What's Going On Sept. 25

ODESSA

>> The Odessa Police Department has scheduled Coffee with a Cop from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. today at HEB, 2501 W. University Blvd. Visit tinyurl.com/y4esbmh5.

>> Permian Basin Hiring Events & Event Planning has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the MCM Grandë Hotel FunDome, 6201 E. Business I-20. Bring two forms of ID, copies of your resume. Some companies hire on the spot. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/yxexb6lh.

>> Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled conversation with Michael Marrero, Odessa City Manager, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the OC Joe Zant Community Room. Visit tinyurl.com/y4hjg6ng.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled baby story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Hora de Cuentos (story time) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled a Lunch & Learn: Diabetes & Heart Disease, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, at noon Thursday in room 119 inside of the Wood Building. Visit tinyurl.com/y4hjg6ng.

>> Kendra Scott has scheduled an exclusive trunk show in support of the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Medical Center Health System, Admitting Lobby. Twenty percent of the proceeds will directly help Children’s Miracle Network fund vital treatments, equipment, charitable care and more for the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Hospital. This trunk show will complement the Point of Sale campaign happening in the Kendra Scott storefront. Customers can donate $1, $5 or $10 at the register. That campaign ends Sept.30.

>> The Odessa Police Department would like to remind the citizens of Odessa to sign up for this year’s National Night Out. The deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. Friday. This year’s event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. In 2008, the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) officially agreed to have a National Night Out for Texas on the first Tuesday of October instead of the traditional first week in August. National Night Out is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime partnerships: and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. Go online for the registration form. Mail the completed form to Cpl. Michael Hamilton, 205 N. Grant Ave., Odessa, TX or email it to mhamilton@odessa-tx.gov. Forms can also be picked up and dropped off anytime at the OPD front desk. Visit tinyurl.com/yxmdz6qg.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum has scheduled the West Texas Fest at 7 p.m. Friday at The Willows, 11200 W. County Road 127. There will be beer, wine, spirit tastings, country music, cornhole tournament and food trucks. VIP tickets are $75, general admission tickets are $45 and designated driver tickets are $45. Tables and sponsorships are available Call 550-9696 or visit tinyurl.com/yyr9c8jp.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> Roadrunner, a Midland College Alumni Exhibition will be available to view through Oct. 3 at the McCormick Gallery at MC campus, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. An artist question and answer session will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and a gallery reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. This exhibition features Sam Ivie, Rachel Long, and Jessica Mason. Galler hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

>> Familia Dental, 3200 Andrews Highway, Suite 400, Midland, has scheduled National Pancake Day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. There will be free pancakes, bounce house, raffles, games and more. Call 219-7475.

>> St. Ann's Family Fair, 1906 W. Texas Ave., Midland, has been scheduled for Thursday through Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. General admission is free. All proceeds benefiting St. Ann’s School and Parish. The fair will feature entertainment for all ages with more than 65 food and game booths including smoke free bingo, facepainting, games for kids, and Odds & Ends Garage Sale booth. Visit tinyurl.com/y3wb4zu3.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Austin Meade to perform Thursday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross State University has scheduled a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today n the Gallego Center Fish Bowl, Alpine. Walk-ins are always welcome, but appointments will have priority. Appointment links can be found in the Student Health Services section at sulross.edu.

>> Colored Landscapes by Sul Ross student and Alpine High School graduate Neela Ahmed is currently on exhibit is a current from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday in the Main Gallery in the lower level of the Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine. A closing reception will also be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Refreshments will be served.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.