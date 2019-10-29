What's Going On Oct. 29

ODESSA

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Storytime & Crafts at 10:30 a.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Cameron Elementary School, 2401 W. Eighth St., has scheduled a Fourth Grade Halloween Program starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Zavala Elementary School, 1201 Clifford St., has scheduled a Second Grade Halloween Program starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave., have scheduled a Fall Festival starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. There will be games, music, food, prizes, book fair and more. School appropriate costumes are welcome. No masks, face paint or weapons allowed. Dress code will be enforced. Visit tinyurl.com/yxlhmmzy.

>> Milam Fine Arts Magnet has scheduled a Choir Solo Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School, 601 E. 38th St., has scheduled a Band Halloween Concert starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Permian Orchestra & Feeders have scheduled a Spooktacular Halloween Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at MCM Grande Hotel & Fun Dome, 6201 I-20 BL. Tickets are $15. Email Todd.Berridge@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Kirko Bangz has been scheduled to perform at a Halloween Concert Wednesday at Farwest, 5850 W. University Blvd. Doors open 6 p.m. All ages welcomed. Tickets tinyurl.com/yynsp7b6.

>> The West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance night featuring Tommy & the Boys from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at 208 E. VFW Lane. Smoking and alcohol is not allowed. Cover is $7 for members or $8 for non members. Bring a dish to share. Call 528-6308.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled fall English classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Blackshear Elementary School, 501 South Dixie Blvd, has scheduled a Fourth Grade Halloween Program starting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., will be offering trick-or-treating indoors from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Malloween, safe indoor trick or treating until candy runs out, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be free activity books, candy and fun for all ages. Visit tinyurl.com/y5odnmpl.

>> Downtown Odessa and Crossroads will present Night of Light Downtown between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, with trick or treating taking place on Grant Ave. from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be carnival style games, rides, jumpers, live entertainment, giveaways and so much more. The event is free for all to enjoy. Vendors may sign up, call 335-4682 or visit tinyurl.com/y4eokepc, tinyurl.com/y6ovf2e9, downtownodessatx.com.

>> The American Legion, Earl S. Bailey Post 430, 2701 E. Eighth St., has scheduled a Halloween Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. There will be costume contest, games, face painting and more. Call 332-3551 or visit tinyurl.com/y23ah2kf.

>> Dance Connection, 4555 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be trunk contest, raffles, food trucks, games, live music, costume contest and OHS Bronchette and DC Dance Team performances. The event is open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/yybnpx9w.

>> All American Jeep Dodge, 2510 E. Eighth St., has scheduled Jeep-N-Treat from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be face painting, jumpers, train, food trucks and more.

>> Ashford Odessa Square Apartments, 222 N. Dixie Blvd., will be passing out candy to trick or treating children from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Call 223-9891.

>> D3cked Out Halloween Costume/Cosplay Contest has scheduled from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday at La Hacienda Event Center, 12610 Highway 191. Cash awards will be presented for winners. All ages are welcomed. Admission is $10. Visit tinyurl.com/y2zdq3v8.

>> The Odessa College Theatre has scheduled A Doll's House at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Globe Theater, 2308 Shakespeare Road. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors/military and free with ID for OC faculty, staff and students. Call 335-6327.

>> BloodyBill.com Home of Def Con 1 & Circus of the Dead, 2215 W. Second St., has scheduled more than 7,000 square feet of haunts from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 26, 30-31, Nov. 1. Admission is $10. Visit bloodybill.com.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, “Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: Wellness Heath Awareness, Thursday; Resource Fair, Thursday; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center offers a free surgical weight loss information seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Campus Auditorium, corner of Adams Avenue and Fifth Street. RSVP by calling 582-8677 or visit tinyurl.com/y9nxcjc8.

>> The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Drive, has scheduled Caregiver Support Group from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month through Dec. 24. Anyone caring for a person 60 years of age and older are invited to join the group. By working together, participants can help each other cope with effects of disease and aging. Group members openly discuss their feelings, experiences, and fears in a non-judgmental and supportive atmosphere. Practical issues such as healthcare assistance, dealing with behaviors, respite and much more are discussed. Call 339-1048 and tinyurl.com/y3t8pbhs or courtyards-al.com.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

MIDLAND

>> The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization will complete the development of its new 25-year regional Metropolitan Transportation Plan with workshops from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hispanic Culture Center, 1311 W. Wadley Ave., Midland; and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Permian Basin MPO, 9601 Wright Drive, Midland. The Forward 45 MTP reflects the community’s vision for long-term community growth supported by a wide variety of regional transportation system investment priorities. Participants at these workshops will be given the opportunity to share their vision for the community and its transportation future. Feel free to bring questions about projects that you are interested in or to get help and insight on issues from the presenters. Discuss how agencies, local governments, and the private sector can work collaboratively to improve the Odessa Midland area. For more information, call -617-0129 or visit www.permianbasinmpo.com.

>> The Salvation Army, 3500 Park Lane, Midland, has scheduled a Fall Festival, “It's The Great Pumpkin,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. There will be games, food, candy, door prizes, cake walk, costume contest, and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y4cryeml.

>> The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Cinema Under the Stars: Hocus Pocus Wednesday. Doors open at 6 p.m. The movie starts at 6 p.m. Call 552-4437 or visit mosc.org.

>> VFW Post 4149 of Midland has scheduled a Trunk or Treat Halloween Carnival from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the American Legion, 501 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland. There will be food, face painting, a cake walk, putt putt golf, balloon pop, booths and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y2lqb47u.

>> Midland Park Mall, 4511 N. Midkiff Dr., Midland, has scheduled All Treats, No Tricks from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday by JCPenney Court. There will be activities based on Vampirina, Character Card and more. Visit tinyurl.com/yxwztvnx.

>> The Midland College Fasken Learning Resource Center, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland, has scheduled a zombie in history, film and popular culture at 6 p.m. Thursday. Texas Tech University Humanitiies Librarian Rob Weiner will be the guest presenter. Call 685-4726 or email hmarks@midland.edu. Visit www.midland.edu.

>> The Petroleum Club of Midland, 501 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled Spookology Family Science Night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Participants will experiment with witches brew, creating vampire veins, engineering eyeball structures and building bone bridges. Wear your costume and plan to trick or treat through the Oil Patch. Admission is free. Call 683-4403 or visit www.pbpetro.org.

>> Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, 1401 Garden Lane, Midland, has scheduled All Saints Festival from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be Trunk or Treat, pumpkin patch, games and food. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/y5gv4kn2.

>> The Arts Council of Midland, 1506 W. Illinois Ave., Midland, has scheduled Mark A. Schultz Workshops from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Cost is $20 per workshop. Call 687-1149, email events@acmidland.org or visit www.acmidland.org.

>> Hell's Hallow Haunted House is scheduled from 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday at Midway Lanes Bowling Alley, 3920 W. Wall St., Midland. Cost is $15 per person. VIsit tinyurl.com/y2yg7va2.

>> Old Midland Trail of Horrors Night's has been scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Old Midland Trail Of Horrors, 2512 W. Ohio Ave., Midland. All ages welcomed. Food vendors will be available outside the haunted house. Admission is $15 cash. Visit tinyurl.com/yx95awsh.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross State University Department of Career Services and Testing has scheduled a fall 2019 Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Espino Room of the Morgan University Center, Alpine. Representatives of more than 40 university departments, government agencies, businesses, organizations and school districts will be in attendance. Visitors are encouraged to bring resumes and will be able to investigate job markets, meet with recruiters, explore various business resources and apply for available positions. Appropriate business attire is recommended. Best dressed professional and resume presentation contests will be held. Call 432-837-8178 or email rocio.aguado@sulross.edu.

FORT STOCKTON

>> First Baptist Church, 401 N. Gillis St, Fort Stockton, has scheduled a Fall Festival from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Family Life Center. There will be games, food, prizes and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y3ggvrx8.

GARDENDALE

>> The Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department, 4072 E. Larkspur Lane, Gardendale, has scheduled a Haunted House starting at 7 p.m. through Thursday. Admission is free, however donations are welcomed. All proceeds will be given to local law enforcement agency. Visit tinyurl.com/yx8mr9zh.