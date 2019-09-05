What's Going On Sep. 5

ODESSA

>> The 44th annual Permian Basin Fair and Exposition has been scheduled through Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday. Activities include a carnival, shopping and food vendors, petting zoos, pageants, talent shows, creative arts, Wild West Show, Old School Wrestling, live music and more. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children ages 4-12, and free for children age 3 and under. Labor Day (Sept. 2) is Dollar Day, and all admission tickets and carnival rides are only $1 each. Carnival armbands are $25. For a full schedule of events, visit www.pbfair.com.

>> The third annual Wine Bags benefiting the Permian Basin Assist the Officer Foundation has been scheduled for today at the MCM Eleganté Ballroom, 5200 E. University Blvd. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Twenty designer handbags will be given away. Models will be Odessa's first responders. Tickets are available at Endless Horizons. Visit odessappoa.com.

>> Prosperity Bank will present An American Tribute, a tribute to 9/11 and their families, with the display of 3,000 flags today through Sept. 16 at Memorial Gardens Park, 4730 E. 42nd St. A ceremony will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, followed by the placement of the flags around the pond. Performances by the Odessa Fire Rescue Pipes & Drums and Thorn and Thistle Pipes and Drums and laying of the wreath in honor of fallen first responders will be included. Comments and proclamation will be conducted by the City of Odessa. Volunteers are needed for the placement of the flags. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y4atf59t or tinyurl.com/y4yogqty.

>> Rolling 7’s Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122, has scheduled Truck Stop Gamblers to perform today. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 741-2317 or visit r7rec.com.

>> Familia Dental, 1401 E. Eighth St., has scheduled a Family Fun Fall Event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be food, drinks, games and more. Call 219-7475 or visit family dental.com.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Casey Donahew to perform live Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 307-6384 or visit www.dosamigos.com.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 19, Oct. 3, 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: Self Defense Class, today; Wellness Cooking Class, today and Sept. 19; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept. 18. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department and Vital Care has scheduled an Ice Cream 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Saturday at Sherwood Park. Runners will get an ice cream sandwich at the end of the race. Fee is $10 for ages 16 and up and free for ages 15 and under. First 50 to preregister online will receive a free t-shirt (adult sizes only). Visit tinyurl.com/yajtxpos.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled baby story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursdays, through Sept. 26. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, through Sept. 28. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

MIDLAND

>> Kendra Scott, 2900 Loop 250 Frontage Road, Suite 135, Midland, has scheduled a Kendra Gives Back Party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. Twenty percent of all proceeds will benefit the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center. For more information, call 253-3696. Visit tinyurl.com/y45wz7ym.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Grant Gilbertto perform today. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> Alldredge Market at the Gardens has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 and Nov. 2 at Alldredge Gardens, 3300 N. Fairgrounds Road, Midland. Local vendors will be selling a variety of hand crafted items, including food, photos, soaps, breads, salsa and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y5mao9cn.

>> Basin PBS, 203 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled a country music preview event featuring the Joe Trevino Band from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The event will include a country dance lesson with Susie Hitchcock-Hall, hors d'oeuvres and a sneak preview of the upcoming Ken Burns series country music. Visit tinyurl.com/y3wqwhwn.

>> Beethoven Five opens the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorales for its 57th season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland. Tickets are $10. Student tickets are free with a paying adult or valid college ID. Patrons are also invited to experience Symphony SoundBites, a pre-concert supper held before the performance in the Rea-Greathouse Recital Hall at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Seating is limited and based on a first-come-first-serve basis. On the menu: prime top sirloin steak. Symphony SoundBites tickets may be purchased for $26 each by calling the Wagner Noël Box Office at 552-4437. Visit www.mosc.org

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland.com.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled a free Brown Bag Gardening Series from noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Gardening topics include vegetable gardens, lawns and trees, recycling and more. Call 697-4003 or visit www.wtxfoodbank.org.

>> Kelly D. Kennedy Fine Art, 100 N. Main St., Suite 102, Midland, has scheduled a First Thursday Art & Wine Soirée from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. There will be works from more than 30 artists, complimentary wine and lite bites. The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available at the parking garage off Texas Avenue, behind Wall Street Lofts.

>> The Midland Humane Coalition will be administering microchips at Yappy Hour from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at The Beer Garden, 7112 W. Highway 80, Midland. The cost is $20 per chip. Profits go towards helping homeless pets find their forever homes. The chip website to register pets is www.idtag.com. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y8k8w98z.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for a writer’s round table at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at the Midland County Centennial Library, 2503 West Loop 250 North, Midland. Writers of all genres are welcome. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Garage Coffee, Music & More and Fort Stockton SLAM has scheduled the fifth annual Bash Music Festival from noon to midnight Saturday at Manuel R Nunez Park, 599 S Main St, Fort Stockton. There will be a full day of food, drinks, coloring contest and live music. Proceeds will go to benefit combat veterans through the CVMA, a combat veterans organization whose mission is to support and defend those who have defended our country and our freedoms. The focus of the CVMA is to help veteran care facilities provide a warm meal, clothing, shelter, and guidance, or simply to say “Thank You.” and “Welcome Home.” Admission is free. Visit bashmusicfest.com

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

>> Ballroom Marfa has scheduled A Triptych of Films about Migration today through Saturday at The Adobe Room at the Lumberyard, Marfa. Doors open at 7 p.m. The movie is free. These films contain mature content that may not be appropriate for all viewers. Visit tinyurl.com/yxzhu74d.

MONAHANS

>> The Hosted by Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Sandhills Friends of NRA banquet and fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans. Tickets are $40 or table for $400. Tickets can be purchased at Dick's Tire or the Monahans Chamber of Commerce. Call 432-940-4855 or tinyurl.com/y25bmrd9.