomas Collection exhibition through April 26. The collection was started by long-time Midlander Bennie Sue Thomas and was greatly expanded by her son, George Thomas, who passed away in 2018. He shared his mother’s enthusiasm for Western art and became especially interested in the Taos Society of Artists, a group of 12 Western artists painting primarily Native American and pioneer life scenes. He was an avid collector of Ernest Martin Hennings and Eanger Irving Couse, the Taos Society of Artists' first president. The collection also contains works by Clark Hulings, Doug Hyde and Allan Houser. Call 683-2882 ext. 304 or visit museumsw.org.

>> The poster exhibit, “World War I: Lessons and Legacies,” provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission will be on display through Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. Visit midland.edu.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland. com.

>> The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland. Admission is $8 for members or $10 for guests. Call 631-6125 or email maxking@mygrande.net.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

BIG SPRING

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled Satellite English Language Learning and Computer Literacy classes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, through May 5, at Howard College Anthony Hunt Library, 1001 Birdwell Lane, Big Spring. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693, ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Apply online at tinyurl.com/t7t4bux.