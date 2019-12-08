What's Going On Dec. 8

ODESSA

>> The Odessa Board of Realtors presents Christmas Tour of Homes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. Four homes are opened for the holiday tradition benefiting local scholarships funds for Odessa College, The University of Texas of the Permian Basin and Texas Tech Health and Science Center Nursing program. Visit odessachristmastour.com.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an Adventures in Art classes from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, today, Jan. 12, 2020, Feb. 2, March 1, April 5 and May 3. Adventures in Art is a monthly class implementing art appreciation and art history lessons with a hands on an in studio hands on experience. Monthly activities vary monthly from printmaking to 3D design and even calligraphy. The fee is $20 ($25 for ceramics) and must be paid in advance at the museum or over the phone. Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund. To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Photos with Santa Pet Night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Bring pets in a crate or on a leash. Visit tinyurl.com/skbus4t.

>> Burleson Elementary, 3900 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled a third and fourth grade program at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Junior League of Odessa has scheduled Christmas Carriage Rides from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday on a horse drawn carriage or on our new Christmas Train through the beautifully lit Emerald Forest subdivision. Each ride will be approximately 30 minutes long. Tickets are $15 per person for a Christmas train ride, $25 per person for a horse drawn carriage ride; $210 for a private VIP carriage ride for up to 6 people or $315 for a private VIP carriage ride for up to 9 people. All proceeds benefit the Junior League of Odessa. Randi Spenser will be providing hot chocolate for a donation. All donations will go to the Odessa Police Department. Call 332-0095 or carriages@jlodessa.org. For more guidelines, visit inyurl.com/trac54v.

>> The Ector County Republican Party has scheduled a Christmas Open House from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 707 Jefferson St. Meet and greet local candidate with the draw for candidate placement on March ballot at 6 p.m. There will be lots of Trump merchandise that make great stocking stuffers available. Call Tisha Crow 559-7066 or Judy Calloway 528-2831.

>> Burnet Elementary, 3511 Maple Ave., has scheduled a third grade and honor choir concert at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Blanton Elementary, 4101 Lynbrook Ave., has scheduled a second grade program at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Travis Elementary, 1400 S. Lee Ave., has scheduled a third grade concert at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Ireland Elementary, 4301 Dawn Ave., has scheduled a third grade concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., is in need of volunteers to assemble stew bags from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The goal is to assemble 3,000 stew bags. Dress appropriately, no open toed shoes, no flip flops will be allowed. Children are welcome, but must be 15 years of age to be left alone. Children younger than 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Call 580-6333 or visit tinyurl.com/tvqhmh8.

>> Crockett Middle School Choir has scheduled a winter concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ector Middle School, 12840 W. Triple Crown Dr. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Bowie Middle School Choir has scheduled a winter concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday Bonham Middle School, 2201 E. 21st St. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St., has scheduled a Permian Orchestra Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23, 2020. Call 550-9696.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market has been scheduled today at Parks Legado Town Center, 7260 E. Highway 191.Hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. For updates text TREE to 77222. Visit tinyurl.com/u2dpo2m.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities through Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year’s Eve. All events will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St. Scheduled activities include Santa’s Staycation weekend, Dec. 14; Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year’s Eve Downtown, Dec. 31. An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included. Sponsorships are welcomed at tinyurl.com/y3bqb8yp. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center offers a free surgical weight loss information seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Campus Auditorium, corner of Adams Avenue and Fifth Street. RSVP by calling 582-8677 or visit tinyurl.com/y9nxcjc8.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

MIDLAND

>> The Midland Nativity Festival, a celebration of Christ's birth through music and art, has been scheduled from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at 4805 Gateway St., Midland. There will be hundreds of nativities on display, live musical performances, children craft room and a private bible collection spanning seven centuries including the Bible of King George the II, a Latin Bible published in 1493 of Napoleon Bonaparte's Prayer book. The event is free and open to the public. Visit midlandnativitiyfestiva.com.

>> Party For A Cause in the 432 has scheduled the second annual A Home For The Holidays Fiesta a benefit for #APawinNeedRescue and their fur babies at 1 p.m. today at The Field Office, 3205 W. Industrial Ave., Midland. Dogs will be available for adoption. There will be food plates, raffle items, silent auction, bake sale, 50/50 raffle. Visit tinyurl.com/v35t4c2.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled the Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Brown Bag Lunch & Lecture Series featuring harp musician Helen Cooley A Harpist Christmas from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Call 683-4403 or visit petroleummuseum.org.

>> Buckner Children and Family Services, 425 W. Pecan Ave., Midland, has scheduled a Foster Care & Adoption Information Meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Call Gabby Saldivar at 520-5588 or email gsaldivar@buckner.org. Visit tinyurl.com/s57ack4.

>> The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled a dance with a live band featuring Johnny & Suzy from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland. Admission is $8 for members or $10 for guests. Call 631-6125 or email maxking@mygrande.net.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland. com.

MONAHANS

>> Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Lighted Christmas Parade Monday. This year's theme is “Santa's Workshop.” The parade begins at 6 p.m. Gather after the parade at Hill Park, Monahans. To enter, call the chamber at 432-943-2187. Cash prizes will be awarded. Santa Clause will be available for pictures. Entertainment will be presented by the Monahans High School Choir. Refreshments will be served. Visit tinyurl.com/y4l59ud3.