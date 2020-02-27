What's Going On Feb. 27

ODESSA

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled a Baby Storytime from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Downtown Odessa Inc., has scheduled Quint Studer's “Getting Things Done” Workshop, as part of the State of Downtown Odessa Address, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St. This workshop, based on Quint Studers newest book The Busy Leader's Handbook: How to Lead People and Places That Thrive, will provide high-impact tips, tools, and tactics you can use every day especially when work is at its most intense. Registration is required. Register at tinyurl.com/tvejb9t.

>> Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre has scheduled parent training on how to help our children with any kind of loss from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at Hays STEAM Academy, 1101 E. Monahans St. Visit tinyurl.com/w9cogf2.

>> UTPB SBDC North, 1310 FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled How To Start A Business from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Learn the requirements for a loan, how to organize their business, how to write a business plan narrative, and how to create a 36-month financial projection. Cost is $20. Visit tinyurl.com/vk352nq.

>> Downtown Odessa Inc., has scheduled the fifth annual State of Downtown of Odessa Address from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St. The dinner event celebrates the revitalization and future of downtown. For tickets, tables or sponsorships, call at 335-4682 or email amoulakis@odessa-tx.gov or visit tinyurl.com/w5gxjrb.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Poetry Night with Loretta Diane Walker from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Walker will read from her latest published work, “Ode to My Mother's Voice: and other poems.” Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Bowie Middle School, 500 W. 21st St., has scheduled a Bowie Band PreUIL concert at 6:30 p.m. today. Admission is free. For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Permian Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St., has scheduled Little Shop of Horrors at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15. Visit tinyurl.com/tzxevrn.

>> The Odessa Forum has scheduled a meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave. Jon Staton will present a presentation of wellness and nutrition. Visit tinyurl.com/vrlr8sw.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club has scheduled its sixth annual Rotary Celebrity Roast honoring Jimmy Goates Friday at the Odessa Country Club, 1 Fairway Drive. Cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m. and dinner and program starts at 7 p.m. The event is slightly irreverent, hysterically funny (not recommended for children). Rotary master is Larry Melton and Roasters will be Gina Gordan, Kirk Edwards, Mickey Jones and Mike George. Table sponsorships are available. All proceeds to supporting the Odessa Rotary Club's international project for the Sitotwet Children's Home in Kericho, Kenya through Care Highway International. For tables or tickets, call Pat Austin at 432-556-3198 or odessarotaryroast@gmail.com. Visit www.carehighway.org.

>> Nationally touring stand up comedians Jeff Leeson and Tige Wright will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the The Copper Rose Building, 415 N. Grant Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets call 332-4718 or email john@booktherose.com. Visit tinyurl.com/wz3374b.

>> West Odessa Trash Clean Up Day has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Utility District grounds, 1039 N. Moss Ave. Large bulk dumping, couches, mattresses, box springs and automotive batteries for recycling will be accepted. No liquids or paint. Food trucks will be on-site. Visit tinyurl.com/w7g6n5l.

>> Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled Rainwater Harvesting from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Household Hazardous Waste classroom, 814 W. 42nd St. The event is free and open to the public. To register, email aangeles@odessa-tx.gov. Visit tinyurl.com/uvn7vkw.

>> The Odessa High School Showgirls has scheduled a Lil Showgirl Clinic for ages 3 through 8th grade students from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the OHS Showgirl Studio, Academic Building, 1301 Dotsy Ave. Cost is $25, check or money order only. To pre-register, mail to OHS Showgirls Booster Club, PO Box 69763, Odessa, TX 79769-9763. Include registration information, name of dancer, age, parent name, phone number and youth or adult shirt size. Registration may also be made on day of event. For more information, call Coach K. Rios at 432-456-6459.

>> The annual Bowling for Fur Babes tournament benefiting Grand Companions Humane Society has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Diamond Lanes, 2208 E. Eighth St. There will be a silent auction, high awards for male and female bowlers and door prizes will be given out throughout the tournament. Cost is $30 per person for a 3 game series, which may be mailed to P.O. Box 12126, Odessa, TX 79768. For more information, contact Sabrehna Everett at 352-0173.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St., has scheduled a Dance Explosion at 6:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10. For more information, email Kristin.Carter@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> West Texas Bull Invasion has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. Bull riders competing for $5,000, call 214-718-1039 for entries. Visit tinyurl.com/urhy2an.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Cirque Éloize Hotel at 7:30 p.m. today. Visit www.wagnernoel.com.

>> Permian Basin Opera will present Gaetano Donizetti’s Elixir of Love at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. March 1 at the Yucca Theater, 208 N Colorado St, Midland. Andrew Nienaber will give a pre-opera talk at 6 p.m. Friday. Visit www.mypbo.org.

>> Tall City Blues Fest will present a Wang Dang Doodle in partnership with Fountainville featuring The Mighty Orq at 8 p.m. Friday at DoubleTree, 117 W. Wall St., Midland. Visit tinyurl.com/td4n5u6.

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Citizenship Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center, 201 W. Florida Ave., Midland. Learn about the process of gaining U.S. citizenship. There will also be informational booths, demonstrations in English and in Spanish, a mock citizenship interview and more. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/w8zr6e5

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the Thomas Collection exhibition through April 26. The collection was started by long-time Midlander Bennie Sue Thomas and was greatly expanded by her son, George Thomas, who passed away in 2018. He shared his mother’s enthusiasm for Western art and became especially interested in the Taos Society of Artists, a group of 12 Western artists painting primarily Native American and pioneer life scenes. He was an avid collector of Ernest Martin Hennings and Eanger Irving Couse, the Taos Society of Artists' first president. The collection also contains works by Clark Hulings, Doug Hyde and Allan Houser. Call 683-2882 ext. 304 or visit museumsw.org.

>> The poster exhibit, “World War I: Lessons and Legacies,” provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission will be on display through Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. Visit midland.edu.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.