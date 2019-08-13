What's Going On Aug. 13

ODESSA

>> West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance night featuring the Lonesome Road band from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at 208 E. VFW Lane. Admission is $6 for members and $8 for non-members. The dance is a alcohol and smoke free event. Call Betty Berry at 528-6308.

>> An AARP Smart driving safety class has been scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. The course is designed for adults age 50 and over to help them adjust and familiarize themselves with new changes in vehicles, highways and traffic laws. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Call 337-5281.

>> Rolling 7’s Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122, has scheduled Shotgun Rider to perform Thursday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 741-2317 or visit http://r7rec.com/calendar.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., offers a free musical performance by song writer/guitarist Charles Silvermand, known for his new acoustic, contemporary folk style, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 559-9489.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

MIDLAND

>> Hospice Midland, 911 W. Texas Ave., Midland, has scheduled a We Honor Veterans Lunch & Learn event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Guest speaker will be Gary Kennedy with the H.E.A.R.T (Healing Emotions Above Reasons & Thoughts). Helping our First Responders & Veterans Organization. H.E.A.R.T. is a not-for-profit organization supporting Veterans and First Responders, both active and retired, who deal with the private daily battle of anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress. RSVP is required. Call 682.2855 or email rhaberman@hospiceofmidland.org.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, are now taking registrations for Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 19. There will be different themes for each session. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming will use equipment such as LEGO Robotics (WeDo 2.0 and Mindstorm EV3s), Ozobots, Osmos, Spheros, and NEW KUBO to help get kids get excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403 or email education@petroleummuseum.org. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y4hbhvva. For discounts, visit tinyurl.com/y6fvahuc.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland.com.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled a free Brown Bag Gardening Series from noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Gardening topics include vegetable gardens, lawns and trees, recycling and more. Call 697-4003 or visit www.wtxfoodbank.org.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton, has scheduled Feud Time to perform today. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/y4mhssmx.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

SAN ANGELO

>> The San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St., San Angelo, has scheduled Texas Country Music Hall of Fame members Johnny Rodriguez and Dallas Wayne to perform in concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Brooks and Bates Theatre. Reserved seating tickets are $55 each. Call 325-284-3825 or visit sanangelopac.org.