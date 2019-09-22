What's Going On Sept. 22

ODESSA

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin, 4901 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Little Twirlers Camp for grades K-8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the UTPB gym Participants will perform during halftime at the UTPB football game Sept. 28 at Ratliff Stadium. Register online at utpb.edu/littletwirlers.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled toddler story time at 10:30 a.m. and read to therapy dog Felix at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Permian Basin Young Democrats, Odessa Young Democrats and Midland Young Democrats have scheduled a Volunteer Deputy Registrar Training from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Ector County Annex Building, 1010 E. Eight St. No. 200. This free training will certify participants through the end of 2020. Bring your driver's license. Visit tinyurl.com/y275pc7b.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled story time and craft from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Don Quixote Outstanding Educator award reception has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage month 6 p.m. Tuesday at ECISD Administration Building patio. Visit tinyurl.com/y6p2us37 or tinyurl.com/jok54r8

>> The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled a distribution outreach for low income families and individuals who may need assistance with additional groceries from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Woodson Park parking lot, 1020 E. Murphy St. The mobile pantry will be set up to provide groceries for those who qualify. A Senior Box program will also be on site to register and distribute extra food boxes for seniors that qualify. To qualify, you must be 60 years of old or older. Bring an ID as proof of name, age and address. The program will not affect benefits. The distribution will continue every fourth Tuesday of the month. Call 580-6333 or visit www.wtxfoodbank.org.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled toddler story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, through Sept. 30. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Read to therapy dog Felix from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, through Sept. 30. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled story time and craft from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, through Tuesday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Drive, has scheduled Caregiver Support Group from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month through Dec. 24. Anyone caring for a person 60 years of age and older are invited to join the group. By working together, participants can help each other cope with effects of disease and aging. Group members openly discuss their feelings, experiences, and fears in a non-judgmental and supportive atmosphere. Practical issues such as healthcare assistance, dealing with behaviors, respite and much more are discussed. Call 339-1048 and tinyurl.com/y3t8pbhs or courtyards-al.com.

MIDLAND

>> The Petroleum Museum, 1500 W. I-20, Midland, has scheduled a Distinguished Lecture featuring Fredrik Hiebert from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A member’s only reception will take place at 6:30 p.m. To support the museum and get member perks at pbpetro.org/memberships. The event is free and open to the public. Call 683-4403 or visit www.pbpetro.org.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Home Free at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at www.wagnernoel.com.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.