What's Going On Oct. 4

ODESSA

>> Adinvita: School of Design Thinking, 619 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled a Community Garage Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Saturday. All proceeds go to Adinvita Private School, a nonprofit organization. Visit tinyurl.com/yyb34wzw.

>> The Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group is has scheduled a Retreat and Refresh Stroke Camp today through Sunday at Ceta Canyon Camp in Happy. Handicap accessible. Call 866-688-5450 or visit strokecamp.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled Bowie Choir Fall Concert at 7 p.m. today at Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> A dance has been scheduled featuring Mike Leonard from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams. Admission is $5.

>> A 1 Mile/5K Run Benefit for Lacee Jones has been scheduled for Saturday at Comanche Trail Park, 301 I-20 E. The run starts at 8:30 a.m. Jones was the victim of a drunk driving hit-and-run accident July 31. Your donation is your registration. Call 967-9751 or email laqueetia82@gmail.com. Register at tinyurl.com/y2hhc3d5.

>> Permian Basin Out of the Darkness Walk, walk to fight suicide, has scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo Wallow Park, 4100 E. 42nd St. Visit tinyurl.com/y237wg54.

>> Due to annual tree limb mulching, the tree limb drop off site will be closed through Monday. The drop-off site will re-open on Tuesday. Visit 814 W. 42nd Street, or call 432-368-3546, with any questions or concerns.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Midland Quilters Guild has scheduled the 40th Anniversary Ruby Jubilee Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland. This show is comprised of more than 200 quilts on display including quilts of valor, judged entries from area quilters and a collection of antique quilts on loan from the private collection of David Arrington. In addition, there is a market of custom made collectibles, silent auction, vendors and raffle quilt. This year’s featured quilter is Pat Connally who continues to be internationally recognized for her amazing work. There will be a formal presentation of 23 quilts of valor to area veterans at 3 p.m. This presentation will open with an honor guard and consist of short bios and the wrapping of each veteran with their own quilt. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $7 and $10. Seniors are $5. Visit midlandquiltersguild.com.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute’s 33rd annual Texas Leadership Forum (TLF) has been scheduled for today and Saturday in Austin. An opening reception will kick off Saturday at The Bullock Texas State History Museum, Austin. The forum will continue Saturday at The Sheraton, Austin. This year’s TLF winners include: Chief Justice Kem Thompson Frost, Jim Woodcock, Jason Terrell and Vivienne Dragun. Chief Justice Kem Frost and Jim Woodcock, who will also be inducted into the Texas Leadership Hall of Fame during Saturday’s Banquet. The public is invited to attend and/or sponsor these ticketed events. For more information on sponsorships or event pricing/tickets, contact the JBS Leadership Institute at 552-2850, jbs@utpb.edu, or SherpperdInstitute.com.

>> The Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave, Midland, will present the Pickwick Players Frankenstein today through Sunday and Oct. 11-13. Shows are scheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today and Saturday, Oct. 11-12 and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 13. Tickets visit www.mctmidland.org.

>> Life Challenge, 4500 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Harvest Kids Ministry Conference from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today and Saturday. Register online, tinyurl.com/yxr3nrd8.

>> The West Texas Salseros has scheduled Latin Night with featured performance from Contra-Tiempo of Los Angeles today at The Reserve, DoubleTree by Hilton, 117 W Wall St, Midland. Free Mambo lesson starts at 9:30 p.m. Partners or prior dance experience is not required. DJ ReY will spin the best in salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia and more. Call 349-1472 or visit lovetodancestudio.com.

>> West Texas Tattz and Fadez have scheduled the fifth annual tattoo and barber convention today through Sunday at the Midland Horseshoe Arena & Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Doors open at noon The event will include a haunted maze. Booths are available or for information, call 208-1828. Visit tinyurl.com/y3lehbx3.

>> The Alzheimer's Association West Texas Chapter has scheduled Permian Basin Walk to End Alzheimer's from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Scharbauer Sports Complex, 5514 Champions Dr., Midland. Register at bit.ly/2MnL5zo or visit act.alz.org.

>> The Midland Humane Coalition, 4206 W. Loop 250, Midland, has scheduled the Henry Resources Forever Home 5K and Pet Parade from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Proceeds from this event will benefit the pets under the care of the Midland Humane Coalition, a non-profit organization whose mission rescue healthy, adoptable pets from euthanasia and find them furr-ever homes. Register at tinyurl.com/y5qru5au.

>> The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale will present The Addams Family in concert Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Box office hours are from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at mosc.org.

>> Contra-Tiempo of Los Angeles will start their fall tour, "JoyUs Just Us," presented by the Midland African American Roots Historical/Cultural Arts Council Inc., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bowie Fine Arts Academy 805 Elk Ave., Midland. VIP tickets are $35, general admission is $30 and students/seniors $20. Tickets are available at La Debo Na, 413 W. Wadley, Midland; Roy Nelson Insurance, 910 W. Wall St.; Midland Festival Ballet, 4410 N. Midkiff Road, Midland; Electric Flava Cafe, 301 N. Lee St., Midland; Marcia Cleaver Odessa Connection, 580-9011; and Robbyne Hocker Fuller, 210-0892 or 245-1880. Email robbynehockerfuller@outlook.com.

>> Briar Patch Trade Day has been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway, Buildings D & E. Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Visit tinyurl.com/y6369yko.

>> The Eighty Eights Dueling Pianos are scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday, Nov. 1-2, Dec. 27-28 at the Beer Garden, 7112 W. Business I-20, Midland. Table reservations are available. call 806-441-0681. Visit tinyurl.com/y5zhdnaf.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Chamber of Commerce and CVB, 700 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled Oktober Fest from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. There will be unlimited drinks, live music, games and food vendors. Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $30 per person or $55 per couple. Prices will go up at the door. Tickets are available at the Andrews Chamber Commerce. Visit tinyurl.com/y22scn3v.

>> Apostolic Worship Center, 200 S.W. Ave. I, Andrews, has scheduled Community Wide Women's Fourth Annual Conference Women of Worth 2019/ Mujeres de Valor today and Saturday. The event starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Register at tinyurl.com/y6tg62gq.

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

FORT STOCKTON

>> Fort Stockton Fall Festival, in conjunction with the Rebecca Creek Team Roping, has been scheduled today and Saturday at the Pecos County Coliseum, Fort Stockton. Doors open at 7 p.m. today and at 10 a.m. Saturday. Entertainment will be presented by Grupo Peligro, Nacho Galindo Jr., Art Tijerina and Los Rivales Del Norte. Admission is free and open to the public. BYOB. Visit tinyurl.com/y482n9sr.

>> Eric Hisaw is scheduled to perform Oct. 12 at The Garage, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. All ages welcomed. Visit thegaragetx.com.

GARDENDALE

>> MiniMe Boutique & Market Series, 16132 N. Pecan Ave., Gardendale, has scheduled a MEGA Market & Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26. The event will include the aannual cook off competition, trick or treating all day, costume contest, obstacle course, pumpkin painting and carving contests, evening haunted hay rides, sack races and three legged races, live music and tailgating, playground for the kids and charity auction benefitting the Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department. For more info on participating in the live music or becoming a sponsor, call 432-638-1210. To sign up for the cook-off competition at www.minimeb.com/cookoff. Vendors may apply at http://minimemobileboutique.com/apply. Admission is free. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yymw9yr9.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

>> Marfa Live Arts will present Letters to Goya with James Magee at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Crowley Theater, 98 S. Austin St., Marfa. www.marfalivearts.org.

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, will present the first solo museum exhibition in the United States of noted Brazilian artist Solange Pessoa Nov. 15-spring 2020. An opening reception and musical performance will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 15 and an exhibition walkthrough at 11 a.m. Nov. 16. Admission is free. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit ballroommarfa.org.

STANTON

>> Old Sorehead Trade Days has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 and from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 13. Downtown Stanton. Visit https://www.stantontex.com.

WICKETT

>> The Wickett Volunteer Fire Department has scheduled the 21st annual Bluegrass Festival today through Sunday at the Wickett Performing Arts Building, 403 Third St., Wickett. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday. Sunday breakfast will be at 8 a.m. Performances will be presented by The Kody Noris Show, Hanks & Company, From The Heartland, Tucumcari Crossroads, Roy Thakerson and 2nd Time Around. There will also be drawings for door prizes all day on Saturday. Drawing for quilt and guitar on Saturday evening. Food concessions, full RV hookups and dry camping are available. Band lineup is subject to change. Tickets are $10 for Friday, $15 for Saturday and $20 for a three day pass. Call Carol Ferguson at 432-557-8250. Visit tinyurl.com/y5cec7ns.