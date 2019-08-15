What's Going On Aug. 15

ODESSA

An AARP Smart driving safety class has been scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. The course is designed for adults age 50 and over to help them adjust and familiarize themselves with new changes in vehicles, highways and traffic laws. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Call 337-5281.

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., offers a free musical performance by song writer/guitarist Charles Silvermand, known for his new acoustic, contemporary folk style, at 6:30 p.m. today. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

Rolling 7’s Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122, has scheduled Logan Samford and Triston Marez to perform today. Doors open at 7 p.m. In addition West Texas Chivo Chasers will also conduct a goat roping event at 7:30 p.m. Call 741-2317 or visit http://r7rec.com/calendar.

Dress for Success Permian Basin, 5050 E. University Blvd., Suite 7, has scheduled a Second Chance Sale and fundraising event today through Saturday. Preview for teachers and school employees is set from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday. Open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. New and gently used women’s clothing, shoes and accessories will be available. Most items under $10. All proceeds benefit Dress for Success Permian Basin. Call 770-8907, email permianbasin@dressforsuccess.org or visit permianbasin.dressforsuccess.org.

The Permian Basin Gun Show is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G. There will be books, knives, ammunition, reloading supplies, blow guns, coins and supplies and more.

The Swing Machine has been scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the American Legion, Earl S. Bailey Post 430, 2701 E Eighth St.

Permian Athletic Booster Media Day has been scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Permian High School East parking lot. There will be spirit wear and burritos for sale for the Football Booster Club. The event is free and open to younger teams and the public. Email oryan@tbdxama.com or wofitfamily@gmail.com.

Al's Complete Auto Repair and Brown Creations Car Club has scheduled the second annual Lowriders Against Bullying Car Show from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday downtown Odessa. Anti bully speakers will be Epi Quiroca, Doug Strand and Cathy Ann Flores. The event will also include live bands, a cook-off, kids activities, vendors and more. Cook-off categories include fajitas and jalapeno poppers. Auto entry fee is $25 per car or backpack with school supplies. For vendor information, call 824-8503. For cook-off information, call 253-5196. Visit tinyurl.com/y4pvnebd.

The Pink Ladies & WOTM has scheduled the second annual Back 2 School Show & Shine from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, 2711 N. Dixie Blvd. Registration starts at noon. Registration is $25 with a donation of school supplies ($30.00 without). This year, all proceeds will go to the Rainbow Room of Odessa. Visit tinyurl.com/y2gwn2om.

Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled the Randy Rogers Band to perform live Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 307-6384 or visit www.dosamigos.com.

Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

Rockin’ Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Suite D46, Midland, has scheduled Curtis Grimes to perform today. Doors open at 8 p.m. Call 682-0400 or visit www.rockinrodeomidland.com.

Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled 2019 Cinema Under the Stars - Space movies Saturday under the Wagner Noël PAC starfield inside the theatre. "American Tale (1986)" is set for noon, "Three Amigos" at 2:30 p.m. and "The Magnificent Seven" at 5 p.m. All Cinema Under the Stars are presented by MIX979, B93, and Lone Star 92 events are family-friendly. Admission is free. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or visit www.wagnernoel.com.

The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, are now taking registrations for Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 19. There will be different themes for each session. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming will use equipment such as LEGO Robotics (WeDo 2.0 and Mindstorm EV3s), Ozobots, Osmos, Spheros, and NEW KUBO to help get kids get excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403 or email education@petroleummuseum.org. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y4hbhvva. For discounts, visit tinyurl.com/y6fvahuc.

The Yucca Theatre, 208 N. Colorado Ave., Midland, has scheduled the 2019 Summer Mummers melodrama, “Prehistoric Popcorn Party in the Permian Basin or Yabba Dabba Don’t” at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, through Aug. 31. Not recommended for anyone under age 16. Box office is located at the Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 570-4111 or visit www.mctmidland.org.

The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

CRANE

Crane Sandhills Rodeo Concert & Dance featuring Jim Clack is scheduled from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Crane County Arena. Visit tinyurl.com/y2lz4uom.

FORT STOCKTON

The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton, has scheduled Parking With Planets with October Roar performance on Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/y4mhssmx.

Fort Stockton CVB has scheduled a Main Street Dance featuring La Fiebre and El Gran Sabor de Adrian Diaz from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday on Main Street, Fort Stockton. Music starts at 7 p.m. The event includes washer pitching contest, cornhole tournament and food and craft vendors. Admission is free and BYOB. For more information, call 432-336-2264. Visit tinyurl.com/y5f234sw.

MARFA

Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

Ballroom Marfa has scheduled A Triptych of Films about Migration Sept. 5-7 at The Adobe Room at the Lumberyard, Marfa. Doors open at 7 p.m. The movie is free. These films contain mature content that may not be appropriate for all viewers. Visit tinyurl.com/yxzhu74d.

Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled guitarist Mdou Moctar, a free performance in support of his latest album Ilana: The Creator., from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Visit tinyurl.com/y552eca9.