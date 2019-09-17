What's Going On Sept. 17

ODESSA

>> The Education Foundation of Odessa has scheduled the 18th annual Fundraising Concert featuring George Thorogood and The Destroyers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. All the proceeds from this event will directly benefit Ector County Independent School District through teacher grants, student scholarships, direct program support and so much more. For tickets or the coliseum box office, by phone call 800-514-3849 or 432-552-7825 or visit tinyurl.com/y57ux4du.

>> The West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance night featuring Black Gold from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Sept. 25 at 208 E. VFW Lane. Smoking and alcohol is not allowed. Cover is $7 for members or $8 for non members. Call 528-6308.

>> CASA of the Permian Basin Area Inc., 300 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled new volunteer training classes from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday and 23-26. Dinner will be served. Call 498-4174. Visit www.casapba.org.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: Self Defense Class, today; Wellness Cooking Class, Thursday; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit httz.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled story time and craft from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, through Sept. 24. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 559-9489.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled baby story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursdays, through Sept. 26. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> The Big Band Bash, a gala benefiting the George W. Bush Childhood Home, has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Midland County Horseshoe, 514 Arena Trail, Midland. There will be good food provided by the Midland Meat Market, cocktails, a silent auction, and the Classic Swing Band out of Dallas will provide music for dancing. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, call 685-1112, email GWBHOME@bushchildhoodhome.org or visit tinyurl.com/7ublet2 or www.bushchildhoodhome.org.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, today, Oct. 15, and Nov. 18. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming is a great way to kids excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

>> Mdou Moctar has been scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Ballroom Marfa Courtyard, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa. The show starts at 8 p.m. In case of rain show will move to the Marfa Visitor Center, 302 S Highland Ave., Marfa. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600 or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.