What's Going On Nov. 10

ODESSA

>> The Junior League of Odessa Inc. has scheduled the 37th annual Merry Marketplace today at the Ector County Coliseum. General shopping continues from noon to 5 p.m. Shopping admission tickets and strollers are $10. All funds raised through Merry Marketplace including entry fees are put placed back into the community through support of local projects and community assistance funds. For tickets go online at www.jlodessa.org/merry-marketplace. General shopping tickets and strollers may also be purchased at the door.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Storytime & Craft for children ages 3 through second grade at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 and 26. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a fourth grade program at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blanton Elementary, 4101 Lynbrook Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a third grade Veteran's Day Program at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cameron Elementary, 2401 W. Eighth St. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a fourth grade PTA program at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gonzales Elementary, 2700 Disney St. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a fourth grade PTA program at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ireland Elementary, 4301 Dawn Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a fourth grade program at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Elementary, 2225 W. Sycamore Drive. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Odessa College Visual and Performing Arts has scheduled the fifth annual Veterans Day Band Concert honoring honors military veterans, emergency personnel, and first responders from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at OC Deaderick Auditorium, 201 W. University Blvd. The Odessa College Concert Band will perform selections from composers Leonard Bernstein, Mark Camphouse and John Philip Sousa. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y6fsual7.

>> Medical Center for Women & Infants, 500 W. Fourth St., has scheduled Understanding the ABCs of Childbirth free classes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 14 in the fourth floor classroom. Registration is required. Call 640-6000 or sign up online at www.mch4women.com (Click Preparing for Baby and then View Childbirth Classes).

>> Local Albertsons Market and Market Street will provide guests the opportunity to bring holiday meals into the homes of people in need, by supporting the 2019 Turkey Bucks register campaign and food drive, a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank through Nov. 14. Guests can purchase Turkey Bucks gifts in any amount at store registers. These monetary donations will provide pre-prepared traditional turkey dinner meal boxes to Odessa/Midland area men, women and children who might otherwise miss out on a holiday meal. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center offers a free surgical weight loss information seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Campus Auditorium, corner of Adams Avenue and Fifth Street. RSVP by calling 582-8677 or visit tinyurl.com/y9nxcjc8.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

MIDLAND

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Cinema Under the Stars featuring the movie Step Up on Monday. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled a Lunch & Lecture featuring story teller Sue Roseberry from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Drinks and dessert will be provided. Call 683-4403 or visit pbpetro.org.

>> Dress for Success Permian Basin-Texas, 5050 E. University Blvd., Suite 7, has scheduled “Moving Forward on Your Path to Success” workshop series from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Registration is required. Visit tinyurl.com/y3kjmqah.

>> Texas Lawyers for Texas Veterans has scheduled Legal Clinics for veterans from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, 212 N. Main St., Ste. 101, Midland. The clinics offer free legal advice to U.S. veterans and their spouses on civil matters including child support/custody, divorce, veterans’ benefits, landlord/tenant, wills/estate planning, federal tax issues, driver’s license restoration and expunctions. Applicants must schedule an appointment and will be prescreened for financial eligibility. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 686-0647. Visit tinyurl.com/y3kchpx4.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland. com.

>> The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland. Admission is $8 for members or $10 for guests. Call 631-6125 or email maxking@mygrande.net.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Sul Ross State University Communiversity Band will present a concert honoring veterans and their families at 2 p.m. today in James Rooney Memorial Park, Fort Stockton. Pecos County veteran’s organizations have organized a picnic barbecue that runs from noon to 5 p.m. The concert features SRSU Voice/Choir Professor Andrew Alegría as soloist and guest conductor, as well as a flute section feature, U.S. Armed Forces medley, marches, and works by American composers. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y5hvadbu.

MONAHANS

>> The Women's Division of the Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a Winter Coat Distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 14 at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E Monahans Parkway, Monahans. Visit tinyurl.com/yxtjgxlw.