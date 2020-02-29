What's Going on Feb. 29

ODESSA

>> The Permian Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St., has scheduled Little Shop of Horrors at 7:30 p.m. today and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15. Visit tinyurl.com/tzxevrn.

>> West Odessa Trash Clean Up Day has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Ector County Utility District grounds, 1039 N. Moss Ave. Large bulk dumping, couches, mattresses, box springs and automotive batteries for recycling will be accepted. No liquids or paint. Food trucks will be on-site. Visit tinyurl.com/w7g6n5l.

>> Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled Rainwater Harvesting from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Household Hazardous Waste classroom, 814 W. 42nd St. The event is free and open to the public. To register, email aangeles@odessa-tx.gov. Visit tinyurl.com/uvn7vkw.

>> The annual Bowling for Fur Babes tournament benefiting Grand Companions Humane Society has been scheduled for 10 a.m. today at Diamond Lanes, 2208 E. Eighth St. There will be a silent auction, high awards for male and female bowlers and door prizes will be given out throughout the tournament. Cost is $30 per person for a 3 game series, which may be mailed to P.O. Box 12126, Odessa, TX 79768. For more information, contact Sabrehna Everett at 352-0173.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St., has scheduled a Dance Explosion at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today. Admission is $10. For more information, email Kristin.Carter@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> West Texas Bull Invasion has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. Bull riders competing for $5,000, call 214-718-1039 for entries. Visit tinyurl.com/urhy2an.

>> The Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department will present the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that will showcase the talent of young musicians. Finalists will participate in a live concert in front of judges at 7 p.m. today at the OC Jack Rodgers Fine Arts Auditorium, 201 W. University Blvd. Open to any musician between the ages of 17-20, including vocalists or instrumentalists. Participants may perform music from any of the classical, jazz, pop, or musical theater genres. Participants will compete for cash prizes and may qualify for a full tuition scholarship to study music at OC. Prize winners will be announced on stage after the concert. Call 335-6416 or visit odessa.edu.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an Adventures in Art classes from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, March 1, April 5 and May 3. Adventures in Art is a monthly class implementing art appreciation and art history lessons with a hands on an in studio hands on experience. Monthly activities vary monthly from printmaking to 3D design and even calligraphy. The fee is $20 ($25 for ceramics) and must be paid in advance at the museum or over the phone. Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund. To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled Prepared Childbirth Classes starting from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, April 20, June 8, Aug. 3, Sept. 21, Oct. 26 east campus auditorium. Only expectant mothers should register for class before their 24th week (6th month) of pregnancy to ensure a space. Class consists of five consecutive Mondays. Class covers a variety of information including labor, delivery, cesarean section, anesthesia options, relaxation techniques, breast and bottle feeding, newborn appearance and procedures. Call 582-8976. Enroll online at tinyurl.com/y7e8ogsm.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Citizenship Fair from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center, 201 W. Florida Ave., Midland. Learn about the process of gaining U.S. citizenship. There will also be informational booths, demonstrations in English and in Spanish, a mock citizenship interview and more. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/w8zr6e5

>> Permian Basin Opera will present Gaetano Donizetti’s Elixir of Love at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Yucca Theater, 208 N Colorado St, Midland. Visit www.mypbo.org.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the Thomas Collection exhibition through April 26. The collection was started by long-time Midlander Bennie Sue Thomas and was greatly expanded by her son, George Thomas, who passed away in 2018. He shared his mother’s enthusiasm for Western art and became especially interested in the Taos Society of Artists, a group of 12 Western artists painting primarily Native American and pioneer life scenes. He was an avid collector of Ernest Martin Hennings and Eanger Irving Couse, the Taos Society of Artists' first president. The collection also contains works by Clark Hulings, Doug Hyde and Allan Houser. Call 683-2882 ext. 304 or visit museumsw.org.

>> The poster exhibit, “World War I: Lessons and Legacies,” provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission will be on display through Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. Visit midland.edu.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

ALPINE

>> The Alpine Public Library will present Dancing with Alpine’s Stars, a dance competition fundraiser, today at the Alpine Civic Center, 801 W. Holland Ave., Alpine. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Two trophies will be awarded to competitive duo's who receives the most votes overall and for those who receive the most votes on the night of the event. Votes are $5 each. Admission is $20 individuals or $35 for couples. Ticket price includes hors d’oeuvres and desserts plus one drink of beer, wine, soft drink or water per spectator. These drinks are also available for purchase. The proceeds from this fund-raiser will help support the operations of the Alpine Public Library. Call 432- 837-2621 or visit tinyurl.com/rqfr3wc.