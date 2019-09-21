What's Going On Sept. 21

ODESSA

>> West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department, 2757 N. Tripp Ave., has scheduled a pancake breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today. There will be pancakes, eggs, bacon, coffee and juice. Visit tinyurl.com/y366sxsu.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center and Pink the Basin has scheduled the fifth annual Cups for Cause 10k/5K Run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at Crossroads Church, 6901 Texas 191 Frontage Road. There will be family-fun for all ages and fitness levels. Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash or in a carrier. Awards will be presented. Visit tinyurl.com/y4kjk73g or odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org.

>> Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled a Fall Sweep Kick Off from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at Noel Heritage Plaza, 321 W. Fifth St. Volunteers can pick up clean up supplies at KOB. Clean up can be scheduled beginning today-Nov. 9. There will be coffee, donuts, pastries, water. Meet KOB staff, board members and other volunteers. Call 335-4686 or visit tinyurl.com/yydy6yfx or keepodessabeautiful.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd, has scheduled Art A La Carte Community Art Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. The free art-filled day is themed Japan, ties in with the exhibit: Yukio-e to Shin Hango Japanese Woodcuts from the Syracuse Museum of Art. The event will include hands-on stations of origami, printmaking, sumi painting and more. The screening of the King Kong vs Godzilla Film will take place at 1 p.m. Call 550 9696 or visit tinyurl.com/y5unfk7y.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Black Label Society with The Black Dahlia Murder and Alien Weaponry today. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 307-6384 or visit www.dosamigos.com.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled toddler story time at 10:30 a.m. and read to therapy dog Felix at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Barn Door Steakhouse, 2140 Andrews Highway will donate a portion of patrons total meal to the Odessa College Foundation from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday. Visit tinyurl.com/y6ox35uy.

>> State Rep. Brooks Landgraf will conduct town halls to provide a brief on the state's response to the Aug. 31 tragedy and discuss the 2019 legislative session Monday and Tuesday at the following locations. Monday: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Odessa College, Joe Zant Room in the Saulsbury Campus Center, 201 W. University Blvd. Tuesday: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kellus Turner Community Center, 2262 W. Sycamore Drive. Call 512-463-0546.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1 by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled toddler story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, through Sept. 30. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Read to therapy dog Felix from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, through Sept. 30. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, through Sept. 28. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us

MIDLAND

>> Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business, has scheduled Midland Children’s Business Fair from 9 a.m. to noon today at The Urban Market, 310 N Colorado St., Midland. Awards will be presented in each of the five age groups (6-7, 8-10, 11-12, 13-14, and 16-18) for Most Business Potential, Most Creative Idea, and Most Impressive Presentation. The event is free and open to the public. Email midlandchildrensbusinessfair@gmail.com. Visit tinyurl.com/y66tmhz3.

>> The VFW Post 4149, 409 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, has scheduled a National Desert Storm War Memorial Fun Run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Breakfast and registration starts at 9 a.m. KSU at 11 a.m. Dinner is at 5 p.m. Cost is $20 for riders riding and playing or $10 for riders who are riding only. Pit stops (30-40 minutes each): Riley's Bar & Grill, Your Place, Corky's Bar & Grill and Pat's Place Lounge. Prizes will be awarded at 50/50 shared between winner and National Desert Storm War Memorial. Donations are welcomed for breakfast and dinner to benefit VFW MG (Unit 4) of VFW Post 4149. Visit tinyurl.com/y6jo5vrl.

>> Department 56 display artist, Stephen Pepin, will make a personal appearance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Miss Cayce's Christmas Store, 1012 Andrews Highway, Midland. Pepin will demonstrate cutting Styrofoam and painting for displaying Dept. 56 Villages. Call 684-4837. Visit www.facebook.com/MissCaycesWonderland.

>> The Midland Humane Coalition has scheduled the ninth annual Furr Ball from 6 p.m. to midnight today at the Petroleum Club, 501 W. Wall St., Midland. This year's theme is Monte Carlo Night. There will be food, beverages, auctions, contests, live entertainment, dancing and games. Tables and sponsorships are available. Visit www.midlandhumane.org/furrball.

>> The Destination, 1705 W. Industrial Ave., has scheduled Grindstone to perform today. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages welcomed through 9 p.m. Twenty-one and older enforced after 9 p.m. $10 cover. Call 352-0913. Visit tinyurl.com/y55df3fd.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

ALPINE

>> The Sul Ross Theatre Program kicks off its 98th season with the award-winning (I)sland T(rap): The Epic Remixology of the Odyssey at 7:30 p.m. today at Francois Fine Arts Building, on the Sul Ross campus, Alpine. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for seniors and children. Island Trap is rated PG (suitable for children ages 8+ with parental guidance suggested). Visit www.sulross.edu/theatre or call 432-837-8218.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

MARFA

>> Domina de Bardo, a performance about justice and memory, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa. Please arrive no later than 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Visit www.marfalivearts.org/domina-de-bardo.

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

MARATHON

>> The Sixth Annual Museum of the Big Bend Heritage Dinner honoring Charles Mallory, a steadfast supporter of the Museum and Sul Ross State University, is scheduled at 7 p.m. today at the Ritchey Brothers, S.W. First St., Marathon. For tickets or information, call 432-837-8143 or visit museumofthebigbend.com/events.