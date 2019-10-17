What's Going On Oct. 17

ODESSA

>> The Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention & Community Safety has scheduled a public meeting from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at Odessa College, Deaderick Hall, 201 W. University Blvd. Learn firsthand, the personal, family, and community impact of mass shootings in Texas by hearing from victims of mass violence in Dallas, Santa Fe, Sutherland Springs, El Paso, and Odessa/Midland. Community members wishing to testify will be given an opportunity to be heard. Limit is 3 minutes per person. Register when you first arrive if you want to speak. Those wishing to submit written testimony, submit 20 copies with your name on each copy to the committee during the hearing. The committee will keep public testimony open until at least 7 p.m. to ensure all persons have an opportunity to testify after normal business hours. Each member of the public wishing to testify will be given an opportunity to be heard. Persons with disabilities who plan to attend and who may need assistance, such as a sign language interpreter or personal assistive listening devices, are requested to contact the Senate Coordinator at 512-463-0070, 72 hours prior to the meeting so appropriate arrangements can be made. You may use this link to follow the hearing live: https://youtu.be/gXInJVLYKOw. Visit tinyurl.com/y4hkfx85 or tinyurl.com/yy2qwcyr.

>> Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the annual banquet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the MCM Grande FunDome Hotel, 6201 E. Business I-20. Sponsorships tables are available. For tables or information, call Arnulfo Martinez at 956-459-2679 or Ben Quiroz at 413-1603.

>> The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization will complete the development of its new 25-year regional Metropolitan Transportation Plan with public workshops throughout the Odessa/Midland area. The workshops are scheduled as follows, today: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1800 S. Highway 385; Oct. 29: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Hispanic Culture Center, 1311 W. Wadley Ave., Midland; and Nov. 5: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Permian Basin MPO, 9601 Wright Drive, Midland. The Forward 45 MTP reflects the community’s vision for long-term community growth supported by a wide variety of regional transportation system investment priorities. Participants at these workshops will be given the opportunity to share their vision for the community and its transportation future. Feel free to bring questions about projects that you are interested in or to get help and insight on issues from the presenters. Discuss how agencies, local governments, and the private sector can work collaboratively to improve the Odessa Midland area. For more information, call -617-0129 or visit www.permianbasinmpo.com.

>> The Ector County Independent School District Fine Arts has scheduled Hays Elementary fifth grade program at 6 p.m. today at Hays, 1101 E. Monahans St. The event is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Westside Orchestra Concert has been scheduled at 7 p.m. today at the Odessa High School Fieldhouse, 1301 Dotsy Ave. The event is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Odessa Forum has scheduled a luncheon meeting with registrations at 11 a.m. Friday at Westminister Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave. Lunch starts at starts at 11:30 am, and the meeting starts at noon. The speaker will be Steve Patton, Ector County director of Parks and Recreation Cost is $10 for lunch. Reservations are required. Call or text Marcie Lamb at 325-8645-0959. New members are welcome. For more information, call Lamb or Karen Howard-Winter at 212-2664.

>> A Halloween Costume Party has been scheduled featuring Tommy & The Boys from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams. Bring a dish to share. Admission is $5.

>> Ruffles and Rust Expo Fall Show has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn G. There will be hand crafted items, garden decor, repurposed items, vintage, gourmet treats and more.

>> Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun presented by Jackicorn and Tabbykat Creations will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn D. Call 210-7024.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Tintype Workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Facilitated by Scott Hilton and Bryan Wing of Project Barbatype, this hand-made photo process will allow each participant to create your very own tintype portrait. Each session is limited to 10 people, ages 16+, non-refundable. Advanced registration is required. Call 550-9696 ext. 213 or email education @noelartmuseum.org. Visit noelartmuseum.org.

>> UIL Region 6 Marching Contest will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ratliff Stadium; 1862 E. Yukon Road. Admission is $5. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Texas Mopar Muscle have scheduled TMM Oil Patch Showdown fundraiser for a family member's parents who are in dire need of medical assistance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St. The father is in heart failure and needs surgery for a sleeve. The mother has cancer and need to start chemo. Neither are able to work and do not have adequate medial insurance to begin the procedures. Awards will be presented. Registration ($20 per entry) ends at noon. Call 339-1105 or visit tinyurl.com/y62qla8s.

>> The City of Odessa Parks & Recreation Department and Chevron has scheduled the 11th annual Fall Festival from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. There will be carnival-style children's games, face painting, pumpkin painting, inflatable jumpers, food/drink vendors, hot air balloon rides, OHS vs. PHS Football Team pie eating contest, jelly eating contest, live entertainment and more. For more information, call 368-3548 or email recreation@odessa-tx.gov. Visit tinyurl.com/y4xge3wx.

>> Aaron Watson is scheduled to perform in concert Saturday. at La Hacienda Event Center, 12610 Highway 191, Midland. Doors open at 6. Tickets haciendamidland.com.

>> The Young Professionals of Odessa has scheduled Tex-Mex Fiesta in support of the Crisis Center of West Texas from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the MCM Grande FunDome Hotel, 6201 E. Business I-20. Door and cash bar starts at 6 p.m. Dinner and entertainment starts at 7 p.m. Love To Dance Studio teams will provide dance performances. Festive attire is welcomed. Sponsor tables are available. General admission is $50. For table or more information, call 332-9111. Visit tinyurl.com/yyefk7ln.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, “Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: Wellness Heath Awareness, today, Oct. 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Taj Exress, a Bollywood musical, has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. today at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> The Arts Council of Midland, 1506 W Illinois Ave, Midland, will present the last of its Quarterly Exhibitions series for the year entitled ‘Visions: 2019’ with a reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Visit acmidland.org.

>> Whiskey Myers and William Clark Green are scheduled to perform Friday at La Hacienda Event Center, 12610 Highway 191, Midland. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets tinyurl.com/y4tdk96k.

>> The Destination, 1705 W. Industrial Ave., Midland, has scheduled Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys to perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Call 352-0913 or visit tinyurl.com/yygfklp3.

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Harvest Picnic Basket Auction from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland. There will be live music by the Keeping Harvey Company and Kim and Joe Music, a pumpkin carving (or decorating) competition and bid on a unique picnic basket to help raise funds for our adult literacy program. Local food trucks will be on site. The event is free and open to the public. Bring a blanket or chairs for seating. To participate in the pumpkin carving contest, email adejong@pbalc.org. Visit tinyurl.com/y4zx4s2d.

>> Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale is scheduled to perform A Grand Night for Singing from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Tickets tinyurl.com/y5f6jldm.

>> Old Midland Trail of Horrors Night's has been scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 30-31 at Old Midland Trail Of Horrors, 2512 W. Ohio Ave., Midland. All ages welcomed. Food vendors will be available outside the haunted house. Admission is $15 cash. Visit tinyurl.com/yx95awsh.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross student-artist Brandon Apodaca will be displaying digital paintings of monsters and fears for his Bachelor of Fine Arts Capstone exhibition. Eerie Day Life will run from through Oct. 25 in the Art Gallery of the Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine. This exhibition is not suitable for the very young. Apodaca has created digital paintings of people’s fears, imaginary monsters and unsettling situations. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Email brandonalexapodaca@yahoo.com.

KERMIT

>> Congressional District 23 candidate Raul Reyes has scheduled a Town Hall meeting from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Winkler County Community Center, Kermit. Reyes will present his plan & vision and engage in a Q&A session. Visit tinyurl.com/y4klmkmo.